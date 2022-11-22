Florida Legislature schedules special session on Hurricane Ian property-tax relief for mid-December

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, and House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, said Tuesday that a special legislative session will be held the week of Dec. 12 to Dec. 16.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said last month that lawmakers would hold a special session that is expected to include providing property-tax relief for people affected by Hurricane Ian and property-insurance issues.

But DeSantis did not announce specific dates.

Lawmakers were already scheduled to be in the Capitol during the week of Dec. 12 for committee meetings.

Passidomo and Renner sent a joint memo to lawmakers Tuesday about the dates, though it did not provide additional details about the session.

