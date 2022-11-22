Read full article on original website
Meet the American who inspired the nation in two world wars: Christian soldier Sgt. Alvin York
Christian soldier Sergeant Alvin York inspired Americans and the most hardened military men of Europe with his incredible exploits in World War I. He also inspired the WWII generation.
Serial Killer American Soldier Terrorized And Strangled Women
America has bases in several countries. The soldiers in these areas do not always act on their best behavior when away to serve and protect. During World War II, atrocities also occurred off the battlefield.
Fallen WW2 B-24 Bomber Recently Discovered- Reveals Personal Effects That Will Be Used To Identify Aircraft's MIA Crew
The remains of a lost US aircraft, downed off the coast of Denmark during WWII, have been recovered by marine archaeologists. The aircraft is said to have fallen following a fatal collision.
US Navy Sailors Became Molecularly Fused to Warship During Secret Trials of Creepy Teleportation Experiment
The Philadelphia Experiment was an alleged top-secret experiment that was supposed to make ships invisible to enemy radar. According to reports, the USS Eldridge, a Cannon-class destroyer escort, located in Philadelphia Naval Shipyard where the experiment was conducted was teleported to Norfolk Virginia on October 28, 1943.
US Soldiers Allegedly Fought a Giant Red Haired Humanoid in the Mountains of Afghanistan
In 2002, a US special ops task force purportedly encountered and killed an enormous humanoid in Afghanistan. Dubbed the Kandahar Giant, the beast was not only said to tower over the soldiers at 13 feet in height but also possessed 6 fingers on each hand and 2 sets of teeth.
Four Army soldiers in Alaska die of suicides in one month
Army installations in Alaska saw four soldiers die by suicide in October, a sharp rise despite leaders making a large push to prioritize mental health in the state.
US Delta Special Forces Allegedly Fought Grey Aliens Underground
The alleged incident began in the summer of 1947 during the Cold War. The U.S. Army Air Forces sent out a shocking press release. They announced the recovery of a "flying disc" from a ranch near Roswell. (source)
Navy fires warship CO in the middle of a deployment
The commanding officer of the guided-missile cruiser Normandy was relieved of command Tuesday in the middle of the warship’s deployment, and less than eight months after he took command. The Navy announced the firing in a brief press release stating that Capt. Simon McKeon was relieved “due to a...
Eight Abandoned Military Bases That Have Been Abandoned for Decades
At their construction, military bases are intended to be some of the most utilized structures. However, when conflicts come to a close and as technologies improve, many are left empty, with only memories reminding people of their former purpose and glory. The following is a list of eight abandoned military bases that were once integral to combat success.
An American plantation continued to enslave African Americans until the 1960s
Slavery in the U.S. was officially abolished in 1865 with the ratification of the Thirteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution. Despite the official announcement, the lives of many enslaved African-Americans were precarious for a very long time.
U.S. Sailors Became Shark Feast After Japanese Submarine Attack
The Smithsonian Magazine labeled it "the worst shark attack in history.". It was a nightmare for U.S. soldiers who served on behalf of their country. On July 28, Indianapolis sailed from Guam without any backup. It went to meet the battleship USS Idaho in the Leyte Gulf in the Philippines and prepare for an invasion of Japan. The morning was uneventful. But after midnight, two Japanese torpedoes hit Indianapolis in two different locations. The ship broke in half and sank in about 12 minutes. (source)
The US military is scrambling to build more ammo for itself and for Ukraine, but old Army paperwork could get in the way
The US Army's process for producing ammunition faces "challenges," a government watchdog says. Problems with disorganization and bureaucracy may hamper that production, the GAO said in a report. The issues come to light as the Pentagon is scrambling to ramp up its production of munitions. Disorganization and bureaucracy could hamper...
Raw footage shows largest U.S. military plane in action
Raw footage shows more than 10 minutes of the U.S. military’s largest plane, the C-5M Super Galaxy, in action. The mission of this plane is to transport Defense Department cargo and manpower, according to the Air Force. With a maximum cargo of 281,001 pounds, the plane can negotiate relatively short runways and fly oversized cargo at intercontinental ranges.
6 of the weirdest animals in West Virginia
While West Virginia may be better known for its peculiar cryptids, it's home to some peculiar real animals as well.
11 New Warships That Will Join the US Navy Fleet
The USS Gerald R Ford, the newest and most advanced aircraft carrier of the U.S. Navy – and the world’s biggest warship – made its first port of call on Oct. 28 at Halifax, Canada, after its first deployment from Norfolk, Virginia, earlier that month. The highly advanced 1,092-foot-long behemoth, weighing 97,000 tons when fully […]
Killed in WWII, B-17 tail gunner Staff Sgt. Nies accounted for
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced U.S. Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. Walter Nies, 23, a tail gunner on a B-17 Flying Fortress bomber who was killed during World War II, has been accounted for.
One of the Most Vicious Episodes of the War Was the Horrific Slaughter of 97 American Prisoners at Wake Island
During the early days of the Second World War, Japan was on a rampage in the Pacific seizing islands and atolls including Wake Island. Lying around 2000 miles west of Hawaii, Wake Island was considered strategically important to American defenses in the Pacific Theatre.
30 Combat Aircraft Being Built for the US Military
The United States continues to maintain the world’s largest military aircraft fleet, by a very long shot. (These are the largest air forces in the world.) America has at least 13,246 active combat aircraft, transporters, tankers, training aircraft, intelligence gatherers, and special mission vehicles, according to FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace news and information website. […]
6,000 Sheep Mysteriously Died Near A U.S. Army Program
The Dugway sheep incident occurred in March 1968. Many have connected the event to the U.S. Army's chemical and biological warfare program. This program was underway at the Dugway Proving Ground in Utah. Six thousand sheep passed on ranches near the base. The owners blamed the Army testing of toxic chemicals for the situation. (source)
Navy SEAL mini-sub has mysterious underwater collision
A U.S. Navy SEAL miniature submarine, known as a SEAL Delivery Vehicle (SDV), suffered a mishap last month during a training mission. Many details of the accident or the underlying training mission remain a mystery. The SDV, which is launched from a larger submarine and ferries SEALs underwater on special...
