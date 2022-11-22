Read full article on original website
The Bazaar offers variety of shops to support on Small Business Saturday
SARASOTA - If you skipped Black Friday shopping or still need to buy a gift this year, you have a chance to give back and shop local on 'Small Business Saturday. “We’ve got everything from clothing to jewelry, to plants to really great gifts for yourself and anybody that you need to give a gift to," said Co-Owner of the Bazaar on Apricot & Lime Kim Livengood.
Salty Jim's serving Thanksgiving dinner Wed., but decorated for Christmas
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) Nov. 23, 2022 - A Sarasota restaurant that fancies itself, "a dive bar", is looking more like the North Pole these days. Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, owners Gemma and Dennis Huff want everyone to know that there is a place for them at Salty Jim's. They will not only be open on Thanksgiving, but they will be serving a traditional Thanksgiving dinner tonight(Wednesday, Nov. 23, 6pm). It is a neighborhood establishment that has been transformed since the Huffs bought it in 2018. Formerly known as, "The Intersection", named because it is on the Northeast corner of the intersection of Webber Ave. and Beneva Rd., Salty Jim's has added food, lots of televisions, more pool tables, and maybe most importantly, an outside tiki bar.
Suncoast Thanksgiving traditions
SARASOTA (WSNN) - Whether you're making a turkey or putting a Christmas tree up, everyone has their own traditions on Thanksgiving. Here is what some folks on the Suncoast say they do for Thanksgiving. THANKSGIVING TRADITIONS:. "Usually we go to my Grandma’s house and everybody is in charge of bringing...
Thousands come out for Florida Turkey Trot
Every family has their own Thanksgiving tradition. Some choose to swap out morning mimosas for a pair of sneakers. Over 3,300 runners made it to Nathan Benderson Park Thursday morning, making it the park’s biggest trot yet. Back for its 5th year, the annual Florida Turkey Trot has become...
Manatee County Renter Has Sewage Coming Into Her Home
A Manatee County renter has raw sewage coming into her home, and she can’t get anyone to help. Anthony Napolitano, and Cheryl Napolitano are tenants in Sabal Bay Townhomes in Manatee County. They have raw sewage spewing just outside their house. They say they’ve had it overflow into their home.
15-year-old dies from shooting in Bradenton
BRADENTON (WSNN) - A 15-year-old died after a shooting early Thursday morning in Bradenton. According to authorities, a Manatee County deputy was patrolling the area of the 1800 block of 28th Ave. East when he heard gunshots. The deputy inspected the area, and found evidence of a shooting in the roadway.
Officials warn to drink responsibly during holiday weekend
SARASOTA - Thanksgiving Eve, otherwise known as Blackout Wednesday is considered on the biggest bar nights and deadliest nights of the year. “No one leaves their house and says, I’m going to get a DUI tonight, no one leaves their house or the bar and says you know what, I’m going to kill somebody tonight after I’ve been drinking," said Regional Executive Director for Mother's Against Drunk Driving, Larry Coggins.
SCF Basketball provides 20 Thanksgiving meals
BRADENTON (SNN-TV) - SCF Basketball and embRACEus partnered together for the first annual Thanksgiving Meal Drive. They raised over $1,100 to provide 20 full Thanksgiving meals to local families in the area. With the help of the Boys and Girls Club and Hungers End identifying families in need, the Manatees basketball team had the opportunity to provide a meal for those on the Suncoast.
23-year-old Charlotte County deputy killed in the line of duty
A Charlotte County deputy died last night after being hit by a suspected drunk driver on I-75. He just celebrated his 23rd birthday on Saturday. “This deputy was simply doing his job to make sure that people were going to be safe. Doing everything he could to take impaired drivers off the road and while doing so an impaired driver took his life,” said Trooper Ken Watson with Florida Highway Patrol.
Riverview, Venice set for regional final clash
VENICE (SNN-TV) - With the high school football season winding down, only one game with two Suncoast teams takes place this Friday, just games away from a State title berth. Friday at Powell-Davis Stadium, the Venice Indians and Riverview Rams clash in the Class 4S - 4th Region final. With...
St. Stephen's, ODA well-represented on SSAC All-South Team
VALRICO, FL (SNN-TV) - Earlier today, the Sunshine State Athletic Conference released their All-South Team including several players from both Saint Stephen's and Out-of-Door Academy, and even one coach. Saint Stephen's was well represented with 5 players selected, whereas ODA had 3 players receiving the nod.
