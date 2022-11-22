ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

2 hurt in Myrtle Beach area crash, officials say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people were hurt after a crash on 48th Avenue N. and Robert Grissom Parkway near Myrtle Beach. Myrtle Beach Fire and Rescue responded to the crash. Capt. Jonathan Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department says the scene was being cleared out as...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
South Carolina program aims to boost ranks of Black teachers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — After a student in his classroom had yet another outburst, Tyler Wright couldn't bear to see him get written up again. Wright, then a student teacher at a Charleston elementary school, led the child out to the hallway for a chat. Within minutes, the student...
CHARLESTON, SC
Cars crash into Foresbrook utility pole, crews replace pole

HORRY COUNTY (WPDE) — Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area of Forestbrook Road and Sugar Mill Loop due to a two-vehicle crash. Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the crash at 6:39 p.m. Officials say a utility pole was damaged and the roadway will be closed for...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
New motion filed in double murder case involving Alex Murdaugh

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — On Wednesday, Alex Murdaugh's attorneys filed a motion in the double murder case. Murdaugh's attorneys are calling for the state to turn over what they say is exculpatory evidence, meaning it could clear their client. That includes communications, reports, and presentations related to the...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Body found inside Florence home; Investigation underway

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the Florence County Coroner’s Office say they are investigating the discovery of a body inside a home on Wednesday. The body was found on Pitty Pat Drive in Florence, according to Major Michael Nunn with the...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
24-year-old killed in Socastee crash: Coroner

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person was killed early Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Socastee. It happened around 3:30 a.m., in the area of Highway 17 Bypass and Highway 707, according to SCHP Cpl. David Jones. Jones said a 2002 Toyota Camry was going south on...
SOCASTEE, SC
Bucksport celebrates 46th annual Thanksgiving Day parade

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Bucksport community celebrated their 46th annual Thanksgiving Day parade today. Many came out to celebrate together as a community with friends and family. Lefogran Sherman is the parade coordinator. He started this tradition to give the people of Bucksport something to do on...
BUCKSPORT, SC

