ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxsanantonio.com

UTSA: Fool Me Once...

So, not a lot to play for if you're UTSA, huh? Already clinched a spot in the Conference USA Title Game, with nothing on the line this week against UTEP? Au contraire mon frere. UTSA Head Coach Jeff Traylor says his team has plenty of incentive to close out the C-USA schedule undefeated, and what happened last year at North Texas will serve as a reminder. Here's more.
Alcorn State Sports

After Defensive Standoff, Alcorn Outpaced in UTEP 2nd Overtime

EL PASO, Texas – For the fourth consecutive game this season, the Alcorn Braves (2-2) delivered a gutsy road performance with attacking defense at the core, this time opening play at the Jim Forbes Classic against host UTEP. Although the Braves battled back from a 12-point deficit to not only claim a second-half lead, but also force two overtimes, the Miners were able to separate in the second bonus period and down the Braves 73-61. The Braves are back in action tomorrow against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
EL PASO, TX
KOAT 7

UNM vs. NMSU basketball series has been cancelled for 2022

UNM Athletics has announced the UNM vs. NMSU men's basketball series has been cancelled for this season following Saturday's deadly shooting on the UNM campus. Saturday's matchup between the Lobos and the Aggies that was originally postponed has now been cancelled. The Dec. 3 matchup between New Mexico and New...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Former NMSU player involved in October UNM fight

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former New Mexico State University player, and current UTEP player, was allegedly involved in a first between UNM and NMSU students. Witnesses say that Mario McKinney can be seen punching someone on the ground in this fight. McKinney was pulled from the roster on Tuesday in their game against Alcorn State. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KTSM

Canutillo’s regional semifinal game vs. Abilene Wylie moved to Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Canutillo’s Class 5A Division II Regional Semifinal playoff game vs. Abilene Wylie has been moved from Friday to Saturday, the school district said Tuesday. Due to projected winter weather conditions on Friday, the game will be played on Saturday at 2 p.m. MT in Fort Stockton. The game had initially […]
CANUTILLO, TX
post-register.com

Dickens new record-holder for LHS￼

According to Lockhart High School, Lions’ junior quarterback Ashton Dickens has eclipsed the school’s season-season rushing record with 2,013 yards, breaking Dominic Hardaway’s 2008 total of 1,984. Senior Lion Sean McKinney finished the 2022 season as number four on the single-season chart with 1,705, just behind number...
LOCKHART, TX
seguintoday.com

Area High School Basketball Roundup

(San Antonio) — After playing to a tie through three quarters, the Seguin Matadors outscored Lanier by 15 points in the 4th quarter to pull away and earn a 66-51 road victory on Monday afternoon. John Jackson dropped in 37 points as the Matadors outscored Lanier 31 to 16 in the decisive final quarter. Devon Matthews added 12 points for Seguin who improved to 2-0 on the young season. The Mats come home for the first time this season tomorrow to host San Antonio Highlands in a late morning tilt at Goldie Harris Gym. Tip off is set for 11:30 a.m.
SEGUIN, TX
KRQE News 13

UNM student accused in campus shooting released until trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jonathan Smith, one of the University of New Mexico students accused in connection with the deadly on-campus shooting, will be released while awaiting trial. While he will be released, Smith won’t be staying in New Mexico. He will be going to Plano, Texas to live with his mom. The state hat to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KTSM

Police: NM State player lured, ambushed leading up to shooting at UNM campus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police released more information regarding a deadly shooting and subsequent homicide investigation on Sunday. Police say that about 3 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, University of New Mexico student Brandon Travis conspired with two male friends and a 17-year-old female to lure a 21-year-old victim to campus to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Immunize El Paso ramping up staffing following two Texas pediatric deaths, heightened cases in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Following two pediatric deaths in Texas due to influenza, Immunize El Paso is increasing efforts for flu vaccinations. Texas reported the deaths of two girls, a three-year-old in Hidalgo, Texas and a four-year-old in Temple, Texas. One of the girls had no underlying health conditions. According to the CDC, there are The post Immunize El Paso ramping up staffing following two Texas pediatric deaths, heightened cases in El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

600 ESPN El Paso

El Paso, TX
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
473K+
Views
ABOUT

600 ESPN EL PASO has the best sports coverage for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy