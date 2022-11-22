Bills at Lions: Tuesday injury reports

Here are the full injury reports from Tuesday for the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions ahead of their Week 12 matchup at Ford Field:

Buffalo Bills (7-3)

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17)Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Did not practice

DE AJ Epenesa (ankle)

LB Tremaine Edmunds ( groin )

groin OL Mitch Morse (elbow/ ankle )

ankle DE Greg Rousseau (ankle)

Limited participation

QB Josh Allen (elbow)

Full practice

CB Kaiir Elam (ankle)

S Damar Hamlin (neck)

CB Cam Lewis (forearm)

S Jordan Poyer (elow)

OL David Qussenberry (ankle)

Notes: Edmunds, Rousseau did not play last week vs. Browns. … Morse was spotted in a walking boot after facing the Browns.

Detroit Lions (4-6)

Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Did not practice

OL Evan Brown (ankle)

DL Charles Harris (groin)

OL Jonah Jackson (concussion)

CB Jeff Okudah ( concussion )

concussion DL Josh Paschal (knee)

Limited participation

WR DJ Chark (ankle)

OL Frank Ragnow (foot)

WR Josh Reynolds (back)

Full practice

LB Malcolm Rodriguez (elbow)

D’Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder)

Notes: Okudah was ruled out and will not face the Bills. … Ragnow, Reynolds are starters and were upgraded from DNP to limited on Tuesday.