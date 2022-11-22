ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buncombe County, NC

WLOS.com

AdventHealth Asheville: Battle to bring more hospital beds to Buncombe has been decided

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The battle to bring more hospital beds to the mountains has been decided. A spokesperson for AdventHealth Hendersonville said Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, the hospital received notification from state health officials that its Certificate of Need application had been approved, meaning the hospital has been awarded the opportunity to fill the need for 67 more acute care beds in the Buncombe-Madison-Yancey-Graham service area that was identified in the state's 2022 Medical Facilities Plan.
ASHEVILLE, NC
tribpapers.com

Buncombe Reviews Affordable Housing Policy

Asheville – Buncombe County’s Community Development Division Manager Matt Cable updated the commissioners on staff’s work on revising guidelines for awarding funds via its Affordable Housing Services Programs (AHSP). Staff is looking at seven programs through which the county avails funding for affordable housing. One of these, the Administrative Support Program, is something staff will be seeking approval to create.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
biltmorebeacon.com

Licensed Clinical Social Worker Joins Psychiatry Team

HENDERSONVILLE – Rachel Bloomer, a licensed clinical social worker, has joined AdventHealth Medical Group Psychiatry at Medical Office Building in Hendersonville. Bloomer provides individualized, outpatient therapy. Bloomer earned her bachelor’s degree in recreation and education from the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque, New Mexcio, and her master of...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Local dementia groups help individuals, caregivers

In 2004, Joyce Robinson and her siblings watched as their mother was diagnosed with dementia. “We struggled with it because we had never seen this before,” Joyce recalls. “We saw the effect it took on the family.” They cared for their mother until she died in 2012.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Q&A: Mary Crowe on the community effort to rename Clingmans Dome

Since 2015, Mary Crowe has watched as mountain peaks across the country have been renamed. That year, Mount McKinley in Alaska became Denali, an Athabascan word meaning “the great one.”. Later, in 2021, Squaw Mountain in the Colorado foothills was formally recognized as Mestaa’ėhehe, named after a prominent Native...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

'We want to keep it rural:' Plan to modernize part of NC 9 in Polk County faces pushback

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Plans to widen -- or modernize -- part of N.C. 9 in Polk County are moving forward -- and it appears for good this time. The estimated $12.2 million plan would affect N.C. 9 from N.C. 108 to U.S. 74 -- a 2.7-mile stretch of the rural highway. The project wouldn't involve adding more lanes, just widening existing ones and adding a shoulder. Officials with the North Carolina Department of Transportation prefer calling it "modernizing" instead of widening.
nctripping.com

NC Arboretum Winter Lights (How To Enjoy In 10 Important Tips!)

Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. The NC Arboretum Winter Lights is one of our favorite events during Christmas in Asheville. Over one million lights come together to light up the gardens...
ASHEVILLE, NC
carolinajournal.com

National Gingerbread House Competition sweetens the pot with $40k in prizes

Two hundred and nineteen gingerbread house entrants took part in the nation’s largest Annual National Gingerbread House Competition in Asheville, N.C. this week. The Omni Grove Park Inn has held the contest for 30 years and this time upped the ante awarding $40,000 in cash and prizes, a 60% increase to years past.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — AdventHealth receives approval from the North Carolina Health Department to build a new hospital in Buncombe County. In a report released earlier this year, state leaders determined Buncombe County is in need of 67 acute care hospital beds by 2024. The new AdventHealth hospital will be located in the Enka Center off Smokey Park Highway and will include in-patient, surgical, labor and emergency care.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Nov. 22, 23 & 24

Donnie Whitman, 71, of Newport, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at home. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Charlie Lewis Sr. Charlie Lewis Sr., 70, passed away on...
NEWPORT, NC
walterborolive.com

Missing North Carolina man found dead in Colleton

On Thursday, Nov. 17, a North Carolina man, Braedan Rose, 25, of Avery County in Newland, N.C., was found dead in the Ruffin area around noon. The man was reported missing to North Carolina authorities on Friday, Oct 14. North Carolina authorities were told the man battled with drug addiction...
NEWLAND, NC

