Oregon State

KTVZ

Let the changes begin, starting with a good chance of snow

Saturday promises to be a calm day. Highs will be in the low to mid-40s, under mostly sunny skies. But clouds will thicken quickly with the advance of the next wintry system. Snow is expected to begin falling by Sunday morning and a Winter Storm Watch goes in place at 4 a.m. Sunday. Rain will start in the Valley as early as 4 a.m. Sunday and stays with us until Monday at 10 a.m. Snow levels drop Sunday morning, with the most snow expected in the mountains. Snow will be heavy at times, making travel very difficult.
Pleasant Thanksgiving

GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... It looks as though our Thanksgiving Day is going to be quite pleasant! With plenty of sunshine, we will see our daytime highs reach the low 50's. Light and variable breezes will be interrupted by some gusty conditions this afternoon, but winds will turn light out of the SE tonight. Clouds will thicken tonight as lows drop to the mid 20's to low 30's.
Warm for now, with showers on the way

Skies become partly cloudy Wednesday night, but we will stay dry. Lows will be in the upper teens to upper 20s. Sunny skies will stay with us on Thanksgiving Day, with highs staying in the low 50s. Travel impacts due to weather are expected to be minimal going into the holiday weekend, but that will change as early as Saturday night.

