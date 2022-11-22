ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills at Lions: Tuesday injury reports

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Here are the full injury reports from Tuesday for the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions ahead of their Week 12 matchup at Ford Field:

Buffalo Bills (7-3)

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17)Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Did not practice

  • DE AJ Epenesa (ankle)
  • LB Tremaine Edmunds (groin)
  • OL Mitch Morse (elbow/ankle)
  • DE Greg Rousseau (ankle)

Limited participation

  • QB Josh Allen (elbow)

Full practice

  • CB Kaiir Elam (ankle)
  • S Damar Hamlin (neck)
  • CB Cam Lewis (forearm)
  • S Jordan Poyer (elow)
  • OL David Qussenberry (ankle)

Notes: Edmunds, Rousseau did not play last week vs. Browns. … Morse was spotted in a walking boot after facing the Browns.

Detroit Lions (4-6)

Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1)  Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Did not practice

  • OL Evan Brown (ankle)
  • DL Charles Harris (groin)
  • OL Jonah Jackson (concussion)
  • CB Jeff Okudah (concussion)
  • DL Josh Paschal (knee)

Limited participation

  • WR DJ Chark (ankle)
  • OL Frank Ragnow (foot)
  • WR Josh Reynolds (back)

Full practice

  • LB Malcolm Rodriguez (elbow)
  • D’Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder)

Notes: Okudah was ruled out and will not face the Bills. … Ragnow, Reynolds are starters and were upgraded from DNP to limited on Tuesday.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

