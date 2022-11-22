With the "Brawl of the Wild" happening this weekend and Thanksgiving next weekend, there will be a lot of people on the roads. AAA is predicting this upcoming holiday the roads will be crowded. They are predicting it will be just shy of pre-pandemic levels. But, the high price of gas will not be stopping many people from hitting the road. As you are making your plans to get out on the highway, according to the report, Wednesday before 11am will be the best time to travel.

MONTANA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO