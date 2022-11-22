Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Disney+ Removes Guardians of the Galaxy Episodes After Accidentally Spoiling Upcoming Special
Disney+ may have inadvertently just spoiled the next Marvel project hitting the service. Wednesday, the Marvel Studios Legends episodes for Drax and Mantis went live on the platform. The episodes, which run between five to 10 minutes, were quickly scrubbed from the platform after the internet caught onto a peculiar scene included in the Mantis episode.
ComicBook
Marvel Studios Producer Reveals Why They Don't Want Comic Fans Making MCU Movies
If you're a screenwriter that grew up on Marvel Comics, you may have an uphill battle for you when trying to land a gig at Marvel Studios. According to longtime producer Nate Moore, it's a bit of a "red flag" for the studio to seek out a writer who's been a lifelong fan. Moore said in a recent podcast stop he thinks those who love the brand may already be set on a certain storyline from the source material instead of being flexible enough to explore another story.
ComicBook
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Brings Michael Rooker Back in Surprising Way
As teased by Marvel Studios earlier this month, Michael Rooker is involved with the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Fans of the Guardians franchise will know, however, that Rooker's Yondu Udonta died in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and James Gunn has been adamant about about keeping dead characters dead. So how does Yondu manage to return in the Holiday Special? Full spoilers up ahead for the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special!
ComicBook
Marvel Studios Adds New Hero to Opening Logo With Guardians Holiday Special
Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is now in the books, with The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special debuting on Disney+ this weekend. The Special Presentation not only adds a lot of festive cheer to the overall franchise, but it provides some surprising and delightful connections to other movies and Disney+ television shows. As it turns out, that connectivity even stretched as far as the special's opening Marvel Studios fanfare, which brought one of the newest superheroes into the fold.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Director Breaks Silence After Film's Successful Premiere
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler is thanking audiences for their support of the film, following its impressive performance at the box office. In an open letter posted to Marvel Studios' social media accounts on Wednesday night, Coogler expressed gratitude to the fans who have shown up for the film, ultimately leading to it grossing over $500 million globally thus far. The film serves as the cinematic conclusion to Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and also deals with the passing of franchise star Chadwick Boseman.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Andor Showrunner Confirms SPOILER Is Really Dead
Over the course of the first season of Star Wars: Andor, audiences both met and had to say goodbye to a number of compelling characters, though the nature of the Star Wars fandom means that speculation always surrounds the concept of a character truly being dead. Now that the Season 1 finale of Andor is streaming on Disney+, fans witnessed various compelling sequences that only saw speculation about the fate of select figures grow stronger in support of both their death and their survival, but at least as far as one significant figure is concerned, showrunner Tony Gilroy confirmed they are definitively dead.
ComicBook
Marvel Fans Think They Spotted Mark Hamill in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
The Marvel Cinematic Universe got a lot more festive on Friday, with the launch of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney+. The standalone Special Presentation follows the beloved team of cosmic weirdos on a bizarre adventure, one that had been previously teased to be unlike anything the franchise had seen before. In the lead-up to the special's debut, there were a lot of prevailing theories about what surprises and connections it could have to larger MCU, including whether or not iconic actor Mark Hamill might be involved in the project. Given how the special carries the proverbial torch of the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special, many had wondered if Hamill could appear in the Guardians special as well — and some fans believe that he might have. Obviously, major spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special lurk below! Only look if you want to know!
ComicBook
Jessica Chastain Reveals What Made Her Most Nervous About Playing Tammy Wynette in Upcoming Showtime Series
In the upcoming Showtime limited series George & Tammy, Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon take on the roles of two of country music's biggest icons, Tammy Wynette and George Jones, but it turns out that portraying the couple, referred to as Mr. and Mrs. Country music in the 1970s, by itself wasn't what made Chastain the most nervous. It turns out it was the singing. Speaking with ET, Chastain revealed that it was singing in the series that made her the most nervous as both she and Shannon used their own singing voices in the project.
ComicBook
Jeffrey Dean Morgan Reveals Favorite The Walking Dead Scene
Jeffrey Dean Morgan says that he is so proud of the work he did on The Walking Dead, that he wouldn't change a thing. Given the chance to go back and revisit the series, Morgan told ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis, he would not make any changes, because he is proud of the cast and crew and thinks that they brought their A-game to every scene. One scene, apparently, stands above some others -- at least for upper management. In that same interview, Morgan told us that AMC brass approached him to tell him one of his scenes in the finale was a big winner.
ComicBook
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Confirms Major Mantis Theory
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now on Disney+, bringing some delightful festive cheer into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Billed as an "epilogue" to the franchise's Phase 4, the Special Presentation delivered a lot of endearing moments, as well as some shocking connections to larger Marvel lore. Chief among these was a storyline involving Mantis (Pom Klementieff) — confirming a long-standing theory that fans have had since 2017's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Obviously, major spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special lurk below! Only look if you want to know!
ComicBook
Hugh Jackman Shares a Wolverine Message for Thanksgiving
Hugh Jackman, not too far off from returning to the role of Wolverine for one last time (again), took so social media today to share a thematically-appropriate Thanksgiving image. From an episode of X-Men: The Animated Series, the image shows Wolverine using his claws to slice a drumstick off a turkey, and then grab it and take a bite. That Jackman is Australian, and Thanksgiving is an American holiday, doesn't matter much; after all, Wolverine himself is Canadian, so it isn't like there's no history of cross-cultural celebration with this meme.
