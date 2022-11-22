ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

98.3 The KEY

Richland’s Little Fence of Hope Has Winter-Wear for Children in Need

The Little Fence of Hope in Richland has been re-stocked for kids in need this winter. The Little Fence of Hope was created in 2018 at 1507 Lee Boulevard in Richland. We live 2 blocks from an elementary school, 2 blocks from a middle school, and 3 blocks from a high school. Tons of kids walk past our house every weekday, and many of them seemed underdressed for the winter. My family and I thought it would be nice to hang hats and gloves on the fence. It would keep them a little warmer and let them know someone cared.
RICHLAND, WA
98.3 The KEY

Kennewick Murder Suspect Nabbed in Lincoln County

A suspect in the fatal shooting of a Kennewick man has been arrested. Suspect located and captured in northern Lincoln County. Back on November 19th, Kennewick Police and EMS were dispatched to a home in the 4100 block of West 3rd, when they arrived, they found 67-year-old Mark Jurgens who was dead at the scene from a single gunshot wound.
KENNEWICK, WA
98.3 The KEY

Tri-Cities Idiot Learns – Don’t Use Homemade License Plates

It may have seemed like a good idea at the time, but this dumb mistake caused a Tri-Cities man with warrants to be captured by police. The story was spelled out on the Kennewick police Facebook this morning. A KPD officer spotted a speeder around Kennewick Ave and Quincy St late Sunday night around midnight. After confirming the speed with radar, the officer turned on the emergency lights and got behind the driver to pull them over. That is when the officer noticed something very strange with the license plate (more on that in a second).
KENNEWICK, WA
98.3 The KEY

Wild Driver, Passenger, Flee After Pasco Hit-And-Run

Fortunately, no one was hurt after this car plowed into a yard in a Pasco residential neighborhood. Monday evening crash leaves the abandoned car in the yard. Pasco Police say this car careened off the street and plowed into a yard near the intersection of 12th and Shoshone Monday evening.
PASCO, WA
98.3 The KEY

Why Was Jennifer Garner in Grandview Washington?

The famous actor Jennifer Garner was visiting Washington State this week to celebrate Thanksgiving and ended up in Grandview but why was she there?. Yes, the actor/actress Jennifer Garner was seen this week over parts of Washington State. If you're not familiar, Jennifer is mostly known as the lead character in Alias among other roles in movies and TV over the last 20 years. She was also married to Ben Affleck and they have three children together.
GRANDVIEW, WA
98.3 The KEY

Second Suspect in Kennewick Shooting Chased, Captured

Following a non-fatal shooting in Kennewick, now two suspects are in custody. The second suspect located, chased, and caught on Thursday. Back on October 28th, around 5:50 PM Kennewick officers responded to the 1200 block of Columbia Center Boulevard for a report of gunfire. When they arrived they found a...
KENNEWICK, WA
98.3 The KEY

When Pasco Smells Like This, Winter Has Officially Arrived

It's not the snow on the ground, since that typically comes in February. It's not that God-awful song by Mariah Carey, since that happens earlier and earlier every year. Nope, there's a better way to tell when winter has officially started in Pasco, Washington. Just step outside one of these days when it's especially chilly and trust me, you'll get punched right in the nose with an unmistakable odor.
PASCO, WA
98.3 The KEY

Did the Boat Race Craze Start On the Snake River in Pasco During the 1940s?

In 1943, during World War II, the government launched the top-secret Manhattan Project and seized the town of White Bluffs and the land surrounding it for many miles. Over 1500 residents were put on notice to vacate their homes and businesses – many were only allowed 3 days to gather up their belongings before the government came in and leveled their homes, businesses, and area fields – then burned them. All of this was to make way for the construction of a plutonium production plant.
PASCO, WA
98.3 The KEY

