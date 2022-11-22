ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estherville, IA

more1049.com

City of Spencer Hoping To Come To Agreement on Design of “North Y” Intersection

Spencer, IA (KICD)– The City of Spencer is hoping to make some progress on a design agreement for the junction of Highways 18 and 71 north of town in coming weeks. The discussion began earlier this year when the Iowa Department of Transportation released the results of a traffic study that was requested following a number of crashes at the intersection which is when a roundabout was suggested as a possible solution.
SPENCER, IA
algonaradio.com

kicdam.com

Homicide by Vehicle Charges Filed in Palo Alto County

There are very few details available about an aparent fatal traffic accident in Palo Alto County Tuesday night. What we have been told by the Sheriff’s department is that 45 year old Brian Freeman of Garner was taken into custody at 10:30pm on two warrants – one for Homicide by Vehicle – Operating under theinfluence, and the other for driving ont he wrong side of a two way highway.
PALO ALTO COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sibley woman cited for pot in Rock Rapids

ROCK RAPIDS—A 21-year-old Sibley woman was cited about 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, in Rock Rapids on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The citing of Shyanne Renee Hunt stemmed from the stop of a 2015 GMC Sierra K-1500...
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
KCCI.com

Former owner of Iowa funeral home avoids prison time

EMMETSBURG, Iowa — The former owner of a shuttered Emmetsburg funeral home will stay out of prison. Andrew Joyce pleaded guilty to misusing thousands of dollars meant to pre-pay for funeral services. Investigators say Joyce spent the money on operational expenses and for his own personal gain. By law,...
EMMETSBURG, IA
kicdam.com

Kossuth County Arrested on Forgery Charges

Algona, IA (KICD)– A Kossuth County woman is facing charges related to alleged lottery forgery. 40-year-old Michelle Gruver was arrested last week on nine counts of lottery forgery and one count of third degree theft for crimes reportedly committed while she worked at an Algona convenience store. Online court...
KOSSUTH COUNTY, IA
more1049.com

Hot 104.7

Iowa Home Filled with History Listed for Under $50,000

With the housing market being pretty out of control, you'd think it would be impossible to find a house for under $100,000, let alone under $50,000. But there's a house for sale in Iowa that's listed for less than $40,000! It's filled with history but also needs a little work.
MALLARD, IA
more1049.com

California Man Sentenced in Northwest Iowa Federal Drug Case

Sioux City, IA (KICD)– A California man is going to federal prison in a Northwest Iowa drug case. 43-year-old Wesley Wood was given a decade behind bars last week after pleading guilty to conspiring to distribute multiple pounds of methamphetmaine to Sheldon using the United States Postal Service. Following...
CALIFORNIA STATE
stormlakeradio.com

Storm Lake Man Wins Top Lottery Prize

A Storm Lake man has won a 250-thousand dollar Iowa Lottery prize. Yasser Damanhoury won the 12th top prize in the Lottery's 250-Thousand Dollar Extreme Cash scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at The Brew at 1201 Lakeshore Drive in Storm Lake. Damanhoury claimed his prize on Monday at the Iowa Lottery's Storm Lake regional office.
STORM LAKE, IA
KAAL-TV

Two-vehicle crash in northern Iowa kills 3, injures 1

(ABC 6 News) A two-vehicle crash in Wright County on Monday morning has left 3 people dead and 1 injured. According to the Iowa State Patrol, at approximately 7:05 a.m., a 2020 Mack Anthem truck and a 2007 BMW 525 collided at the intersection of Hancock Ave. and 160th St. in rural Holmes, Iowa.
WRIGHT COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

pureoldiesspencer.com

Storm Lake Man Arrested on Drug and Firearm Charges

Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — A Storm Lake man is behind bars after Storm Lake Police served an arrest warrant from another county yesterday (Monday). According to a release from the police department, 30-year-old Damien Fisher had an active warrant out of Franklin County for Felon in Possession of a Firearm. He was arrested at his home in the 1100 Block of Lake Avenue, and when he was searched police reportedly found a small amount of what they believed was methamphetamine.
STORM LAKE, IA
kiwaradio.com

Algona Convenience Store Clerk Charged With Lottery-Related Theft

Kossuth County, Iowa — A northern Iowa woman is facing multiple felony charges after being accused of lottery related theft. According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested 40-year-old Michelle Lynn Gruver of Wesley Friday afternoon on nine counts of lottery forgery/theft. Each charge is a Class D Felony. Gruver is also facing one count of third degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor.
ALGONA, IA
kiwaradio.com

Woman Convicted In Lake Park Murder Case Will Not Get A New Trial

Spirit Lake, Iowa — A woman who was convicted of the first-degree murder of a Lake Park woman in a bench trial will not be getting a new trial in her case. Allison Decker was convicted in June when District Court Judge Shayne Mayer rendered her verdict of guilty in regard to the death of Angel Bastman in the basement of her Lake Park Home on December 22, 2020.
LAKE PARK, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sibley man arrested for strangulation

SIBLEY—A 32-year-old Sibley man was arrested Monday, Nov. 21, on a charge of domestic abuse assault impeding flow of air/blood. The arrest of Jacob Lee Duin stemmed from him putting a hand on a woman’s throat and his using his forearm to apply pressure to the point that she said she “saw stars” about 7:50 p.m. that day at their residence at 524 Second St. in Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
SIBLEY, IA