ComicBook
James Gunn Breaks Silence on Kevin Bacon's Conflicting Guardians of the Galaxy and X-Men Roles
The fact that Kevin Bacon played a villain in X-Men: First Class had absolutely no bearing on his role as Kevin Bacon in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, according to writer/director James Gunn. Fans have long mused -- mostly as a joke -- about whether the Kevin Bacon jokes in Guardians of the Galaxy would "break reality" in some way if Bacon's Sebastian Shaw were ever to turn up again in the Marvel multiverse. The answer, according to Gunn, is no. Speaking with Variety, the filmmaker said that there were no conversations about Sebastian Shaw, or about what impact this would have on Bacon's chances of landing a more serious Marvel role down the line.
ComicBook
Everything We Know About Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches
AMC's Interview With the Vampire ended its first season just a couple of weeks ago, but the network's Immortal Universe, built on adaptations of Anne Rice's iconic novels, is only getting started. Coming up in January, the network will debut its second series of that new world of stories, bringing viewers into the world of not more vampires, but witches with Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches. The series was first announced in August 2021and with the popularity of Interview With the Vampire, fans are eager to see what's in store as this new series dives into the world of magic — and family secrets.
ComicBook
MCU Producer Explains Why There Won't Be a Namor Solo Movie After Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
In the weeks since Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrived in theaters, there's a lot of the Marvel Cinematic Universe film that has been celebrated and spoken about. Among them is Namor (Tenoch Huerta), the film's central antagonist, and one of the very first superhero characters to ever appear in the pages of Marvel Comics. Despite his illustrious history, Namor has never properly appeared in live-action prior to Wakanda Forever, due in part to his movie rights being tied up at Universal Pictures. As Marvel producer Nate Moore recently revealed, that arrangement with Universal actually had an impact on how Namor could be used in Wakanda Forever's marketing — and while Namor "can return", that deal currently stands in the way of Marvel Studios potentially producing a Namor solo movie.
ComicBook
Naruto Cosplay Resurrects Sasuke's Shippuden Look
Naruto has seen the former anti-hero, Sasuke Uchiha, come a long way over the course of the series, originally dedicating himself only to revenge but eventually coming to the realization that his true purpose was to protect his fellow ninjas in the Hidden Leaf Village. Along with his changes in personality, so to did the Sharingan-wielder change his overall look, with one cosplayer deciding to take us back to the time when he was learning from none other than Orochimaru and was willing to do anything to get revenge against his brother.
ComicBook
Doctor Who: Once and Future Starring David Tennant, Christopher Eccleston, and More Past Doctors Announced
It's Doctor Who Day, the perfect time for Big Finish to announce an epic seven-Doctor crossover story for the 60th anniversary starring at least seven past Doctor Who stars. Doctor Who: Once and Future will feature Tom Baker, Peter Davison, Colin Baker, Sylvester McCoy, Paul McGann (four of whom showed up in Jodie Whittaker's final Doctor Who episode), Christopher Eccleston (who previously teased his involvement in a 60th anniversary Doctor Who story), and David Tennant (who will play the Fourteenth Doctor in the upcoming Doctor Who 60th-anniversary television specials) in an eight-part event that celebrates the history of the long-running sci-fi television series, with more guest stars still to be revealed. Big Finish will release the series monthly, with the first seven parts debuting between May and October 2023, and a "coda" following in November 2024. Here's a tease of the story, via Big Finish:
ComicBook
A Cow Doing The People's Eyebrow Better Than The Rock Goes Viral
Earlier this week a tweet went viral, asking "Who did it better?" revealing a video of The Rock doing his trademark "The People's Eyebrow" followed by none other than a cow doing the same move. The tweet had well over 150k favorites at one point, and then Dwayne Johnson himself saw the video. In a quote tweet, Johnson added: "Ok, I was not expecting that from my moo cow friend." As of this writing, Johnson's retweet of the has over 40k retweets and over 500k likes from fans. Check out the video and decide for yourself who did it better below.
ComicBook
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Begins Stone Ocean Finale Countdown With New Art
We're only a few days away from the anime following Jolyne Cujoh and her quest to save her father from the nefarious Pucci releasing its final episodes, and to get fans hyped for the grand finale, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has begun an artistic countdown sharing new art for the conclusion. Based on the wild previous episodes that followed the first female protagonist of the series, anime fans should buckle up for what is to come as this last batch of installments are some of the most unbelievable in the show to date.
ComicBook
Star Wars: How Andor Changes the Way We View the Original Trilogy Forever
When Rogue One: A Star Wars Story was released in 2016, it quickly became one of the most well-received Star Wars projects of the Disney era. The prequel earned an 84% critics score and an 86% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, and it's become an important part of the overall arc of Star Wars. The movie perfectly retconned a major question that had plagued fans since 1977: Why was there a flaw built into the Death Star? The film also shocked fans by directly leading into Star Wars: A New Hope with one of the coolest (and scariest) Darth Vader moments ever put to screen. It was a prequel that succeeded in expanding a beloved story while successfully introducing new characters. Now, thanks to Disney+'s Star Wars: Andor, the prequel film has a prequel of its own, and the underdog series has managed to fill out the Star Wars universe even more than the film that inspired it.
ComicBook
Superman and Son Get To Get Their Secret Identities Back (Exclusive)
Both generations of Superman will see their secret identities reinstated in Action Comics #1050, on sale in December, ComicBook.com has learned exclusively. The Last Sons of Krypton have spent the better part of the last few years without a secret identity; Clark lost his during The New 52, then had it briefly restored in Rebirth before Brian Michael Bendis revealed him to the world again when he took over the titles. Jon Kent, being the son of Superman, effectively never had a secret identity, since by the time he took on the role, his father's was already known.
Comments / 0