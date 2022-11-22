ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 2

Polly Decesere
3d ago

maybe some of those off duty cops & u ppl @ Media should ride around. a friend of mine & myself going up past Columbia st church dude coming down short st from Ohio St blasted through stop sign & it's a blind spot thank God my refluxes were on top I was so pissed off I got put & told that punk your an idiot cuz that wouldn't be an accident but neglect on his behalf I was wild . and didn't even realize there was a stop sign he got out & looked I was so upset I could have punched him.

Reply
3
Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Maine

Photo byPhoto by Cloris Ying on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Safety tips for driving at night in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine — This time of year, sunset comes early and the harshest rays of light can be found around rush hour. In fact, most days of the week it is the most dangerous time. The National Safety Council collected data from the national highway traffic safety administration. They...
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Here Are 25 Things That Shock People After Moving to Maine

I moved to Maine from Pennsylvania when I was young and because of my age I didn't really notice too many differences, apart from the accent and food. One thing that surprised me and my mom was the "Hoagies." Now, if you're in PA and order a hoagie, it's a huge Italian sandwich with every single deli meat known to man.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

Is It Against The Law To Let Your Car Warm Up In Maine?

Whether you love winter or you hate it, it should be pretty clear to everyone that winter is on the way. Within a few weeks, instead of getting those rain showers, we'll be getting snow showers. For most people, even the ones who love winter, there is no experience more...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Mainers head to L.L.Bean for Thanksgiving

FREEPORT, Maine — Despite being Thanksgiving, Freeport was busy on Thanksgiving with folks looking to get some of their holiday shopping out of the way before the Black Friday rush. "We decided to have a Friendsgiving and wanted to spruce it up a little bit,” shopper Elaine Perry said....
FREEPORT, ME
Q106.5

This Massive Maine Fire Burned for Nearly Two Weeks, Caused $23 Million in Damage

Not long after the end of World War ll there was an event that shook Maine its core. The year was 1947, and the state had just gone through a significant drought that summer. However, the fall didn't bring rain. Instead, it was just more of the same. According to the National Park Service, it was the driest year on record for Mount Dessert Island. This ultimately was a recipe for disaster.
MAINE STATE
The Maine Writer

Things to Do Friday, November 25th in Maine

Do you have a house full of relatives and are looking for something to do on Friday? Or maybe you are looking for something to get you into the holiday spirit. Well, no worries, because I've got you covered. There are several tree lightings on Friday, along with a few holiday craft fairs, and the kids can see Santa, as he will be making an appearance at some of the events. I will also be sending out my usual weekend things-to-do list, which will be jam-packed with holiday events to check out. Have a great weekend!
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

Mills administration says it will soon release plans for more heating assistance

The administration of Gov. Janet Mills says it is close to finishing work on a proposal to help Mainers cover rising energy costs this winter. A spokeswoman for Mills says the administration expects to release a proposal next week that aims to provide financial relief to middle- and lower-income households headed into winter. But first, the administration wants to hear from the state's Revenue Forecasting Committee about how much money could be available for a relief program.
MAINE STATE
gorhamtimes.com

Collins Pushes Funds for Mainers this Winter

Oil prices across the nation are challenging citizens, especially those in Maine, this winter. The average cost for heating oil per gallon currently sits at $5.42, which is a considerable increase compared to past years. Fortunately, the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) has awarded the State of Maine $42.5 million to help those in need.
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

Can You Guess the Longest River in Maine?

Maine has a heck of a lot of water. Within the Pine Tree State are 73 rivers over 20 miles long, and an additional 39 that drain over 200 square miles each, according to Maine: An Encyclopedia. In addition to its 3,400+ miles of coastline, the state also has many lakes, 51 of which cover an area of at least five miles each.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine Recovery Council holds inaugural meeting

AUGUSTA, Maine — For years, the opioid epidemic has ravaged communities and families in Maine. In 2022, the state is on track to break records for overdose deaths. Now, though, there may be new hope on the horizon. On Tuesday, the 15-member Maine Recovery Council met for the first...
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

Look at Maine’s 20 Largest Towns by Square Mileage

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Maine is a vast state, with swaths of uninhabited land. There's nothing like driving through parts of the area and seeing signs for "T2 R9" and other odd territories.
MAINE STATE
newscentermaine.com

How could Maine lobster get off Monterey Bay Aquarium's red list?

YORK, Maine — Whole Foods announced it will pause the selling of Maine lobster after the industry had its certification from the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) suspended. The MSC label is one of two criteria the supermarket uses to rate its wild seafood. The other criterion is a positive rating by the Monterey Bay Aquarium, which the lobster industry lost earlier this fall.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland Bangor, ME
17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news from Maine

 https://www.newscentermaine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy