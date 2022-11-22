Read full article on original website
Related
Why Montana Democrats Did So Poorly Amongst Native Americans
As The Missoulian pointed out, Montana Democrats had a poor showing among Native Americans in the 2022 midterm elections. Congressman Ryan Zinke (R-MT01) did very well in the West with Native American support in places like Glacier County, while Congressman Matt Rosendale (R-MT02) also did well in Eastern Montana. If...
A Railroad Strike Could Cost America Up to $2 Billion a Day
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana consumers and businesses, as well as those throughout the country, will be deeply affected if railroad workers go on strike and freight trains no longer roll through the country. KGVO News spoke to Patrick Barkey, Director of the University of Montana Bureau of Business...
Do Montanans Really Want to Move to States People are Leaving?
According to a new report from movingapt.com, Montanans want to move to Washington, California, and Texas. Go ahead... let that sink in for a second. Three of the states that many locals love to disparage are where we apparently want to move to the most. Something seems a little off.
Is Black Friday Still a Thing in Montana For 2022?
While you tear around securing the last ingredients for your Thanksgiving feast, how much of that "planning" section of your brain is also focused on what happens after the meal?. We're talking about the mad scramble to spend your cash on a supposed cornucopia of Black Friday bargains. It seems...
Gun Shot Aids in Finding Montana Hunter in Horrific Blizzard
When everything goes white in the wind, and sights and sounds become distorted and confusing. That could be at least some of what happens to a person, disoriented when confronted by a fast-moving blizzard, the magnitude of which was greater than anticipated. Such was the situation one Montana hunter found himself in, and how brave and determined rescuers were able to locate and get him to safety.
New Data Reveals How Big An Issue Homelessness Is In Montana.
Winter is here and with it, we are experiencing sub-zero temperatures along with several inches of snow. Winter can be harsh in Montana, and even harsher for those that don't have sufficient housing or shelter. "Pop Up" neighborhoods have become popular over the last few years in places like Bozeman and Missoula, as people struggle to deal with the high cost of housing by living in RVs, campers, and personal vehicles.
Red Cross Revises Mad Cow Policy, More Montana Residents Can Donate
Americans who spent time in Europe between 1980 and 2001 may have been exposed to Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease, more commonly known as "mad cow." The Food and Drug Administration had until recently banned blood donations from those people, however as of October 2nd, 2022 those restrictions have now been lifted. Following the FDA's new guidelines, the Red Cross of America has updated theirs as well, now encouraging blood donations throughout Montana, including from residents who may have been restricted from donating.
Glacier, Yellowstone NP Funding Threatened by Biden Administration
Let me let you in on a dirty secret. Wait, since oil comes from the earth- is it really dirty? Or is it Au Naturale? I digress. Here's the deal: did you know that one of the main funding sources for conservation in America is oil and gas revenue? Land conservation, water conservation, habitat programs- the Land and Water Conservation Fund gets a LOT of money thanks to domestic oil and gas drilling in America.
Despite Spin, LR-131 Was NOT a Win for Abortion in Montana
There's an old political saying: if you're explaining, you're losing. Unfortunately, that's exactly the position pro-life advocates found themselves in during the final days and weeks of the 2022 elections in Montana. Disinformation. Misinformation. Outright lies? Call it whatever you want, out of state Left-wing advocacy groups poured nearly a...
From Car Crashes to Animal Attacks, How Dangerous is Montana?
If there is one way to deter folks from moving to a particular place, it's by convincing them of the imminent danger they'll encounter. Over the past several years, people have been flooding into Montana. They're moving to Big Sky Country to escape the big city, have a simpler life, and enjoy the beauty of the state.
Democrat Spokesperson Glad ‘Sore Loser’ is Running for President
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Robyn Driscoll, Chair of the Montana Democratic Party, told KGVO News on Wednesday that she was actually glad that former President Donald Trump has officially announced a third bid for the presidency. Spokesperson Describes Trump as 'Sore Loser' and 'Election Denier'. “I guess I just...
Montana Legislative Leadership Team Announced for ’23 Session
(State Senate Leadership in the photo above from left to right: President Pro Tempore Bogner, President Ellsworth, Majority Leader Fitzpatrick) In the national news, you may have noticed that Congressional Republicans began selecting their leaders to serve in the upcoming session of Congress. Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was initially selected to lead House Republicans. Meanwhile, Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) will continue to lead Senate Republicans.
Montana AG Has Show and Tell with Fentanyl Reversal Kit
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Radio is not a visual medium, however, Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen was in Missoula on Wednesday and brought the new ‘Opioid Reversal Kit’ into the KGVO Talk Back studio to emphasize the seriousness of the fentanyl crisis in Montana. “The last couple...
Don “K” Talks About Montana Republican “Supermajority” and More
If all of the latest election results hold following the counting of the provisional ballots, and if a 10 vote lead survives a recount- Montana Republicans will hold 103 of the seats in the state legislature. They've already secured a "supermajority", the question is how big. To top it off, Republicans also won both of the statewide congressional seats that will be held by Matt Rosendale in the East and Ryan Zinke in the West.
Dramatic Gas Price Reduction Could Continue Through Christmas
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - In case you haven’t noticed, the price of regular unleaded gas has been falling dramatically over the past few weeks, and those reductions could continue through the holidays into the new year. KGVO News spoke to Gas Buddy Analyst Patrick DeHaan early Monday morning...
New Restrictions Cause Howling Over Montana Wolf Hunting Regs
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks finds themselves at odds with a District Court order involving an always-controversial topic. Wolves and wolf hunting are some of the most polarizing subjects in the Montana hunting community. And while FWP stands by its wolf management policies, a Lewis and Clark County District Court says otherwise.
Montana Senator Daines Set for GOP Leadership Slot
If all goes as planned later this week, Montana Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) is on tap to be selected to a key leadership post heading into the 2024 election cycle. This should help put a top target over Jon Tester in 2024. Earlier this Spring, Politico reported that Daines had...
This Holiday Season Don’t Be A Statistic In Montana
With the "Brawl of the Wild" happening this weekend and Thanksgiving next weekend, there will be a lot of people on the roads. AAA is predicting this upcoming holiday the roads will be crowded. They are predicting it will be just shy of pre-pandemic levels. But, the high price of gas will not be stopping many people from hitting the road. As you are making your plans to get out on the highway, according to the report, Wednesday before 11am will be the best time to travel.
This is a Big Problem in Montana During the Winter
Driving conditions in Montana can be downright treacherous during the winter. Roads are covered in snow and ice, and visibility can be almost nonexistent at times. I live in Manhattan and commute to Bozeman each day for work. Most of the year, I can make it into town just fine, but during the winter my commute can be a real struggle. There's nothing worse than getting caught behind a semi during a snow storm.
The Five Most Stolen Vehicles in Montana This Year.
There is no honor among thieves and if you have found yourself as one of their victims it can be a humbling experience. We should know. Not less than two years ago our station van was taken from right outside one of our employees residences. Granted, it was due in no small part to negligence on our employee's part, but thieves don't care. Sometimes all it takes is an opportunity.
930 AM KMPT
Missoula, MT
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
566K+
Views
ABOUT
930 AM KMPT has the best news coverage for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://930kmpt.com
Comments / 0