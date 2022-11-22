ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

MANHATTAN 72, ARMY 71

Percentages: FG .426, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 10-31, .323 (Stewart 4-11, Nelson 2-6, Brennen 2-7, Watson 1-2, Hayun 1-3, Buchanan 0-1, Padgett 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (J.Roberts 3, Cisse, Padgett). Turnovers: 8 (Nelson 3, Stewart 2, Brennen, Hayun, J.Roberts). Steals: 11 (Nelson 6, J.Roberts...
MANHATTAN, NY
SFGate

Mississippi 72, Stanford 68

STANFORD (2-3) Angel 1-4 0-0 3, Ingram 6-12 9-10 24, S.Jones 5-9 0-0 13, Keefe 3-5 1-1 7, Silva 3-7 0-0 6, M.Jones 2-7 3-3 7, Raynaud 1-6 0-0 2, Max.Murrell 1-4 0-0 2, O'Connell 1-3 2-2 4, Agarwal 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 15-16 68. Halftime_Mississippi 29-22. 3-Point Goals_Mississippi...
STANFORD, CA
SFGate

California 68, Loyola Marymount 49

LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (1-4) Mark 3-10 3-4 10, Oliver 2-5 1-6 5, Clark 3-6 0-0 6, Allmond 4-11 1-1 10, Rodriguez 2-7 0-0 6, Samuel 2-5 0-0 4, Curry 0-2 0-0 0, Gordon 0-2 0-0 0, Johnson 2-6 4-4 8, Yancy 0-1 0-0 0, Toone 0-4 0-0 0, Totals 18-59 9-15 49.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

Nebraska signs Matt Rhule to 8-year deal as football coach

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After six straight losing seasons and more than 20 years removed from its 1990s heyday, Nebraska is turning to Matt Rhule to rebuild its football program and make it competitive in the Big Ten Conference. Rhule signed an eight-year...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy