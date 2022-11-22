Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kevin McCarthy Calls for Top Biden Official to Resign or Face ImpeachmentNews Breaking LIVEEl Paso, TX
Texas Could See an Avalanche of Migrants Crossing the Border in DecemberTom HandyTexas State
El Paso is Preparing For the End of Title 42 With MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
More tragedy for Texas border agentsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Cracker Barrel Announces Brand New Restaurant OpeningBryan DijkhuizenEl Paso, TX
Yardbarker
Reason Cardinals fired coach Sean Kugler revealed
The Arizona Cardinals fired offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler over the weekend, and some details have been released about the incident that led to the decision. Kugler was fired after the Cardinals were informed that he allegedly groped a woman on Sunday night in Mexico City, ESPN’s Josh...
Cardinals Fire Assistant Coach After Reported 'Incident' In Mexico City
Less than 24 hours after suffering a blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers on national television, the Arizona Cardinals made a notable change to their coaching staff. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury announced that offensive line coach/run game coordinator Sean Kugler was relieved of his duties. Kingsbury said this...
Troy Aikman names the 1 coach he would hire if starting a team
The San Francisco 49ers once again appear to be a legitimate Super Bowl contender despite a slow start to the season, and Troy Aikman feels there is one man who is primarily responsible for that — the head coach. Aikman heaped praise on Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan following...
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
NFL World Stunned By Rams Cutting 2 Players Tuesday
The Los Angeles Rams have officially waived running back Darrell Henderson Jr. and linebacker Justin Hollins. Henderson, a former third-round pick for the Rams, had 283 rushing yards, 102 receiving yards and three total touchdowns this season. He has started in 28 games since 2019. Hollins, meanwhile, has started five...
Who wins in potential Suns-Bucks deal involving Jae Crowder for Grayson Allen, Jordan Nwora?
The Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks have been linked for a couple months regarding Jae Crowder. HoopsHype reported the latest news Monday that Grayson Allen “was discussed in trade talks” involving Crowder. The salaries don’t exactly matchup as Allen is due $8.5 million this season and Crowder is...
Melvin Gordon had funny farewell post to Broncos fans on Instagram
Melvin Gordon was cut by the Denver Broncos on Monday, but he is maintaining his sense of humor. The running back posted a photo on his Instagram story Tuesday that was a humorous take on the infamous O.J. Simpson police chase. The photo showed Gordon edited into the white Ford Bronco on the freeway.
College Football Star Wide Receiver Is Reportedly Transferring
With the college football season coming to an end, programs will start to go through a rebuilding process. The same can be said for players, who will be evaluating their futures. One star college football wide receiver has already decided he doesn't want to stay where he's at for another season.
Kyle Shanahan, Kliff Kingsbury Make Opinion On Mexico City Clear
Mexico City hosted an NFL game for the first time in three years when the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football. After the game (h/t Pro Football Talk), head coaches Kyle Shanahan and Kliff Kingsbury each praised the Estadio Azteca crowd for creating a memorable experience.
Popculture
NFL Coach Fired Following Incident in Mexico
An NFL coach has been fired following an incident in Mexico City, Mexico on Sunday. Sean Kugler, the offensive line coach/running game coordinator for the Arizona Cardinals, was let go by the team before their game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, according to the Arizona Republic. "We relieved...
Report: Sean Payton Interested In Two Potential NFL Job Openings
Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton hinted earlier this season that he wanted to return to the sideline someday. It's looking like that day might come quite soon. A report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano indicated that Payton has his eye on a pair of NFL teams who might be ...
Packers could be about to bring back former wide receiver
Are the Green Bay Packers about to make a wide receiver move?. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, former Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison was in Green Bay for a workout on Tuesday. The former undrafted free agent spent four seasons in Green Bay between 2016 and ’19, catching...
NBC Sports
Christian McCaffrey: Jimmy Garoppolo doesn’t get enough credit at all
Christian McCaffrey hasn’t been with the 49ers for long, but the veteran running back has been around long enough to see how effective quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to be. Garoppolo put together one of his best performances in Monday’s victory over the Cardinals, completing 20-of-29 passes for 228 yards with four touchdowns.
Ohio State Star Announces He's Declaring For NFL Draft
Ohio State safety Ronnie Hickman confirmed Tuesday that he's declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. Via Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors, the safety announced that Saturday's game against Michigan will be the final time he represents the Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. "My last game in the Shoe, so I'm gonna...
Why was Dalvin Cook called for taunting against Dallas?
Cook and ex-Vikings assistant coach George Edwards got into it.
Former Boise State assistant coach fired by Arizona Cardinals before game in Mexico City
“We relieved him of his duties, and he was sent home Monday morning prior to the game,” head coach Kliff Kingsbury told the Arizona Republic.
Washington moves on to Fresno State after shocker
Washington aims to bounce back from a demoralizing setback when it faces Fresno State on Wednesday night in the Wooden
Is It Over for the Steelers?
Players, history and performance tell us where the Pittsburgh Steelers stand right now.
NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Moving Photos
Gisele Bundchen has reportedly taken another major step in her post-divorce life. The legendary supermodel, who divorced NFL quarterback Tom Brady earlier this fall, is officially moving into her new home. She had some notable help this week, too. "Gisele Bündchen has begun the process of becoming Tom Brady's new...
247Sports
Arizona State Sun Devils Coaching Hot Board 6.0
Arizona State is in the process of searching for its next head football coach following the dismissal of Herm Edwards after just three games in his fifth season in Tempe. Ray Anderson, the school's vice president for athletics, said that the Sun Devils could consider different types of candidates than in the past in order to keep pace with the rapidly evolving world of college football.
