Body of missing bicyclist found in Guana River State Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Deputies said the body of a missing bicyclist was found in Guana River State Park on the park Tuesday afternoon.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office identified the bicyclist as Mark Meihofer, 57, of Ponte Vedra. SJSO said no foul play was suspected, but deputies are waiting on an autopsy to determine the official cause of death.

Deputies said the man’s car was spotted by a Florida Fish and Wildlife officer after park hours Monday night, which launched the search.

Crews continued in the daylight Tuesday with boats on the river, ATVs, and search crews on foot.

“Due to the nature of where we are, and what we’re dealing with in this environment, those specialized resources become very important,” said Lt. George Harrigan with SJSO.

Guana River State Park includes several miles of hiking and biking trails, and is a popular spot for outdoor enthusiasts on the weekend, but visitors said it’s typically quiet on weekdays.

“They’re quiet and there’s a lot of wildlife so we see wild turkey, deer, wild hog sometimes. It’s pretty,” said Jon Jagodinski, an avid bicyclist at Guana River State Park.

Meihofer’s family is from out of state.

In a statement, SJSO said, “The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Wildlife Commission offer our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Meihofer.”

