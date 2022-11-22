ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Judge hands down sentence for 2020 fatal hit and run

By Scott Brown
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37T62T_0jKSmDe300

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The teen who killed a motorcyclist while racing back in 2020 was sentenced Tuesday to three years behind bars. Nayali Martinez, 18 years old at the time, pled guilty to homicide by a motor vehicle earlier this month .

Back in February of 2020, she crashed into 64-year-old Thomas Kellepourey on Central and initially fled the scene. She returned after, telling her parents what happened.

APD: Car struck man who was working on his vehicle

Martinez had never been in trouble before, prompting prosecutors to offer a deal that capped the potential sentence at four-and-a-half years. Before the judge handed down Martinez’s sentencing, Kelleepourey’s niece spoke to the court.

“She decided to race for fun and she hit my poor uncle,” said the niece. “He was stopped at a stop light and didn’t even have the chance to get out of the way. As his body laid [sic] all over Central Avenue, Nayali chose to flee the nightmare scene she created and left him to die all alone on the road. I find her heartless actions to be sickening.”

The judge decided that Martinez didn’t commit the crime with malicious intent and handed down a sentence of three years instead of four-and-a-half.

Comments / 11

Toni Vaile
3d ago

3 years for taking a life. His whole family will never stop grieving for him. Grievance is a lifetime it never goes away we just learn to keep going. I know how his family feels.3 years isn't enough for someone's stupidity and thoughtlessness. she really should be doing harder time.

Reply
5
Darlene A Manzanares
3d ago

Worthless and Useless Judges. Victims and their Families get no Justice, but the Criminal s Do. He should be Responsible for her when she gets out!!!!!!

Reply
2
Julie Garcia
3d ago

Never been in trouble? Just means she has never been caught racing etc...She took someone's life, hopefully that will make her think before racing again.

Reply
2
 

