Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist
Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
Madonna lip syncs to Kendrick Lamar song in TikTok reel
Madonna has channelled Kendrick Lamar in a recent TikTok reel which has sparked fan backlash. The video, featuring “vent,” a song released by the rapper and Baby Keem, was met with some disgust by followers. She mimes along to the lyrics: “Have you ever been punched in your...
Summer Walker & Her Baby Bump Show Out In New Rap Single & Music Video: Watch
As she awaits the arrival of her second baby, Summer Walker’s name has been in and out of the headlines. Firstly, she addressed fan questions about her relationship with her second baby daddy, Larry, which has now come to an end. Secondly, the R&B starlet has been speaking out...
Cardi B & Offset Mourn Takeoff At Migos Rapper’s Emotional Funeral: See First Photos
Cardi B and Offset arrived to pay tribute to Takeoff at the State Farm Arena on Friday, November 11. The pair were both in attendance to pay their respects to the late rapper, after he was killed at age 28 on November 1. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper and her husband, both 30, were seen in first photos at the event looking extremely somber. In one photo posted to Twitter, which you can SEE HERE, Cardi wore oversized sunglasses as she sat next to Offset, who also wore shades to the memorial. Both wore head to toe black. In another photo posted to the platform, which you can SEE HERE, Cardi was seen walking in the arena with a bodyguard as she clutched a small handbag. She wore her hair long around her shoulders and finished the mournful look with a dramatic blue manicure and black stiletto heels.
Saweetie on ‘The Single Life,’ Takeoff’s Passing, Grammys & More
Since the release of “Closer” featuring H.E.R. earlier this year in February, fans have waited tirelessly for Saweetie to drop new music… and now, they’re finally in luck. The Bay Area native returns with her highly anticipated project titled The Single Life, speaking volumes to her transition into being completely independent for a year and a half now (Quavo and her split in March 2021).
Legendary Actress Acknowledges "I'm Not Gonna Be Around For Much Longer" Amid Cancer Battle
Legendary actress Jane Fonda acknowledged in an interview that she is “not gonna be around for much longer,” according to a write-up posted in Pop Culture. Fonda is quickly approaching her 85th birthday and has recently been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The legendary actress has begun receiving chemotherapy treatments.
More Bad News For Chrisley Knows Best Stars As Grayson Chrisley Hospitalized Following Accident
Amid the family's legal situation, Chrisley Knows Best star Grayson Chrisley was in a serious car crash.
NeNe Leakes Offers Health Update Two Months After Son's Stroke at 23 Years Old
On September 26, Brentt Leakes suffered a stroke and congestive heart failure. NeNe Leakes has a lot to be thankful this year and she did just that, sharing a health update Wednesday to her Instagram Stories nearly two months after her son suffered a terrifying stroke. It was September 26...
Diddy Shuts Down NYC With Yung Miami In Dr. Dre-Sampling 'Diddy Freestyle' Video
Diddy is taking it back to the ’90s — both in sound and style — in his new “Diddy Freestyle” video. Released on Wednesday (October 26), the Mike Oberlies-directed clip finds the Bad Boy boss and his current boo, City Girls star Yung Miami, cruising through the New York City streets in the early hours of the morning.
50 Cent Responds To Diddy & Yung Miami Breakup Rumors
The Queens MC will also step in to host Drew Barrymore’s daytime talk show after she caught COVID. Rumors of Diddy and Yung Miami falling out have hit fans hard. Many loved to see the two of them together, and after it seems they’ve split, 50 Cent has responded. Recently, he took to Instagram to both shoot his shot at the City Girl and throw shots at his former partner, Daphne Joy. Joy recently hung out with Diddy, fueling rumors of him and Miami’s distance.
They're #1! Diddy and son King Combs make history as they reign at the top two different Billboard charts
Diddy and his son Christian Combs have a lot to celebrate and be thankful for this Thanksgiving. The father-and-son duo made history Tuesday, becoming the first parent and child to reach number one on the Billboard charts with two different songs at the same time. Diddy, 53, reached the top...
‘Hip Hop Homicides’ Dives Deeper Into The Murder Of New Orleans Rapper Magnolia Shorty
'Hip Hop Homicides' host Van Lathan visits Magnolia Shorty's sister, who tells him about Carl Bridgewater and her life insurance policy.
Drake Explains Why ‘God’s Plan’ Is Misunderstood: ‘I Don’t Know if They Read the Lyrics’
‘God’s Plan’ is one of Drake’s biggest hits, but the Canadian rapper says the song is misunderstood and isn’t as motivational as people think
'My heart is shattered': Band mates Offset and Quavo honor Migos rapper Takeoff
After weeks of public silence, rappers Quavo and Offset paid tribute to their Migos band mate Takeoff, who was killed Nov.1 in a shooting outside a Houston bowling alley. Offset on Tuesday wrote a tribute on Instagram and said posting about Takeoff's death "still doesn't feel like reality," largely echoing his emotional remarks at his band mate's funeral at State Farm Arena in Atlanta last Friday.
Joe Budden Calls Out Saweetie For Alleged Quavo Bars Amid Takeoff’s Death
He thought it was “bad timing” for Saweetie to emerge with a track that seemingly addressed controversies with Quavo and Lil Baby. Days ago, Saweetie delivered a new project, but immediately, she took hits on social media. Saweetie’s fans have been patiently awaiting the arrival of her major label debut Pretty B*tch Music, but reported delays have kept the album from streaming services. Over the years, Saweetie gave several excuses as to why PBM was indefinitely shelved, but last week, she returned with The Single Life.
Rapper Offset Remembers Slain Cousin Takeoff: “The Pain You Have Left Me With Is Unbearable”
Rapper Offset has released his first extensive statement on the Nov. 1 shooting death of his cousin and Migos bandmate Takeoff, writing on Instagram, “the pain you have left me with is unbearable.” “My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can’t find the words,” Offset writes. “I’ve been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it’s reality, and reality is a nightmare.” The 28-year-old Takeoff, born Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed outside a Houston bowling alley in a still-unsolved incident. He was a member of the...
After sadly breaking up with ex, man opens her gift 47 years later
Despite having been separated for 47 years, this man had never opened a gift from his ex. Vicky, Adrian Pierce's high school love, dumped him in 1970. She handed him a present that she had already purchased as she was breaking up with him. He didn't want to open it because it was the holiday season, but he also didn't want to throw it out, so he placed it under his Christmas tree.
Where is Quavo following fellow Migos rapper Takeoff’s death?
Following the news of Takeoff’s tragic death, worried fans have been wondering about the status of his fellow The Migos bandmate and uncle Quavo, who was present during the fatal incident.Takeoff’s representative confirmed his death, followed by police confirmation shortly after. Takeoff – real name Kirshnik Khari Ball – was shot dead at a bowling alley in downtown Houston, Texas after a game of dice. He was 28.According to Houston police, Quavo, who was present at the time of the incident, and Takeoff were at a private party prior to the fatal shooting.In a following update, police tweeted: “Two...
Upset by lyrics, Megan Thee Stallion tells Drake, ‘Stop using my shooting for clout’
Megan Thee Stallion is not OK with Drake making music that references her trauma. She’s taking issue with a lyric that appears on Drake’s “Circo Loco,” a track off “Her Loss,” his new collaborative album with fellow rapper 21 Savage. The album, which dropped overnight, includes the following “Circo Loco” lines: “This b— lie about getting shots, but she still a stallion / She don’t even get the joke, but she still smiling.”
Busta Rhymes Calls Missy Elliott “Twin,” Gives Kendrick Lamar The “Crown”
Buss knows a think or two about thinking outside the box, and he’s praising Missy and Kendrick for their creativity. There are veteran rappers, and then there is Busta Rhymes. With three decades in the industry under his belt, Busta knows the ins and outs, probably more so than his peers. He’s had one success after another, whether flying solo or partnering with his fellow rappers, and he recently returned with another project. Last Friday (November 18), Busta released The Fuse is Lit, a five-track effort that hosted looks from Capella Grey, Skillibeng, Swizz Beatz, Conway The Machine, and Big Daddy Kane.
