Crews respond to carbon monoxide alarm triggered by propane stove in Horry County home
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a reported carbon monoxide alarm call on Whatuthink Road around 1:45 p.m. Those inside the home were treated on scene as the building was metered and ventilated by HCFR crews. No one was transported to the hospital,...
'It’s just a blessing:' Free Thanksgiving plates handed out to many in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Many were feeling grateful Thursday after a local non-profit gave away free Thanksgiving meals. The Shepherd's Table is a community kitchen in Conway. Director of Shepherd's Table Brandon Oates said right now, their kitchen is being remodeled. He said he was worried that would...
2 hurt in Myrtle Beach area crash, officials say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people were hurt after a crash on 48th Avenue N. and Robert Grissom Parkway near Myrtle Beach. Myrtle Beach Fire and Rescue responded to the crash. Capt. Jonathan Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department says the scene was being cleared out as...
South Carolina program aims to boost ranks of Black teachers
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — After a student in his classroom had yet another outburst, Tyler Wright couldn't bear to see him get written up again. Wright, then a student teacher at a Charleston elementary school, led the child out to the hallway for a chat. Within minutes, the student...
'No man left behind:' Myrtle Beach vet changes lives with bus trip to NC for benefits
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WPDE) — Earlier this year, we told you about Keith Brooks, a Marine Corps veteran living in Myrtle Beach whose unemployment disability claim was finally approved after traveling to what's called a Veterans Benefits Live event in Charlotte. But just because his years-long fight for compensation was...
Puppy with burns, 'grave injuries' found abandoned at West Ashley apartment complex
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Animal Society (CAS) is searching for answers after a puppy with second and third degree burns was found abandoned in a crate at Palmilla Apartments, according to a social media post made by the shelter Wednesday evening. CAS says a police officer found the...
Cars crash into Foresbrook utility pole, crews replace pole
HORRY COUNTY (WPDE) — Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area of Forestbrook Road and Sugar Mill Loop due to a two-vehicle crash. Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the crash at 6:39 p.m. Officials say a utility pole was damaged and the roadway will be closed for...
'That's our reward' Organization makes Thanksgiving meals for on-duty officers
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Green bean casserole, mac and cheese and turkey--that's just some of the yummy food the Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association (CPAAA) was serving up for the on-duty officers. The group’s president, Barbara Prescop, has been putting this feast together since 2014. "We’ve been...
Thanksgiving travel at Myrtle Beach airport a breeze compared to summer rush
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — An empty baggage claim area and no line for check-ins. It’s a sight that many travelers wouldn’t expect to see on the busiest travel day of the year. But Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR) Spokesman Ryan Betcher said the holidays aren’t as...
New motion filed in double murder case involving Alex Murdaugh
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — On Wednesday, Alex Murdaugh's attorneys filed a motion in the double murder case. Murdaugh's attorneys are calling for the state to turn over what they say is exculpatory evidence, meaning it could clear their client. That includes communications, reports, and presentations related to the...
Marion County deputy hurt in car crash on the way to back up fellow officer
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Marion County sheriff's deputy has been taken to hospital after he was involved in a two car crash Thursday morning on Highway 501 while heading to back up a fellow deputy, according to Marion County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Tammy Erwin.
Body found inside Florence home; Investigation underway
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the Florence County Coroner’s Office say they are investigating the discovery of a body inside a home on Wednesday. The body was found on Pitty Pat Drive in Florence, according to Major Michael Nunn with the...
24-year-old killed in Socastee crash: Coroner
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person was killed early Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Socastee. It happened around 3:30 a.m., in the area of Highway 17 Bypass and Highway 707, according to SCHP Cpl. David Jones. Jones said a 2002 Toyota Camry was going south on...
Road rage incident leads to suspect pointing gun, Charleston PD responds
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Police Department detained a suspect who pointed a gun at a woman during a road rage incident at Savannah Highway and Wesley Drive. Police say the incident occurred around 2:20 p.m. CPD reportedly found the suspect's car on I-526 and took them into...
Where to find a free Thanksgiving meal in the Grand Strand, Pee Dee
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — There are places you can go to get a free meal on Thursday for Thanksgiving. In Murrells Inlet, the Lowcountry Community Church will hold their 'No One Eats Alone on Thanksgiving' dinner from noon to 3 p.m. The Shepherd’s Table is holding their dinner plate...
Fresh out of the oven: Turkey Day babies born at Summerville Medical Center
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Another day means more babies being born in the Lowcountry. But these three babies aren't your average Summerville Medical Center newborns... Tiana was born at 8:34 a.m., weighed in at 7 lbs. 15 oz. and measured 21 inches tall. Congratulations to parents Brad and Elizabeth Jefferson!
Keep the Grinches out! Myrtle Beach PD tips to avoid becoming victim to seasonal stealing
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — It's the most wonderful time of the year!. The holiday season is upon us and people are traveling, shopping, and giving gifts but nothing can ruin the holidays quicker than becoming a victim of burglary. Whether you have plans to spend a few hours...
Last minute food shopping options for Thanksgiving in South Carolina
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — If you can't run out Wednesday night, and need to do some last minute food shopping for Thanksgiving, there's still hope. Most Kroger's and Lowes Food locations will be open until 4 p.m. on Thursday. Food Lion locations will closes at 3 p.m. Early risers...
Funeral service to be held for Lavel Davis Jr. in North Charleston on Nov. 30
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A funeral service is planned for Wednesday, Nov. 30 for Lavel "Tyler" Davis Jr., the former Woodland High School football star killed in a shooting at the University of Virginia on Nov. 13. Davis' high school head coach, Eddie Ford, tells Sports 4's Scott...
Bucksport celebrates 46th annual Thanksgiving Day parade
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Bucksport community celebrated their 46th annual Thanksgiving Day parade today. Many came out to celebrate together as a community with friends and family. Lefogran Sherman is the parade coordinator. He started this tradition to give the people of Bucksport something to do on...
