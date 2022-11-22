ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

wyomingnewsnow.tv

Cheyenne and Casper see trash schedules shift for Thanksgiving

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - The City of Cheyenne’s trash and recycle pick-up schedule for this week will be slightly modified due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Trash and recycling pickup scheduled for Thursday, November 24, will now take place Saturday, November 26. Please have your trash and recycle containers out by 6 a.m.
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Thanksgiving Hell: Wyoming Plumbers Brace For ‘Brown Friday’

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The problem with gobs of gooey post-Thanksgiving grease is that once they enter drainpipes, they don’t stay gooey for long. That grease can set up in sink drains and sewer pipes, turning the day after Thanksgiving into what plumbers around...
WYOMING STATE
94.3 The X

You Have To Check Out This Gorgeous House Outside Of Cheyenne

There aren't many words that I can produce to go along with how beautiful this home is outside of Cheyenne. The listing on Zillow describes it as a Frank Lloyd Wright-style home; I don't disagree. Just don't get him mixed up with Andrew Lloyd Webber. You'd have the wrong Lloyd, though, I could see a Phantom Of The Opera-type character owning this home and roaming from room to room.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Dog rescued off I-80 by Cheyenne/Laramie County Animal Control

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne/Laramie County Animal Control was called on Saturday to rescue a Blue Heeler that was standing on the median of Interstate 80 West near the port of entry. The reporting party stated the dog looked like it was thinking about crossing the interstate. As Animal...
CHEYENNE, WY
newslj.com

Cheyenne Frontier Days tickets for 2023 event on sale Dec. 1

CHEYENNE (WNE) — Tickets will go on sale Dec. 1 for Cheyenne Frontier Days’ 2023 event, according to a news release. Tickets for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Rodeo, the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Team Series Event, carnival armbands and gift cards (redeemable for tickets or merchandise) will go on sale at 9 a.m. Dec. 1 at cfdrodeo.com and by calling 307-778-7222.
CHEYENNE, WY
Douglas Budget

City Of Cheyenne to Hold Town Hall Meeting On 2021 Code Adoption

The Compliance Building Safety Department in conjunction with the Cheyenne Fire Prevention Bureau will host a town hall meeting to kick off the 2021 code adoption proceedings. The town hall meeting will be held Thursday, December 1, at 5:30 p.m., at the Kiwanis Community House located at 4603 Lions Park Dr.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne Police Department to step up enforcement over Thanksgiving holiday

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — With Thanksgiving and the winter holiday season quickly approaching, the Cheyenne Police Department is participating in a statewide traffic safety initiative to help prevent unsafe driving behaviors. This week, law enforcement agencies are expecting heavier than normal traffic, and more drivers. on roadways increases the potential...
CHEYENNE, WY
Y95 Country

Wind, Blowing Snow In SE Wyoming May Hinder Travelers

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says motorists could face weather-related challenges as Thanksgiving Day approaches. ''A cold front is expected to move through the area this afternoon with snow starting initially in the mountains above 9000ft. Snow will also be probable in Carbon County at lower elevations late morning to this afternoon. Greater intensity and coverage of light to briefly moderate snow showers will be overnight into early Thursday morning across the High Plains of SE WY and partially into the Nebraska Panhandle. Gusty winds this afternoon into early Thursday morning could cause areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility resulting in some travel impacts. Per WYDOT, these conditions could cause slick spots and black ice. See wyoroad.info for latest travel conditions. Conditions will improve quickly Thursday afternoon as more sun returns to the area.''
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrest (11/21/22–11/22/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Laramie Business Recognized As Best Places to Work

Outside Magazine has awarded Trihydro, a Laramie business, as one of the “Best Places to Work,” according to the company's release. Trihydro is an engineering and environmental consulting firm founded in 1984. The company was started by a geologist and a chemist with a vision and a passion for developing sustainable solutions.
LARAMIE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (11/23/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Gloria Lynn Landeroz, 39 –...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY

