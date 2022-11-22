ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

WPBF News 25

Charity provides thousands of Thanksgiving meals in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The Mustard Seen Ministries 33rd Annual Thanksgiving Feast brought smiles to the faces of many people in Fort Pierce this year. Program Director Stacy Malinowski said they served 3,000 Thanksgiving meals this year. Tradition of Giving: Mustard Seed Ministries feeds thousands in Fort Pierce this...
FORT PIERCE, FL
cw34.com

330 meals distributed to homeless in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Thanksgiving holiday is upon us, and one local deli is working to make sure homeless people in our area have an appropriate meal for turkey day. Staff and volunteers with Joshua Deli and Catering, managed by social services organization The Lord's Place,...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wqcs.org

Treasure Coast Food Bank Receives $175,000 donation from Publix

Fort Pierce - Tuesday November 22, 2022: Treasure Coast Food Bank has received a $175,000 donation from Publix Super Markets Charities to purchase and equip a self-select, mobile food pantry. Publix will also donate 500,000 pounds of fresh produce during the first year to stock the pantry. Treasure Coast Food Bank serves 225,000 people facing food insecurity in the four-county area of Indian River, St. Lucie, Martin and Okeechobee counties.
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
west-palm-beach-news.com

West Palm Seashore, Boca, Jupiter eating places with no well being violations

Here are six restaurant violations commonly noted by inspectors. For the week of July 18 to 24, state inspectors reported perfect inspections at these food providers and restaurants:. Whit’s Frozen Custard of Boca3551 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton. MC Donalds2140 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton. Woodfield Country Club3650 Club...
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

New restaurants in South Florida: Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders, Meatball Room, AIDA Fort Lauderdale & more

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar, Fort Lauderdale This all-day breakfast coffeehouse debuted Nov. 21 on Las Olas Boulevard, shuffling into the space ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

What’s being built there? A 143-room hotel in Delray Beach just north of Atlantic Avenue.

This real-estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction as demand rises for more housing, offices and stores across the region. You can submit questions through this form or by emailing buildings@sunsentinel.com, if you’re wondering about “what’s being built there?” in your community. Here’s one of the latest projects. The location? In ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL

