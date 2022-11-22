Read full article on original website
'Holly-Days at the Gardens' opening night canceled due to inclement weather
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The opening night of the Botanical Gardens Holly-Days event was canceled due to the weather. Besides the pouring rain, the Botanical Gardens was having issues with moisture and some of the lighting. Residents are reassured that the tree lighting will be rescheduled. Holly-Days will officially...
Less, pricier options: Impact of inflation on South Texas Christmas tree sales
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With Thanksgiving behind us, it is finally time to decorate that long awaited Christmas tree. Holiday Hills Christmas Trees on McArdle Road have been selling beautiful trees to the Coastal Bend for 34 years. They deliver their trees here all the way from Portland, Oregon.
Plumbing experts provide tips to make sure your drains are running smoothly
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thanksgiving might be over, but the busy season for plumbers is just getting started. Drum Plumbing and Backflow has been in Corpus Christi for 12 years, and every year they see the same issues around the holidays. "People are having a lot of company in...
Support Corpus Christi business owners with 'Shop Small Crawl' this Small Business Saturday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thanksgiving is over and it is officially Christmas season. As of Friday, you have about 29 days left to shop and 3NEWS wants you to think small. Small Business Saturday is your chance to support the business owners who are also your neighbors, who put their heart and soul into their work and help the local economy thrive.
2022 City of Corpus Christi Thanksgiving Holiday schedule
City Hall, Public Libraries, Animal Care Services, and Municipal Court will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24, and Friday, November 25.
Coastal Bend shoppers didn't miss a beat this Black Friday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The day after Thanksgiving means stores around the Coastal Bend were flooded with Black Friday shoppers. It's a time for sales and deals as holiday shopping ramps up. The pandemic did bring forth some challenges as retailers changed up their strategies. However, that didn't stop...
PHOTOS: Coastal Bend celebrates Thanksgiving
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3NEWS wishes you all a very Happy Thanksgiving!. Take a look at how the Coastal Bend celebrated their Thanksgiving with the ones they are grateful for. "Thanksgiving is a time of togetherness and gratitude." Nigel Hamilton. Thanksgiving in the Coastal Bend. More from 3News on...
When you get near Bob Hall Pier, watch out for what's sticking out of the sand
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It has been two years since Hurricane Hanna hit the Coastal Bend leaving her mark, however Bob Hall Pier still shows signs of the aftermath. Whether it's a perfect beach day or not locals and tourist are out driving, walking and biking along the coast.
3NEWS' Share Your Christmas is going online this year
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For more than 30 years, 3NEWS has asked the Coastal Bend to help us collect food for our neighbors in need, and our loyal viewers have always delivered -- literally -- dropping off cans, boxes, and even palettes of non-perishables to help. This year, we've...
Finishing touches put on Christmas tree in Downtown Corpus Christi in preparation for lighting ceremony
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The tree is up, the ornaments are in place and as of Tuesday, the star is shining on top of the H-E-B Christmas Tree at Water's Edge Park. It is ready for this weekend when the tree will be lit for the whole city to enjoy for the holidays.
Corpus Christi bartender prepares for holiday crowd
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The night before Thanksgiving, bartenders said is one of the busiest nights of the year. Family and friends are reuniting for the holiday and celebrating with a night on the town. However, with celebrations comes the risk of running into drunk drivers. Michael Cantu is...
No days off for CCFD as they respond to Thanksgiving emergencies
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There are no days off for first responders. 3NEWS got a chance to ride along with The Corpus Christi Fire Department as they responded to Thanksgiving Day emergencies. The captain of Station 10, Thomas Cruz spoke with 3NEWS and said, "For everybody at home, it's...
T&A's auto service holds 4th annual turkey dinner
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In this season of giving T&A's auto service held their 4th annual turkey dinner. The auto shop located on staples put on quite a spread with all the fixings of a traditional thanksgiving meal. It was a big turnout, and they say they are getting...
Vattman holds 108th annual Thanksgiving Day dinner
The tradition continued for the Vattman Farm. They celebrated their annual Thanksgiving Day dinner for the 108th year in a row. Every year a crowd of roughly 1,800 folks drive out to Riviera to wait in line and fill their plates with delicious food. As the community gathered, they make new friends and reunite with familiar ones.
CCFD says that frying turkeys during the holiday season can cause major house fires
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Frying your turkey is one way people like to prepare the Thanksgiving staple. However, first responders said it does come with a high risk. Officials over at the Corpus Christi Fire Department said many people don't have the proper equipment for frying turkeys, which could potentially lead to house fires.
Holiday cards available to purchase for a good cause
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Driscoll Children's Hospital is giving the community a chance to give back and make a difference this holiday season. Now is your time to buy holiday cards for a good cause. The earnings will go towards the Marcia K. Wilcox Scholarship which helps Driscoll cancer patients attend college.
Opening date set for The Cheesecake Factory in Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you have driven by La Palmera Mall recently, you may have noticed that the new The Cheesecake Factory construction is almost complete. Not only is construction almost complete, the restaurant now has an opening date: Dec. 20. Construction began back in February and the...
Saint Helena Catholic Church to hold food distribution
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — UPDATE: St. Helena officials tell 3NEWS the food pantry served 110 cars on Wednesday, giving away 1400 lbs. of food. With Thanksgiving just around the corner, the Saint Helena Catholic Church off Wooldridge is preparing to host another one of their monthly giveaways from their food pantry.
Video: Man rides the bumper of an H-E-B truck on a Corpus Christi freeway
A viral video is circulating, showing a man clinging to the back of an HEB delivery truck on a Corpus Christi freeway. The video was captured by a driver trailing the truck at freeway speeds
