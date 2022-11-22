ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

MilitaryTimes

Navy fires warship CO in the middle of a deployment

The commanding officer of the guided-missile cruiser Normandy was relieved of command Tuesday in the middle of the warship’s deployment, and less than eight months after he took command. The Navy announced the firing in a brief press release stating that Capt. Simon McKeon was relieved “due to a...
VIRGINIA STATE
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

Eight Abandoned Military Bases That Have Been Abandoned for Decades

At their construction, military bases are intended to be some of the most utilized structures. However, when conflicts come to a close and as technologies improve, many are left empty, with only memories reminding people of their former purpose and glory. The following is a list of eight abandoned military bases that were once integral to combat success.
CALIFORNIA STATE
C. Heslop

U.S. Sailors Became Shark Feast After Japanese Submarine Attack

The Smithsonian Magazine labeled it "the worst shark attack in history.". It was a nightmare for U.S. soldiers who served on behalf of their country. On July 28, Indianapolis sailed from Guam without any backup. It went to meet the battleship USS Idaho in the Leyte Gulf in the Philippines and prepare for an invasion of Japan. The morning was uneventful. But after midnight, two Japanese torpedoes hit Indianapolis in two different locations. The ship broke in half and sank in about 12 minutes. (source)
Business Insider

The US military is scrambling to build more ammo for itself and for Ukraine, but old Army paperwork could get in the way

The US Army's process for producing ammunition faces "challenges," a government watchdog says. Problems with disorganization and bureaucracy may hamper that production, the GAO said in a report. The issues come to light as the Pentagon is scrambling to ramp up its production of munitions. Disorganization and bureaucracy could hamper...
TENNESSEE STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Raw footage shows largest U.S. military plane in action

Raw footage shows more than 10 minutes of the U.S. military’s largest plane, the C-5M Super Galaxy, in action. The mission of this plane is to transport Defense Department cargo and manpower, according to the Air Force. With a maximum cargo of 281,001 pounds, the plane can negotiate relatively short runways and fly oversized cargo at intercontinental ranges.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
24/7 Wall St.

11 New Warships That Will Join the US Navy Fleet

The USS Gerald R Ford, the newest and most advanced aircraft carrier of the U.S. Navy – and the world’s biggest warship – made its first port of call on Oct. 28 at Halifax, Canada, after its first deployment from Norfolk, Virginia, earlier that month. The highly advanced 1,092-foot-long behemoth, weighing 97,000 tons when fully […]
WISCONSIN STATE
24/7 Wall St.

30 Combat Aircraft Being Built for the US Military

The United States continues to maintain the world’s largest military aircraft fleet, by a very long shot. (These are the largest air forces in the world.) America has at least 13,246 active combat aircraft, transporters, tankers, training aircraft, intelligence gatherers, and special mission vehicles, according to FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace news and information website. […]
C. Heslop

6,000 Sheep Mysteriously Died Near A U.S. Army Program

The Dugway sheep incident occurred in March 1968. Many have connected the event to the U.S. Army's chemical and biological warfare program. This program was underway at the Dugway Proving Ground in Utah. Six thousand sheep passed on ranches near the base. The owners blamed the Army testing of toxic chemicals for the situation. (source)
DUGWAY, UT
americanmilitarynews.com

Navy SEAL mini-sub has mysterious underwater collision

A U.S. Navy SEAL miniature submarine, known as a SEAL Delivery Vehicle (SDV), suffered a mishap last month during a training mission. Many details of the accident or the underlying training mission remain a mystery. The SDV, which is launched from a larger submarine and ferries SEALs underwater on special...

