WLOS.com
AdventHealth Asheville: Battle to bring more hospital beds to Buncombe has been decided
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The battle to bring more hospital beds to the mountains has been decided. A spokesperson for AdventHealth Hendersonville said Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, the hospital received notification from state health officials that its Certificate of Need application had been approved, meaning the hospital has been awarded the opportunity to fill the need for 67 more acute care beds in the Buncombe-Madison-Yancey-Graham service area that was identified in the state's 2022 Medical Facilities Plan.
Where is the North Carolina’s $5.4 billion in North Carolina’s American Rescue Plan Act funding going?
To conclude its ARPA reporting project, CPP looks into how other ARPA funds, the $5.4 billion distributed directly to the state, is being spen
tribpapers.com
Buncombe Reviews Affordable Housing Policy
Asheville – Buncombe County’s Community Development Division Manager Matt Cable updated the commissioners on staff’s work on revising guidelines for awarding funds via its Affordable Housing Services Programs (AHSP). Staff is looking at seven programs through which the county avails funding for affordable housing. One of these, the Administrative Support Program, is something staff will be seeking approval to create.
WLOS.com
Where are the workers? Survey shines light on reasons keeping people from the workforce
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — According to recent data from NCWorks, North Carolina’s primary source for worker/employment data, there are now more jobs than there are available workers to fill them. The gap between available jobs and workers has raised a critical question for employers and those looking...
WLOS.com
Henderson County on path to defy state, start school year earlier than law allows
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — More than a dozen North Carolina county school boards are considering breaking the law over an issue with the state’s mandatory school year calendars. This week, the Henderson County Public Schools Board of Education voted to move forward with efforts to join school districts in rejecting Raleigh’s mandates.
biltmorebeacon.com
Licensed Clinical Social Worker Joins Psychiatry Team
HENDERSONVILLE – Rachel Bloomer, a licensed clinical social worker, has joined AdventHealth Medical Group Psychiatry at Medical Office Building in Hendersonville. Bloomer provides individualized, outpatient therapy. Bloomer earned her bachelor’s degree in recreation and education from the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque, New Mexcio, and her master of...
Mountain Xpress
Local dementia groups help individuals, caregivers
In 2004, Joyce Robinson and her siblings watched as their mother was diagnosed with dementia. “We struggled with it because we had never seen this before,” Joyce recalls. “We saw the effect it took on the family.” They cared for their mother until she died in 2012.
WLOS.com
'Tri-demic' infection rates fall across WNC, but physicians warn viruses still circulating
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As many families return to their Thanksgiving rituals, physicians warn it could stress healthcare systems in the coming weeks. While cases of RSV, influenza, and COVID-19 are trending downward across North Carolina's mountain counties, the viruses and others are still making plenty of people sick.
Mountain Xpress
Q&A: Mary Crowe on the community effort to rename Clingmans Dome
Since 2015, Mary Crowe has watched as mountain peaks across the country have been renamed. That year, Mount McKinley in Alaska became Denali, an Athabascan word meaning “the great one.”. Later, in 2021, Squaw Mountain in the Colorado foothills was formally recognized as Mestaa’ėhehe, named after a prominent Native...
WLOS.com
'We want to keep it rural:' Plan to modernize part of NC 9 in Polk County faces pushback
POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Plans to widen -- or modernize -- part of N.C. 9 in Polk County are moving forward -- and it appears for good this time. The estimated $12.2 million plan would affect N.C. 9 from N.C. 108 to U.S. 74 -- a 2.7-mile stretch of the rural highway. The project wouldn't involve adding more lanes, just widening existing ones and adding a shoulder. Officials with the North Carolina Department of Transportation prefer calling it "modernizing" instead of widening.
Upstate veterans home in need of more direct care staff
A home for our nation's heroes is in need of more nurses and CNAs.
Spartanburg Co. employee dies at recycling collection center
The Spartanburg County Coroner is responding to a waste collection center in Boiling Springs.
WLOS.com
Unauthorized I-40 detour causes headaches for some Haywood County residents
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Drivers in Haywood County are trying to avoid congestion on Interstate 40 by using local roads. Even tractor-trailer drivers are attempting to bypass interstate traffic. But they're finding local roads closed to through-traffic, which is creating jams and headaches for residents. With bridge work...
nctripping.com
NC Arboretum Winter Lights (How To Enjoy In 10 Important Tips!)
Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. The NC Arboretum Winter Lights is one of our favorite events during Christmas in Asheville. Over one million lights come together to light up the gardens...
carolinajournal.com
National Gingerbread House Competition sweetens the pot with $40k in prizes
Two hundred and nineteen gingerbread house entrants took part in the nation’s largest Annual National Gingerbread House Competition in Asheville, N.C. this week. The Omni Grove Park Inn has held the contest for 30 years and this time upped the ante awarding $40,000 in cash and prizes, a 60% increase to years past.
blufftontoday.com
Property owner appeals flagpole violation on I-85 in Spartanburg County. Here's what's next
The owner of a Spartanburg County property who was ordered to remove a large flagpole flying the Confederate and South Carolina state flags along Interstate 85 has appealed the notice of violation. Adam Washington Ballenger Camp, a member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans 68, was cited for violating the...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — AdventHealth receives approval from the North Carolina Health Department to build a new hospital in Buncombe County. In a report released earlier this year, state leaders determined Buncombe County is in need of 67 acute care hospital beds by 2024. The new AdventHealth hospital will be located in the Enka Center off Smokey Park Highway and will include in-patient, surgical, labor and emergency care.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Nov. 22, 23 & 24
Donnie Whitman, 71, of Newport, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at home. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Charlie Lewis Sr. Charlie Lewis Sr., 70, passed away on...
walterborolive.com
Missing North Carolina man found dead in Colleton
On Thursday, Nov. 17, a North Carolina man, Braedan Rose, 25, of Avery County in Newland, N.C., was found dead in the Ruffin area around noon. The man was reported missing to North Carolina authorities on Friday, Oct 14. North Carolina authorities were told the man battled with drug addiction...
WLOS.com
'It comes from the heart': Company delivers Thanksgiving meal to Fletcher first responders
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — A Western North Carolina company is thanking local first responders who were working on Thanksgiving Day. “It comes from the heart. I know these guys are out here, away from their families,” Jeff Kocha of Blue Mountain Distributors said. Blue Mountain Distributors delivered Thanksgiving...
