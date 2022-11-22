Ryan Day, Jim Knowles Preparing for Michigan Running Back Blake Corum to Play for the Wolverines on Saturday

It's finally here. When the 2022 season kicked off, everyone already had the showdown in Columbus circled because of how things played out in 2021 and because it's "The Game". It's unlikely that everyone thought it would be 11-0 vs. 11-0, No. 2 vs. No. 3 or so important to the Big Ten title and College Football Playoff pictures, but here we are. Jim Harbaugh and Ryan Day have both been pretty tight lipped this week, so it's time to let the play do the talking.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO