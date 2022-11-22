Saturday promises to be a calm day. Highs will be in the low to mid-40s, under mostly sunny skies. But clouds will thicken quickly with the advance of the next wintry system. Snow is expected to begin falling by Sunday morning and a Winter Storm Watch goes in place at 4 a.m. Sunday. Rain will start in the Valley as early as 4 a.m. Sunday and stays with us until Monday at 10 a.m. Snow levels drop Sunday morning, with the most snow expected in the mountains. Snow will be heavy at times, making travel very difficult.

OREGON STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO