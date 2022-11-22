Trey Cornist and Mylan Graham Both Expected to Attend the Michigan Game Saturday, Tyseer Denmark Puts Ohio State in Top Three

Read full article on original website
Football: Henderson, Smith-Njigba among 8 Buckeyes unavailable against MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Buckeye student-athletes balance faith off the fieldThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State rolls Wright State 105-52The LanternColumbus, OH
Eleven Warriors
Staff Score Predictions, Spread Picks, and Eleven Warriors House Prop Bets
No. 2 Ohio State (11–0) welcomes No. 3 Michigan (11–0) for a high-stakes edition of The Game in Ohio Stadium today. The winner will head to Indianapolis to play for the Big Ten Championship and a spot in the College Football Playoff. The loser? Well, they'll have to hope for some upsets or they're bowling where they'd rather not be bowling.
Eleven Warriors
Final Thoughts, Questions and Players to Watch Entering Ohio State’s Rivalry Game with Michigan
NOON – SATURDAY, NOV. 26. After a literal year of anticipation for Ohio State’s shot at revenge against Michigan, the Buckeyes will finally get that opportunity today when they host the Wolverines at the Shoe at noon. Considering we’ve already published more than 35 articles about this game,...
Eleven Warriors
A Double-Overtime Thriller and the Brooklyn Dagger
Before each game of the 2022 season, we’re taking a look back at the Buckeyes’ history of playing on that date. The first game Ohio State played on Nov. 26 was in 1896. The Buckeyes hosted Kenyon and lost 34-18 at Recreation Park. This was the last game for Charles Hickey as head coach. Hickey was the third coach in program history and left after one season following a 5–5–1 record.
Eleven Warriors
TreVeyon Henderson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba Out Against Michigan, Matt Jones to Be Game-Time Decision
Ohio State will be shorthanded at running back once again in the final game of the regular season. TreVeyon Henderson will miss his fourth full game of the year as the sophomore rusher was listed among the eight Buckeyes unavailable for Saturday's matchup with Michigan in Columbus. Henderson missed two straight games before returning to action against Maryland last week, but didn't look fully healthy as he finished the game in a walking boot after rushing for just 19 yards on 11 carries.
Ohio State wins Blood Battle competition over Michigan
COLUMBUS — The Ohio State University Marching and Athletic Bands competed against the University of Michigan’s Marching Band in the 41st annual “Blood Battle” competition, according to our news partner WBNS TV in Columbus. >>Ohio State crossing out ‘M’s’ on campus leading up to ‘The Game’...
Eleven Warriors
Enokk Vimahi Makes First Career Start At Right Guard In Place of Injured Matt Jones Against Michigan
Ohio State has a first-time starter on the offensive line against Michigan. Fourth-year lineman Enokk Vimahi got the nod at right guard over banged-up veteran Matt Jones, who was carted off the field in the fourth quarter of last weekend's matchup with Maryland. Jones warmed up in full uniform before Saturday's game, but did not have his helmet when the contest began.
Ohio State Rules Out 2 Star Players For Michigan Game
When the Ohio State Buckeyes take the field for a battle against the Michigan Wolverines in just a few hours, they'll do so without two of their best players. Star running back TreVeyon Henderson and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba have missed a significant portion of the season. Unfortunately, they couldn't get right for The Game and won't be out on the field.
Longtime family tailgaters bid Buckeyes games farewell
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After nearly a century, a Buckeye game tradition is having its last hurrah. The Roemer family has hosted a tailgate at every Ohio State University home game for more than 90 years. After four generations of pre-game cheer, Saturday’s rivalry game tailgate will be their last. “My grandfather, he graduated from […]
Eleven Warriors
That Team Up North
Ohio State doesn't have to be the only winner this weekend. The Buckeyes will finish their regular season as they always do – with a battle against That Team Up North in The Game. It's Ohio State and Michigan. It's the Buckeyes and the Wolverines. It's the scarlet and gray and the maize and the blue.
Eleven Warriors
The Game Will Be A Legacy-Defining Moment For C.J. Stroud, Who Could Exact Revenge And Wrap Up the Heisman Race in Last Crack At Michigan
C.J. Stroud could walk out of the Horseshoe Saturday as the quarterback who avenged Ohio State’s first loss to Michigan in 10 years. In the process, he’d all but assure his team a trip to the College Football Playoff and presumably secure his status as the odds-on favorite to be the first Buckeye in 16 years to hoist the Heisman Trophy.
Sporting News
Where is ‘College GameDay’ this week? Location, schedule, guest picker for Week 13 on ESPN
For the second year in a row, "College GameDay" will finish off the regular season with a trip to the Midwest for a meeting between Michigan and Ohio State in "The Game." Much like last year, the second-ranked Buckeyes and third-ranked Wolverines are playing for berths in the Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff. Michigan stunned Ryan Day and Co. in Ann Arbor in 2021, upending the Buckeyes 42-27 for the team's first win in the rivalry since 2011.
Ohio, Michigan governors’ rivalry continues with a wager on The Game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State and Michigan rivalry dates back to 1897, or 118 games, including Saturday’s showdown between the No. 2 and No. 3 ranked teams in the country. The Ohio and Michigan Governors’ rivalry wager is only three years old, dating back to 2019, but that won’t make a victory any […]
Eleven Warriors
Friday Night Fights:
Welcome to the biggest Friday Night Fights of the season. This is your chance to prove to yourself, or to others, that you are an expert in predicting Ohio State's football success. FNF keeps the receipts and shows everyone how good your takes were – if you are feeling particularly bold, get in the comments and defend your take.
Eleven Warriors
A Look Back at Ohio State’s Six Previous Top-Five Matchups with Michigan in Ohio Stadium
The Game is called The Game for a reason. While there have been numerous nail-biting, tension-filled and epic matchups through the years, only 11 have featured both rivals being ranked in the top five. Six of those 11 were played in the friendly confines of Ohio Stadium, and those games have included some of the most memorable matchups in the history of The Game.
Eleven Warriors
Xavier Johnson’s Perseverance Through Five-Year Career Has Enabled Him to Become a Valuable, Versatile Contributor for Ohio State
In his fifth season at Ohio State, Xavier Johnson finally feels at peace with his role as a jack-of-all-trades for the Buckeyes. When Johnson thinks back on the earlier years of his Ohio State career, he’d be lying if he said there weren’t times he regretted his decision to walk on at Ohio State instead of taking one of his scholarship offers. He’d be lying if he said he didn’t have thoughts about transferring somewhere else where he’d have a more immediate opportunity to play a substantial role.
saturdaytradition.com
Iced out: Michigan drops away uniforms for The Game with hype video
The temperature isn’t going to be the only thing that’s cold in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday. Michigan released a hype video detailing its “icy” all white uniforms for Saturday’s rivalry game against Ohio State. The video opens with the white uniforms being pulled out from underneath some ice in a cooler, and then reveals its all white threads.
landgrantholyland.com
A host of top players will be in Columbus for The Game
First and foremost, Happy Thanksgiving to all! With a perfect season to date and all of the team’s goals right in front of them, there is much to be thankful for among Buckeye nation. With The Game just over 48 hours away, surely the intensity is starting to peak...
Eleven Warriors
Career Day For Justice Sueing Leads Ohio State to 80-73 Win Over No. 21 Texas Tech in Maui Invitational
Justice Sueing was a man possessed in Maui. A career-best day for the Hawaii native allowed the Buckeyes to take fifth place in the Maui Invitational with an 80-73 win over No. 21 Texas Tech, finishing the trip with a 2-1 record and their first ranked win of the year.
Eleven Warriors
Michigan Beat Writer Isaiah Hole Compares This Year’s Wolverines to Last Year, Expects Blake Corum’s Injury to Have Big Impact
NOON – SATURDAY, NOV. 26. With the rivalry game on tap this week, we welcome back Isaiah Hole, the publisher of Wolverines Wire, for a breakdown of the Michigan Wolverines entering The Game. As the Wolverines enter this game with an 11-0 record, are they as good as the...
Eleven Warriors
“Everybody Changed, From Coach Day Down to the Equipment Guys":
Growing up in Washington, Emeka Egbuka openly admits he “didn’t really know anything” about the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry before the Buckeyes began recruiting him out of high school. He isn’t the only one. Many of the Buckeyes preparing to put their bodies on the line for...
