PHOTOS: Coastal Bend celebrates Thanksgiving

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3NEWS wishes you all a very Happy Thanksgiving!. Take a look at how the Coastal Bend celebrated their Thanksgiving with the ones they are grateful for. "Thanksgiving is a time of togetherness and gratitude." Nigel Hamilton. Thanksgiving in the Coastal Bend. More from 3News on...
Corpus Christi bartender prepares for holiday crowd

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The night before Thanksgiving, bartenders said is one of the busiest nights of the year. Family and friends are reuniting for the holiday and celebrating with a night on the town. However, with celebrations comes the risk of running into drunk drivers. Michael Cantu is...
Vattman holds 108th annual Thanksgiving Day dinner

The tradition continued for the Vattman Farm. They celebrated their annual Thanksgiving Day dinner for the 108th year in a row. Every year a crowd of roughly 1,800 folks drive out to Riviera to wait in line and fill their plates with delicious food. As the community gathered, they make new friends and reunite with familiar ones.
Holiday cards available to purchase for a good cause

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Driscoll Children's Hospital is giving the community a chance to give back and make a difference this holiday season. Now is your time to buy holiday cards for a good cause. The earnings will go towards the Marcia K. Wilcox Scholarship which helps Driscoll cancer patients attend college.
Saint Helena Catholic Church to hold food distribution

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — UPDATE: St. Helena officials tell 3NEWS the food pantry served 110 cars on Wednesday, giving away 1400 lbs. of food. With Thanksgiving just around the corner, the Saint Helena Catholic Church off Wooldridge is preparing to host another one of their monthly giveaways from their food pantry.
