Bills at Lions: Tuesday injury reports
Here are the full injury reports from Tuesday for the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions ahead of their Week 12 matchup at Ford Field:
Buffalo Bills (7-3)
Did not practice
- DE AJ Epenesa (ankle)
- LB Tremaine Edmunds (groin)
- OL Mitch Morse (elbow/ankle)
- DE Greg Rousseau (ankle)
Limited participation
- QB Josh Allen (elbow)
Full practice
- CB Kaiir Elam (ankle)
- S Damar Hamlin (neck)
- CB Cam Lewis (forearm)
- S Jordan Poyer (elow)
- OL David Qussenberry (ankle)
Notes: Edmunds, Rousseau did not play last week vs. Browns. … Morse was spotted in a walking boot after facing the Browns.
Detroit Lions (4-6)
Did not practice
- OL Evan Brown (ankle)
- DL Charles Harris (groin)
- OL Jonah Jackson (concussion)
- CB Jeff Okudah (concussion)
- DL Josh Paschal (knee)
Limited participation
- WR DJ Chark (ankle)
- OL Frank Ragnow (foot)
- WR Josh Reynolds (back)
Full practice
- LB Malcolm Rodriguez (elbow)
- D’Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder)
Notes: Okudah was ruled out and will not face the Bills. … Ragnow, Reynolds are starters and were upgraded from DNP to limited on Tuesday.
