Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kevin McCarthy Calls for Top Biden Official to Resign or Face ImpeachmentNews Breaking LIVEEl Paso, TX
Texas Could See an Avalanche of Migrants Crossing the Border in DecemberTom HandyTexas State
El Paso is Preparing For the End of Title 42 With MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
More tragedy for Texas border agentsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Cracker Barrel Announces Brand New Restaurant OpeningBryan DijkhuizenEl Paso, TX
Related
UTEP tops CSU-Bakersfield 68-67 in another OT thriller on late Givance free throws
EL PASO, Texas – Shamar Givance hit a pair of free throws with three seconds left in overtime as the UTEP men’s basketball team toppled CSU Bakersfield, 68-67, to improve to 2-0 at the Jim Forbes Classic presented by Speaking Rock on Wednesday night. There were seven ties and 16 lead changes in the game, […]
foxsanantonio.com
UTSA: Fool Me Once...
So, not a lot to play for if you're UTSA, huh? Already clinched a spot in the Conference USA Title Game, with nothing on the line this week against UTEP? Au contraire mon frere. UTSA Head Coach Jeff Traylor says his team has plenty of incentive to close out the C-USA schedule undefeated, and what happened last year at North Texas will serve as a reminder. Here's more.
Alcorn State Sports
After Defensive Standoff, Alcorn Outpaced in UTEP 2nd Overtime
EL PASO, Texas – For the fourth consecutive game this season, the Alcorn Braves (2-2) delivered a gutsy road performance with attacking defense at the core, this time opening play at the Jim Forbes Classic against host UTEP. Although the Braves battled back from a 12-point deficit to not only claim a second-half lead, but also force two overtimes, the Miners were able to separate in the second bonus period and down the Braves 73-61. The Braves are back in action tomorrow against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
247Sports
New Mexico State freshman Bol Kuir discusses his transfer to San Diego
San Diego landed a commitment from New Mexico State transfer Bol Kuir. The 7-foot-3, 220 pound big man signed with the Toreros after receiving interest from Boise State, Georgia Tech, Miami among other programs. “I chose San Diego because when I went there I watched them play and practice and...
KOAT 7
UNM vs. NMSU basketball series has been cancelled for 2022
UNM Athletics has announced the UNM vs. NMSU men's basketball series has been cancelled for this season following Saturday's deadly shooting on the UNM campus. Saturday's matchup between the Lobos and the Aggies that was originally postponed has now been cancelled. The Dec. 3 matchup between New Mexico and New...
Former NMSU player involved in October UNM fight
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former New Mexico State University player, and current UTEP player, was allegedly involved in a first between UNM and NMSU students. Witnesses say that Mario McKinney can be seen punching someone on the ground in this fight. McKinney was pulled from the roster on Tuesday in their game against Alcorn State. […]
San Antonio, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in San Antonio. The Edna High School football team will have a game with Blanco High School on November 25, 2022, 16:00:00. The Refugio High School football team will have a game with Ganado High School on November 25, 2022, 17:00:00.
Canutillo’s regional semifinal game vs. Abilene Wylie moved to Saturday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Canutillo’s Class 5A Division II Regional Semifinal playoff game vs. Abilene Wylie has been moved from Friday to Saturday, the school district said Tuesday. Due to projected winter weather conditions on Friday, the game will be played on Saturday at 2 p.m. MT in Fort Stockton. The game had initially […]
Flour Bluff (9-3) prepared for third round with SA Veterans Memorial (9-3)
The Flour Bluff Hornets (9-3) are prepared for their third round matchup against San Antonio Veterans Memorial (9-3) on Saturday.
post-register.com
Dickens new record-holder for LHS￼
According to Lockhart High School, Lions’ junior quarterback Ashton Dickens has eclipsed the school’s season-season rushing record with 2,013 yards, breaking Dominic Hardaway’s 2008 total of 1,984. Senior Lion Sean McKinney finished the 2022 season as number four on the single-season chart with 1,705, just behind number...
seguintoday.com
Area High School Basketball Roundup
(San Antonio) — After playing to a tie through three quarters, the Seguin Matadors outscored Lanier by 15 points in the 4th quarter to pull away and earn a 66-51 road victory on Monday afternoon. John Jackson dropped in 37 points as the Matadors outscored Lanier 31 to 16 in the decisive final quarter. Devon Matthews added 12 points for Seguin who improved to 2-0 on the young season. The Mats come home for the first time this season tomorrow to host San Antonio Highlands in a late morning tilt at Goldie Harris Gym. Tip off is set for 11:30 a.m.
Student charged in New Mexico campus shooting is released
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A University of New Mexico student was released from jail Wednesday after being accused of plotting with friends to confront a basketball player from a rival university, resulting in the shooting death of one UNM student and the wounding of the player. A state district...
Former UTEP greats Jones brothers, family help Borderland families enjoy Thanksgiving
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Former UTEP greats Aaron and Alvin Jones and the “A&A All The Way” Foundation are helping families enjoy an thanksgiving meal.This year the foundation partnered with the Khalid Foundation to help even more people in the community. The two foundations had close to 300 turkeys to giveaway today at Hawkins […]
‘El Paso May Get Stronger Earthquakes,’ Says Seismologist
Last week, a 5.4 earthquake centered near Pecos was felt by thousands of people over two hundred miles away in El Paso. And, according to a seismologist at UTEP, we could be in store for even bigger quakes in the future. Aaron Velasco says El Paso could get a 7-point...
UNM students comment on campus homicide
Police are now searching for two others they believe are involved.
UNM student accused in campus shooting released until trial
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jonathan Smith, one of the University of New Mexico students accused in connection with the deadly on-campus shooting, will be released while awaiting trial. While he will be released, Smith won’t be staying in New Mexico. He will be going to Plano, Texas to live with his mom. The state hat to […]
Police: NM State player lured, ambushed leading up to shooting at UNM campus
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police released more information regarding a deadly shooting and subsequent homicide investigation on Sunday. Police say that about 3 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, University of New Mexico student Brandon Travis conspired with two male friends and a 17-year-old female to lure a 21-year-old victim to campus to […]
KVUE
Video shows racist taunts at high school basketball game
A San Antonio-area basketball player is addressing students making monkey noises at her during a game at Marble Falls High School. The district is now investigating.
New traffic anchor joining KENS 5 morning newscast
SAN ANTONIO — KENS 5 announced Tuesday that Jessica Coombs will join the station’s morning newscast as traffic anchor beginning November 23. Coombs will provide San Antonio viewers with updated traffic conditions and alternate routes each weekday morning on KENS 5, the KENS 5 app and the new streaming app, KENS 5+.
Immunize El Paso ramping up staffing following two Texas pediatric deaths, heightened cases in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- Following two pediatric deaths in Texas due to influenza, Immunize El Paso is increasing efforts for flu vaccinations. Texas reported the deaths of two girls, a three-year-old in Hidalgo, Texas and a four-year-old in Temple, Texas. One of the girls had no underlying health conditions. According to the CDC, there are The post Immunize El Paso ramping up staffing following two Texas pediatric deaths, heightened cases in El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
600 ESPN El Paso
El Paso, TX
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
473K+
Views
ABOUT
600 ESPN EL PASO has the best sports coverage for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0