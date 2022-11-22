Read full article on original website
Reports: Trump Praised Extremist Nick Fuentes At Mar-A-Lago Dinner
The former president said he liked his guest, according to The New York Times. Fuentes is a prominent white supremacist.
A record number of women will serve in the next Congress
A record number of women will be elected to Congress this year, CNN projects -- but barely. The 149 women who will serve in the US House and Senate in the 118th Congress will expand the ranks of female representation by just two members above the record set by this Congress.
Rats blamed for eating 500 kilograms of cannabis stored by Indian police
Rats in northern India have been accused of eating hundreds of kilograms of cannabis seized from drug dealers and stored in police warehouses. "Rats are small animals, and they aren't scared of the police," noted a court in the city of Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, after hearing that local police were unable to furnish almost 200 kilograms of confiscated cannabis that was supposed to be used as evidence in a recent case.
FDA warns against consuming certain raw oysters distributed to 13 states after reported illnesses
The Food and Drug Administration is advising people in 13 states not to eat certain raw oysters from South Korea after at least one person in Las Vegas got sick with a virus that can cause diarrhea and vomiting. The Southern Nevada Health District informed officials of two clusters of...
