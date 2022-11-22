Ryan Day, Jim Knowles Preparing for Michigan Running Back Blake Corum to Play for the Wolverines on Saturday

Read full article on original website
Football: Henderson, Smith-Njigba among 8 Buckeyes unavailable against MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Lost Columbus communities reborn with Ghost Neighborhoods ProjectThe LanternColumbus, OH
Buckeye student-athletes balance faith off the fieldThe LanternColumbus, OH
Look: Ohio State Coach Has A Warning For Michigan
On Saturday afternoon, No. 2 Ohio State will clash with No. 3 Michigan in what should be the game of the week. Last season, Michigan mustered 297 rushing yards in a win over Ohio State. Running back Hassan Haskins had 169 yards and five touchdowns. When discussing this Saturday's matchup,...
Ohio State football vs. Michigan: Complete preview and prediction
It’s been a year in the making. Ohio State was upset by Michigan in Ann Arbor, which ultimately led to a Wolverine playoff berth. The Buckeyes gained the nice little consolation prize of heading to Pasadena for the Rose Bowl. But in today’s world, championships are what matter, and OSU was left out of the College Football Playoff thanks to its archrival.
Michigan aware, eager for 'hostile' environment awaiting Wolverines in trip to Ohio State
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Saturday, without a doubt, will be the Michigan football team’s toughest challenge of the season. The third-ranked Wolverines are likely Ohio State’s toughest challenge of the season, too, but the Buckeyes’ electric passing offense, talented and experienced offensive line and much-improved defensive front will push Michigan more than it has been pushed all season.
Ohio State vs. Michigan football showdown has a way of exposing hidden flaws
The Ohio State-Michigan game has a way of turning can't-misses into can't-believe-that-just happened. As often happens, one team will get exposed.
Matt Rhule Announced as Next Nebraska Football Coach
The introductory press conference will come Monday
Eleven Warriors
Former Ohio State Linebacker A.J. Hawk to Be the Guest Picker for ESPN's College GameDay on Saturday
Former Ohio State linebacker A.J. Hawk will be the guest picker for ESPN's College GameDay on Saturday. The announcement came via a video from first-year GameDay host Pat McAfee, who frequently shares a stage with Hawk on The Pat McAfee Show, a daily sports talk show that broadcasts from noon to 3 p.m. on weekdays.
Eleven Warriors
Eleven Warriors Roundtable:
Michigan Versus Ohio State. Ryan Day Versus Jim Harbaugh. No. 2 versus No. 3 in the CFP standings. Good versus evil. Revenge. I don't need to tell you what tomorrow means for anyone who gives a damn about the greatest rivalry in sports. You already know. That's why you're here.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Scored a Lot of Touchdowns on Michigan in 2018, Marvin Harrison Jr. Will Be an X Factor in The Game and Terry McLaurin Eats Some Humble Pie
Welcome to the Thanksgiving Skull Session. The Game is two days away. To start, I want to thank everyone for welcoming me into the Eleven Warriors community over the last four months. It has been the opportunity of a lifetime, and I cannot express my gratitude enough that you read my Skull Sessions. It truly is an honor to work and write for you!
Eleven Warriors
13 NFL Teams Will Have Scouts Attending Ohio State vs. Michigan
13 NFL teams will have scouts inside the Shoe for The Game. Per the press box seating chart for Saturday’s game, the Chicago Bears, New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks will each have two representatives inside the Shoe to watch Ohio State’s regular-season finale against Michigan while the San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos, Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams, Cincinnati Bengals, Las Vegas Raiders, Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers will each have one.
Report: Deion Sanders offered Colorado head-coaching job
Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders has been offered the head-coaching position at Colorado, Fox Sports reported on Saturday.
saturdaytradition.com
Blake Corum planning on playing against Ohio State, per report
Blake Corum is set to play in the biggest game of Michigan’s season against Ohio State. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported the news. Corum has been a huge part of the Wolverine offense this season. Corum has played in all 11 games for Michigan this season. He has 1,457 yards rushing with 19 total touchdowns on the year.
Eleven Warriors
Skull Session, College GameDay, Big Noon Kickoff, Senior Day and Other Festivities Fill The Hours Leading Up The Game
With a top-three matchup between Ohio State and Michigan in the 118th edition of The Game, there will be quite the scene on campus in the hours leading to kickoff. Skull Session, FanFest, College GameDay and Big Noon Kickoff, TBDBITL’s entrance into the Horseshoe and Ohio State football's Senior Day activities are among the many events that will take place before noon on Saturday.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State's Game Trailer For That Team Up North Will Have You Ready To Suit Up and Beat the Wolverines Yourself
"This is more than a rivalry. This is The Game." Nobody lacks juice for the rivalry, but Ohio State's trailer for its battle with Michigan will have you overflowing. It's time for Ohio State to beat Michigan. Whatever it takes. The trailer was narrated by all of these legendary Buckeyes:...
Eleven Warriors
Four-star 2025 Prospects Weston Port and Gideon Davidson Will Visit Ohio State for the Michigan Game, Tyseer Denmark and Daevin Hobbs to Commit This Week
One of the fastest-rising linebackers in the 2025 class will be on campus for Ohio State’s contest against Michigan this weekend. Four-star California linebacker Weston Port has confirmed he’ll make the trip to Columbus Saturday, which will be the 6-foot-1, 215-pound prospect’s second visit to OSU. Port...
Anderson High School football players have a significant legacy for the Raptors
Anderson senior QB Griffin Scalf, senior WR Santos Alvarez are scheduled to be added to the OHSAA record book in multiple categories.
Eleven Warriors
Michigan to Wear All-White Uniforms Against Ohio State in The Game on Saturday
Michigan will wear its all-white uniforms against Ohio State on Saturday, a combination that hasn't provided fortune for the team in The Game. The Wolverines have sported white jerseys, white pants and white accessories against Ohio State three times in the history of the rivalry, in 1974, 2016 and 2018. In each instance, the Buckeyes came out on top. Still, Jim Harbaugh and his players chose to wear the uniforms in the 118th meeting between the teams this weekend.
Michigan Football vs. Ohio State, Blake Corum, JJ McCarthy, U-M Defense, Jim Harbaugh
It's finally here. When the 2022 season kicked off, everyone already had the showdown in Columbus circled because of how things played out in 2021 and because it's "The Game". It's unlikely that everyone thought it would be 11-0 vs. 11-0, No. 2 vs. No. 3 or so important to the Big Ten title and College Football Playoff pictures, but here we are. Jim Harbaugh and Ryan Day have both been pretty tight lipped this week, so it's time to let the play do the talking.
Rhode Island hopes depth the equalizer vs. Boston College
If Rhode Island has any advantage when it plays at Boston College on Sunday afternoon, it may be depth. Rhode
Sources: Kiffin Signing Contract Extension With Ole Miss
He was the subject of significant Auburn rumors earlier in the week.
Greg McElroy high on Michigan football entering Ohio State game
The former Alabama-turned-ESPN analyst has already been high on Michigan football, making it his No. 1 in terms of his power rankings in midseason. However, Greg McElroy just went the extra step when it came to his keys and prediction for the Wolverines vs. Ohio State on Saturday. Appearing on...
