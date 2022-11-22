Read full article on original website
MANHATTAN 72, ARMY 71
Percentages: FG .426, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 10-31, .323 (Stewart 4-11, Nelson 2-6, Brennen 2-7, Watson 1-2, Hayun 1-3, Buchanan 0-1, Padgett 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (J.Roberts 3, Cisse, Padgett). Turnovers: 8 (Nelson 3, Stewart 2, Brennen, Hayun, J.Roberts). Steals: 11 (Nelson 6, J.Roberts...
Mississippi 72, Stanford 68
STANFORD (2-3) Angel 1-4 0-0 3, Ingram 6-12 9-10 24, S.Jones 5-9 0-0 13, Keefe 3-5 1-1 7, Silva 3-7 0-0 6, M.Jones 2-7 3-3 7, Raynaud 1-6 0-0 2, Max.Murrell 1-4 0-0 2, O'Connell 1-3 2-2 4, Agarwal 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 15-16 68. Halftime_Mississippi 29-22. 3-Point Goals_Mississippi...
California 68, Loyola Marymount 49
LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (1-4) Mark 3-10 3-4 10, Oliver 2-5 1-6 5, Clark 3-6 0-0 6, Allmond 4-11 1-1 10, Rodriguez 2-7 0-0 6, Samuel 2-5 0-0 4, Curry 0-2 0-0 0, Gordon 0-2 0-0 0, Johnson 2-6 4-4 8, Yancy 0-1 0-0 0, Toone 0-4 0-0 0, Totals 18-59 9-15 49.
Halftime Analysis: Ohio State Letting Michigan Hang Around
Ohio State was the better team most of the first half, but three miserable defensive plays have kept Michigan in the game. 177 of Michigan's 214 yards have come on three offensive plays. The other 37 yards came on 22 plays. The biggest difference I notice in this year's game...
Gators 2022 Postseason Transfer Portal Tracker
Your one-stop shop for the Gators' transfer portal movement following the 2022 season.
Michigan’s Clock Management to End Half Raises Questions
The Wolverines did not go all-out to score with a minute left in the half.
Keys to Victory: LSU vs. Texas AM
Aggies look to spoil the Tigers' improbable season, Brian Kelly's squad up for the challenge.
Lane Kiffin Staying at Ole Miss; What's Next for the Rebels?
Now that Lane Kiffin is reported to be remaining at Ole Miss, what is the next step for a program that lost some momentum late this season?
Nebraska signs Matt Rhule to 8-year deal as football coach
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After six straight losing seasons and more than 20 years removed from its 1990s heyday, Nebraska is turning to Matt Rhule to rebuild its football program and make it competitive in the Big Ten Conference. Rhule signed an eight-year...
