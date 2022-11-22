ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

Body of missing bicyclist found in Guana River State Park

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yRMJT_0jKSlKmv00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Deputies said the body of a missing bicyclist was found in Guana River State Park on the park Tuesday afternoon.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office identified the bicyclist as Mark Meihofer, 57, of Ponte Vedra. SJSO said no foul play was suspected, but deputies are waiting on an autopsy to determine the official cause of death.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Deputies said the man’s car was spotted by a Florida Fish and Wildlife officer after park hours Monday night, which launched the search.

Crews continued in the daylight Tuesday with boats on the river, ATVs, and search crews on foot.

“Due to the nature of where we are, and what we’re dealing with in this environment, those specialized resources become very important,” said Lt. George Harrigan with SJSO.

Guana River State Park includes several miles of hiking and biking trails, and is a popular spot for outdoor enthusiasts on the weekend, but visitors said it’s typically quiet on weekdays.

“They’re quiet and there’s a lot of wildlife so we see wild turkey, deer, wild hog sometimes. It’s pretty,” said Jon Jagodinski, an avid bicyclist at Guana River State Park.

Meihofer’s family is from out of state.

In a statement, SJSO said, “The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Wildlife Commission offer our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Meihofer.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEAR

Texas man dies after accident on pontoon boat slide at Crab Island

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 63-year-old Texas man died at Crab Island Wednesday after going down a rental pontoon boat slide head first and hitting his head, according to the sheriff's office. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened around 3:35 p.m. "Family members say the 63-year old...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Woman dies on hike in Utah; husband hospitalized for hypothermia

SPRINGDALE, Utah — A woman has died and a man was rescued after they were caught in cold weather while hiking Wednesday in Utah’s Zion National Park, officials say. According to a news release from the National Park Service, drivers of the Zion National Park shuttle reported to the National Park Service that visitors had come into contact with an injured man and a woman who was unresponsive in the Narrows. The Zion National Park Search and Rescue Team went out to the area and located the man on Riverside Walk. He was taken to the Zion Emergency Operations Center.
UTAH STATE
mainstreetdailynews.com

Child dies in Columbia County I-10 crash

A 4-year-old Jacksonville girl died and two other people were seriously injured in a two-vehicle Columbia County collision on Interstate 10 Thursday evening. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 33-year-old Jacksonville female was driving a sedan eastbound on I-10 at 7:41 p.m. following a 41-year-old Jacksonville female driving a sedan in the left lane.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

RV eviction trouble for mobile home residents in Florida Keys

(WSVN) - They were told they have less than three months to pack up and leave the RV parks they have called home for years. But for many of the residents, just driving off is not an option. Here’s Kevin Ozebek with tonight’s 7 Investigates. Their favorite feature...
KEY LARGO, FL
First Coast News

JSO: Woman dead after potential domestic incident in Edgewood area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman is dead after a potential domestic violence situation in the Edgewood area Friday night, according to The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say around 3:55 p.m., units responded to the 4000 block of Katanag Drive South in response in an unresponsive female inside a home.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Woman found dead as a result of domestic dispute, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found dead Friday afternoon in a home in the Edgewood Manor neighborhood. Shortly before 4 p.m., paramedics were called to a home on Katanga Drive near Edgewood Avenue in reference to an unresponsive woman. When police arrived at the scene, the woman in her 40s had died, according to JSO.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Cold-Stunned Plunge Benefitting Georgia Sea Turtle Center Returns to Jekyll Island

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga — This Saturday, November 26 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., the Second Annual Cold-Stunned Plunge will take place at 110 Ocean Way, Jekyll Island. Take a ‘cold-stunned’ plunge into the chilly Atlantic in support of sea turtles on the Georgia coast! This second annual fun-and-frigid fundraising event supports the work of the Jekyll Island Authority’s Georgia Sea Turtle Center on behalf of the Jekyll Island Foundation.
GEORGIA STATE
southfloridareporter.com

Fishing in Fernandina Beach: The Complete Guide

Known as the “Isle of 8 Flags” after the eight nations that have flown their flags on Amelia Island throughout history, Fernandina Beach is a place with a rich backstory. It’s also famous for its pristine coastline, crystal clear waters, and beautiful ocean scenery. However, almost all of that pales in comparison when compared to the kind of excitement you’ll find when fishing in Fernandina Beach.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
120K+
Followers
139K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy