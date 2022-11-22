ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers, AR

KHBS

Rogers Christmas tree lighting to benefit Saving Grace NWA

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — On a farm in Benton County, you'll find a place where women can work to heal from their trauma and change the trajectory of their lives. Saving Grace NWA is a local nonprofit that serves women who are aging out of the foster care system.
ROGERS, AR
KHBS

Salvation Army of Northwest Arkansas serves Thanksgiving meals

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Salvation Army of Northwest Arkansas served up Thanksgiving meals for people in need in Fayetteville and Bentonville Thursday. Hundreds of people, like Christopher David, got a warm meal and had a place to gather as a community to celebrate Thanksgiving. "I think it’s beautiful. It’s...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Northwest Arkansas residents shopping ahead of Thanksgiving

— The Wednesday before Thanksgiving can be a busy day for last-minute shoppers. “The parking lot looks full when you pull up but it's not bad," Thanksgiving shopper Olivia Havens said. Havens was at Harp's in Lowell and grabbing some last-minute items. "We're picking up some last-minute Thanksgiving...
LOWELL, AR
KHBS

Community Thanksgiving meal to return in person in Rogers

ROGERS, Ark. — The holidays aren't easy for everyone, but CARE Community Center in Rogers is working to make sure everyone can enjoy community and a good meal. John and Nicole Chervenyak are working hard to prepare food for hundreds for this Thanksgiving. The gathering is set for the...
ROGERS, AR
KYTV

City of Harrison, Ark. adopts entertainment district proposal

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The Harrison, Ark. city council officially adopted an ordinance for an entertainment district in its downtown area. The entertainment district will allow for open alcohol containers between different businesses that opt into the district guidelines. Several rules are already in place with the ordinance:. - only...
HARRISON, AR
KATV

Teen missing for nearly a month from northwest Arkansas found safe

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A nearly months-long search for a missing 17-year-old boy out out of northwest Arkansas ended Wednesday. In an update and comment on their Facebook post just after 6:30 p.m., state police said Braiden Layne Taylor had been found safe. Taylor had been missing since the...
FARMINGTON, AR
nwahomepage.com

Where you can get a free Thanksgiving meal in NWA

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — It’s almost turkey time and if you’re looking for somewhere to spend the holiday, some local groups have you covered!. At the Botanical Gardens of the Ozarks the Cocoon Collective is hosting its second Friendsgiving event. The Cocoon Collective is an organization that provides advocacy and safe spaces for the LGBTQ+ community, which its founder, Sadie Stratton, said is even more important around the holidays.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
High School Football PRO

Bentonville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

BENTONVILLE, AR
KYTV

Two people charged with assault in Barry County

CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Jason Swift and Sarena Tucker are charged with assault in Barry County. The charges include: First Degree Or Attempt, Armed Criminal Action, and Unlawful Possession Of A Firearm. According to the Barry County Jail, both suspects are felons. The incident occurred on the evening of Nov....
BARRY COUNTY, MO

