Loren E. Dawley

On Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, Loren Edward Dawley passed away at the age of 80 in Naples, FL. Loren was born on March 15, 1942, in Syracuse. His parents were Lamson Eldred Dawley and Beatrice Gummer Dawley, and he grew up on the Dawley farm in Fayetteville. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Deborah W. Dawley; his son Sterling W. Dawley, his wife Danielle G. Dawley, and their two children Wyatt R. Dawley and Hunter B. Dawley; his daughter Sarah (Dawley) Cower, her husband Stephen R. Cower, and their two children Benjamin S. Cower and Logan B. Cower; his sister Caroline Dawley and her two children Derek and Heather.

Loren received his bachelor’s degree in liberal arts and social studies from Syracuse University in 1964, and his master’s degree in social studies/education from Syracuse University in 1969. He received the New York State Outstanding Teacher of Social Studies award in 1978. He taught seventh grade social studies at Onondaga Central Middle School and Jamesville Dewitt Middle School for 36 years. He was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity, and a recruiter for the United States Naval Academy. He also enjoyed singing in the choir and was an elder at Vanderbilt Presbyterian Church in Naples, FL, and was a deacon at the United Church of Fayetteville. He volunteered with the Boy Scouts of America, was a youth fellowship leader at the United Church of Fayetteville and coached soccer at Jamesville Dewitt Middle School.

Loren was an avid historian at the local, state and national level. He enjoyed playing tennis, bocce ball, boating, traveling, watching sports, gardening, horseback riding, and, most importantly, singing. Loren’s infamous smile and helping hand to others will always be lovingly remembered.

A memorial will be held at Vanderbilt Presbyterian Church in Naples, FL (date to be determined). In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the music program at Vanderbilt Presbyterian church in Naples, FL, the American Cancer Society, or the American Heart Association.