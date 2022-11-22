ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ironton, OH

Ironton back in D-V Final 4

By Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XWXpE_0jKSmGIE00
Ironton senior Ty Perkins (3) caught three touchdown passes and made two defensive interceptions in the Fighting Tigers’ 34-0 shutout of Harvest Prep in Friday night’s Division V Region 19 championship football playoff game. Courtesy of Jeremy Holtzapfel | The Ironton Tribune

WAVERLY — Ty Perkins put on a two-way show, the Fighting Tigers pitched perhaps an unexpected shutout, linebacker Lincoln Barnes boldly held up the Region 19 championship trophy, and Ironton is back in familiar football Final Four territory.

That’s because, in one fell swoop from frigid Friday night at Waverly’s Raidiger Field, the now 14-0 Fighting Tigers torched the previously-undefeated Harvest Prep Warriors (13-1) — by a count of 34-0 in the Division V Region 19 championship game.

With the win, the Fighting Tigers of 2022 join only one other Ironton club with 14 victories in a single football season —that being the state championship team of 1989.

Speaking of 14, proud, storied and tradition-rich Ironton now owns officially that many regional crowns.

The Fighting Tigers are also now in their third state state semifinal in four years —as the 2019 and 2020 squads advanced to the Division V state title tilts, before losing to Kirtland inside the border of Stark County.

But, there is no Kirtland to worry about this season —as the Hornets dropped down to Division VI.

For the Fighting Tigers, Harvest Prep stood in the way on Friday night of another regional championship —a rematch of sorts from the Fighting Tigers’ 21-14 triumph over the Warriors two years ago in the regional semifinals.

But while that was a close encounter, Friday night’s return bout was anything but.

In fact, with Jaquez Keyes’ two-yard touchdown run only five seconds into the final canto, Ironton —surprisingly to many observers —officially put the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s running-clock rule into effect.

With both teams entering at 13-0, several pundits’ predictions were of a down-to-the-wire battle —as Harvest Prep won last season’s Region 19 title, and right at Raidiger Field.

By the outset of the fourth quarter, these Warriors were feeling quite the opposite from a year ago.

They have Perkins, Barnes, quarterback Tayden Carpenter, and the Fighting Tiger terrific defense to thank —or blame —for that.

The only Ironton players to have played against the Warriors two years ago were Carpenter and Barnes.

“I’m pretty pleased with our performance. Just our effort and our toughness. We preach mental toughness, and our mantra this year comes from a quote ‘mental toughness is to physical toughness is four is to one’. Our kids showed that tonight,” said fifth-year Ironton head coach Trevon Pendleton. “We had some kids dinged up, some kids not able to play, some kids fighting some illness, but man they just kept fighting. They battled, they prepared, they did all the little things necessary this week, and I think they showed that tonight with their play. These kids are such a blessing and so fun to coach.”

Defensively, although the Warriors had first-half possessions of 12, seven and even 14 plays, they produced zero points —including the 12-play and 14-play possessions, resulting in turnovers inside the red zone.

“You have to be the storm or you weather the storm, and we weathered the storm there when we couldn’t get off the field on fourth down,” said Pendleton. “We forced turnovers, flipped momentum going into halftime.”

Harvest Prep punted on its initial series following a three-and-out, and turned the ball over on downs on its seven-play series.

In the second half, in part with the running clock going, the Warriors ran just eight plays —three Aidan Rogers quarterback runs, and five Rogers passes of which none were completed.

Ironton forced four turnovers —two Perkins interceptions, one Landen Wilson interception, and one fumble recovery by Barnes, the latter of whom was the Southeast District Division V Defensive Player of the Year.

“He (Barnes) is a very smart football player. Studies a lot of film. He is a three-year starter for us and has led us in tackles multiple years,” praised Pendleton, of Barnes. “Just a tremendous competitor and maybe one of the toughest kids I’ve ever been around.”

Harvest Prep posted just 130 yards of offense on 46 plays, as Rogers — the first-team all-Central District Division V QB who faced the Fighting Tigers two years back — rushed a dozen times and attempted 23 throws.

For the all-Southeast District first-teamer Carpenter, it was quite the contrary.

He completed 15-of-19 passes for 227 yards, carried 12 times for 30 more, ran for a two-yard TD to cap a five-play, 67-yard drive midway through the second quarter, and threw three touchdowns to Perkins —the Southeast District Division V Offensive Player of the Year.

Perkins caught six passes for 123 yards —including scoring strikes of 22 yards in the first frame, and 17 and 20 in the third.

“Ty is just a very talented kid, and he has worked very hard to put himself in that position,” said Pendleton, of Perkins. “Can’t say enough about him. He is a great teammate.”

After Harvest Prep punted on its opening series, the Fighting Tigers drove 70 yards in 11 plays —making it 7-0 halfway through the opening quarter, with Evan Williams’ first of four extra-point kicks.

With the 14-0 halftime lead, and Ironton owning the ball coming out for the third period, the Fighting Tigers marched 83 yards in a dozen plays —going up 21-0 at the six-and-a-half minute mark.

“That drive was very big,” said Pendleton. “Tayden (Carpenter) set the tone with extending plays, then tucking the ball down some and running.”

With three minutes left in the third, the third Carpenter and Perkins pitch-and-catch for a touchdown with Williams’ final extra point made it 28-0.

That was a seven-play and only 45-yard drive.

Keyes then capped the scoring —going in to end a four-play, 20-yard and one-minute-and-23-second series, and following Trevor Carter’s fourth-down sack of Rogers which resulted in an 11-yard loss.

Keyes, the University of Wisconsin commit, ran seven times for 42 yards —as Perkins and Carter are both bound for the University of Cincinnati.

Speaking of the Queen City, that’s where Ironton returns to on Friday night —for a Division V state semifinal date with 13-1 Valley View.

The Spartans — which were a Division IV program a year ago — punched their state semifinal ticket by defeating Milton-Union 21-7 in the Region 20 championship.

Ironton and Valley View venture again in the Final Four —right where they did in 1999, at Cincinnati Princeton High School.

The Fighting Tigers won that matchup for a berth in the state championship game —which is what they will have to repeat for Friday night.

“We make no bones about it. Our goal every year is to win a state championship,” said Pendleton. “It’s a testament to these kids and how much they want to work and the effort and preparation they put in.”

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

* * *

Harvest Prep 0 0 0 0 — 0

Ironton 7 7 14 6 —34

I — Ty Perkins, 22-yard pass from Tayden Carpenter (Evan Williams kick), 5:53, 1st (7-0 I)

I — Tayden Carpenter, 2-yard run (Evan Williams kick), 6:00, 2nd (14-o I)

I — Ty Perkins, 17-yard pass from Tayden Carpenter (Evan Williams kick), 6:32, 3rd (21-0 I)

I — Ty Perkins, 20-yard pass from Tayden Carpenter (Evan Williams kick), 2:58, 3rd (28-0 I)

I — Jaquez Keyes, 2-yard run (pass failed), 11:55, 4th (34-o I)

Team Statistics

HP I

First downs 8 21

Scrimmage plays 46 52

Rushes-yards 22-49 33-118

Passing yards 81 227

Total yards 130 345

Cmp-Att-Int. 9-24-3 15-19-0

Fumbles-lost 3-1 0-0

Penalties-yards7-70 8-75

Punts-Ave. 1-35 1-37

——

Individual Leaders

RUSHINGHarvest Prep: Aidan Rogers 12-22, Ernest Pierce 6-22, Marchello Cox 2-16, Shavez Watkins 1-0, Team 1-(-11); Ironton: Tayden Carpenter 12-30 TD, Jaquez Keyes 7-42 TD, Amari Felder 8-24, Shaun Terry 1-16, Zayne Williams 1-14, Jesse Copas 1-6, Landen Wilson 1-(-1), DeAngelo Weekly 1-(-1), Braden Schreck 1-(-12)

PASSINGHarvest Prep: Aidan Rogers 8-23-3-69, Ernest Pierce 1-1-0-12; Ironton: Tayden Carpenter 15-19-0-227 3TD

RECEIVINGHarvest Prep: Justin Batista 4-36, Shawn Ruffin 2-18, Chris Brown 1-25, Shavez Watkins 1-2, Marchello Cox 1-0; Ironton: Ty Perkins 6-123 3TD, Shaun Terry 3-38, Landen Wilson 2-21, Lincoln Barnes 1-29, Amari Felder 1-10, Braden Schreck 1-8, C.J. Martin 1-(-2)

Reach Paul Boggs at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1926, by email at [email protected], or on Twitter @paulboggssports © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAZ

2 out of 3 local teams heading to Lexington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It was semi-final Friday night in high school football in Kentucky and two local teams will be playing each other for a state title. Raceland beat Holy Cross 49-6 while Pikeville routed Newport Central Catholic 50-14 in the Class 1A final four. They will compete for the championship Friday December 2nd at noon from Kroger Field.
LEXINGTON, KY
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio high school football state semifinal scores and highlights

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three teams remain in the Ohio high school football playoffs which have reached the state semifinal round. In Division 1, Gahanna looks to continue its best season in school history when the Lions face defending state champion St. Edward in Mansfield. In Division 3, Bloom-Carroll is making its third-straight appearance in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
shepherdstownchronicle.com

Huntington sends Jefferson out of the playoffs

HUNTINGTON — The second-seeded Huntington Highlanders quickly showed their overall dominance against 10th-seeded Jefferson in the quarterfinal round of the state’s Class AAA football playoffs. After taking a 14-0 lead halfway through the first quarter, Huntington High School hustled out to a 24-0 lead by halftime. By the...
HUNTINGTON, WV
NBC4 Columbus

Longtime family tailgaters bid Buckeyes games farewell

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After nearly a century, a Buckeye game tradition is having its last hurrah. The Roemer family has hosted a tailgate at every Ohio State University home game for more than 90 years. After four generations of pre-game cheer, Saturday’s rivalry game tailgate will be their last. “My grandfather, he graduated from […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Portsmouth Times

2022-23 Portsmouth Lady Trojans season preview

On the improvements of the junior high, varsity programs: “We’ve gradually gotten better, building the program from the ground up. The junior high team won the league and the tournament, went undefeated last season. They should have another great year this year. At the varsity level, some of the girls who were apart of that team have moved up to high school to join our returning players. We’ll most likely start two freshman, two sophomores, and a junior. It’ll take a little bit of time to get going this year. But next year, even with as young as we’ll be, we feel like we can compete with anybody in the state.”
PORTSMOUTH, OH
Record-Herald

Panthers topple Tanks in opener, 59-46

On Thanksgiving Eve, 2022, the Miami Trace Panthers began the boys basketball season with a home game against the Unioto Sherman Tanks. Miami Trace began the game with a 5-0 lead and stayed in front the entire way, posting a 59-46 victory. Senior Andrew Guthrie was the game’s leading scorer...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
High School Football PRO

Raceland, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Holy Cross High School football team will have a game with Raceland Worthington High School on November 25, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
RACELAND, KY
Eleven Warriors

“Everybody Changed, From Coach Day Down to the Equipment Guys":

Growing up in Washington, Emeka Egbuka openly admits he “didn’t really know anything” about the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry before the Buckeyes began recruiting him out of high school. He isn’t the only one. Many of the Buckeyes preparing to put their bodies on the line for...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Iced out: Michigan drops away uniforms for The Game with hype video

The temperature isn’t going to be the only thing that’s cold in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday. Michigan released a hype video detailing its “icy” all white uniforms for Saturday’s rivalry game against Ohio State. The video opens with the white uniforms being pulled out from underneath some ice in a cooler, and then reveals its all white threads.
COLUMBUS, OH
detroitsportsnation.com

J.J. McCarthy, Michigan players excited to play in hostile Horseshoe against Ohio State

We are just over 24 hours away from Michigan vs. Ohio State, and to say the anticipation has been growing would be a severe understatement. On Saturday afternoon, the 11-0 Wolverines will take on the 11-0 Buckeyes in what is sure to be an extremely hostile environment at the Horseshoe in Columbus, Ohio. Though it is sure to be extremely loud and pro-Ohio State, Wolverines QB J.J. McCarthy and his teammates are excited about the opportunity.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Coach's Warning

The Wolverines have one of the country's best rushing offenses, often able to steamroll teams in the fourth quarter, but Ohio State says it's prepared for that. Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said on Wednesday that the Buckeyes have a plan for Michigan. You've been warned, Wolverines. "They're a...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Xavier Johnson’s Perseverance Through Five-Year Career Has Enabled Him to Become a Valuable, Versatile Contributor for Ohio State

In his fifth season at Ohio State, Xavier Johnson finally feels at peace with his role as a jack-of-all-trades for the Buckeyes. When Johnson thinks back on the earlier years of his Ohio State career, he’d be lying if he said there weren’t times he regretted his decision to walk on at Ohio State instead of taking one of his scholarship offers. He’d be lying if he said he didn’t have thoughts about transferring somewhere else where he’d have a more immediate opportunity to play a substantial role.
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

Crews extinguish Ironton, Ohio, house fire

UPDATE: (2 p.m. Nov. 25, 2022) – Lawrence County dispatchers say crews have extinguished a fire that happened at a home in Ironton this afternoon. According to dispatchers, the fire broke out in a garage in the 2500 block of South 11th Street around 12:10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25. Dispatchers say no injuries were reported. […]
IRONTON, OH
WSAZ

3 indicted in southeastern Ohio beating case

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Three people were indicted in connection with an incident that left two men badly beaten in Wheelersburg. Cameron Dixon, 18, and Kaleb Dixon, 23, both of Portsmouth, Ohio, and Christian Brooks, 25, of New Boston, Ohio, all face four counts of felonious assault, two counts of kidnapping and tampering with evidence charges. That’s according to information from the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office released Tuesday.
WHEELERSBURG, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Grand Jury returns 29 indictments

Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced the Scioto County Grand Jury met on November 18 and returned 24 public indictments and five secret indictments. The defendants indicted are charged as follows:. PENELOPE LYNN CONRAD, 51. Milton, West Virginia, was indicted on Failure to Appear. STANLEY PENCE, 42. Lucasville, Ohio,...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
thebigsandynews.com

Grandsons honor late doctor with Marshall scholarship

LOUISA — The grandsons of a Wayne County resident honored their late grandfather with a new scholarship at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. Samuel D. Wellman Jr., M.D., class of 1983 and a neonatologist (specializes in treating critically ill newborns) in Hickory, N.C.; Marc A. Workman, M.D., class of 1986 and a family medicine physician in Louisa; and James F. Spears II, M.D., class of 1987 and an independent contractor in family practice/urgent care in Huntington, W.Va., created a scholarship to carry on the legacy of their grandfather and Wayne County, W.Va., native Roy Wellman, a release by Marshall University said.
LOUISA, KY
The Athens NEWS

Nelsonville-York and Tri-County served by twin principals

NELSONVILLE – Their day starts on the same street. They wake up and throw on an outfit, paired with their favorite accessory — a smile. As they walk out the door, both women can be seen waving to one another, hoping the best for the other’s day. Twins Amanda Wiseman and Rebecca Steenrod both serve as principals in Athens County. They both enjoy inspiring others and this can be seen throughout the work they have put in for their staff, students and prospective buildings. These...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth, OH
5K+
Followers
79
Post
676K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Portsmouth Daily Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy