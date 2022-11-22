PEKIN (25 News Now) - Pekin’s mayor has made it official: he will not run for the seat again, as three other candidates file to take over the position in the spring. After serving eight years in local government, incumbent Mark Luft says that making the final decision to step down was a difficult one. It follows his time serving on the Pekin City Council, as mayor, and as a state representative. He says despite his work to bring good things to the community, the job has a tendency to take its toll. For Luft, it was time to look for other opportunities.

PEKIN, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO