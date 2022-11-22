Read full article on original website
Santa Flips the Switch Thursday to Welcome in Christmas in Hermiston
This Thursday, December 1st, all the fun begins in Hermiston with a HUGE celebration beginning at 5:30 pm. Everyone is invited to gather around the big tree to watch Santa flip the switch and welcome in the Holiday season officially. Canva. What can people expect?. There will be music, carolers,...
Richland’s Little Fence of Hope Has Winter-Wear for Children in Need
The Little Fence of Hope in Richland has been re-stocked for kids in need this winter. The Little Fence of Hope was created in 2018 at 1507 Lee Boulevard in Richland. We live 2 blocks from an elementary school, 2 blocks from a middle school, and 3 blocks from a high school. Tons of kids walk past our house every weekday, and many of them seemed underdressed for the winter. My family and I thought it would be nice to hang hats and gloves on the fence. It would keep them a little warmer and let them know someone cared.
Car Theives Leave Red Bulls Behind, ‘Run’ from Stolen Vehicle
Authorities say they'd been tracking this stolen car for some time. Stolen car recovered, but suspects get away on foot. Sunday, Benton County Deputies were able to take possession of a vehicle they'd been tracking for some time. This stolen car and its driver were able to elude authorities a...
Kennewick Police Seize 14 Stolen Firearms, More, From Burglary
Besides 14 firearms, a number of other items were seized as well. The Kennewick Police Department announced Monday, Nov. 28th, they'd located a large number of stolen firearms, found in a trunk of a car. The guns came from a recent Franklin County burglary, November 23rd KPD served a warrant...
Here’s When You Should Catch Your First Tri-City Americans Game
I started working at Tri-City Americans games last year and I've been having a blast. I love hockey and there's no better WHL atmosphere (in my opinion) than the Toyota Center in Kennewick. Americans fans are hardcore and the franchise has a rich history, steeped in tradition and filled with pedigreed players.
Here’s The Real Reason For Purple Streetlights in Richland
Chances are you've seen purple streetlights in Tri-Cities, namely Richland. What's the cause of this? Is it an awareness campaign? Is it a new technology? If you drive under one of these streetlights, you may notice that it works like a black light, making parts of your clothes shine in iridescent neon.
Here’s How to Help Kids in Tri-Cities This Christmas
For the last 23 years, local businesses and radio stations in the Tri-Cities have come together to make Christmas special for local kids in need with the annual 'Christmas For Children' toy drive and event. The goal is to fill the Ben Franklin Toy Trolley with new unwrapped toys for...
Anticipated Groundbreaking For New Tri-Cities Animal Shelter is Soon!
The time is finally here for the new Tri-Cities Animal Shelter Groundbreaking. It's been a long time in the works and it's happening next Wednesday, November 30th. A special Groundbreaking ceremony will be at 10 am at 1312 South 18th Avenue. According to a press release from the City of Pasco:
Kennewick Murder Suspect Nabbed in Lincoln County
A suspect in the fatal shooting of a Kennewick man has been arrested. Suspect located and captured in northern Lincoln County. Back on November 19th, Kennewick Police and EMS were dispatched to a home in the 4100 block of West 3rd, when they arrived, they found 67-year-old Mark Jurgens who was dead at the scene from a single gunshot wound.
Drunk Hit-And-Run Driver Leaves Injured Family Behind After Crash
A late-night Thanksgiving Day crash left several people injured when their intoxicated driver slammed into a parked car, then fled on foot. Police were called to a location near the intersection of East 10th and South Beech Streets, initial report was an "unknown" collision. When they got there, they found...
Tri-Cities Idiot Learns – Don’t Use Homemade License Plates
It may have seemed like a good idea at the time, but this dumb mistake caused a Tri-Cities man with warrants to be captured by police. The story was spelled out on the Kennewick police Facebook this morning. A KPD officer spotted a speeder around Kennewick Ave and Quincy St late Sunday night around midnight. After confirming the speed with radar, the officer turned on the emergency lights and got behind the driver to pull them over. That is when the officer noticed something very strange with the license plate (more on that in a second).
Wild Driver, Passenger, Flee After Pasco Hit-And-Run
Fortunately, no one was hurt after this car plowed into a yard in a Pasco residential neighborhood. Monday evening crash leaves the abandoned car in the yard. Pasco Police say this car careened off the street and plowed into a yard near the intersection of 12th and Shoshone Monday evening.
Here’s Where You Can Take Pictures With Santa in Tri-Cities
It's a special time of year, filled with wonder, hope, love, and cheer. If you have young children, Christmas can be especially fun. My daughter has been keeping a list of what she wants for Christmas and often asks us how Santa is doing since we have him on speed dial.
Pasco PD Looking for Driver of Stolen Car from Fatal Hit-And-Run
The car is in the possession of the Pasco Police Department, but they're trying to locate the driver. Pasco PD says they are still looking for the driver of this car, which killed a woman a few days ago. Tuesday evening, around 6 PM, a 73-year-old woman was walking near...
Why Was Jennifer Garner in Grandview Washington?
The famous actor Jennifer Garner was visiting Washington State this week to celebrate Thanksgiving and ended up in Grandview but why was she there?. Yes, the actor/actress Jennifer Garner was seen this week over parts of Washington State. If you're not familiar, Jennifer is mostly known as the lead character in Alias among other roles in movies and TV over the last 20 years. She was also married to Ben Affleck and they have three children together.
Kennewick Restaurant to Pay $11K Over Service Animal Refusal
According to information released Tuesday, November 22nd, from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Spokane, a Kennewick restaurant will pay $11K in compensatory damages to a patron. The Rock Woodfired Pizza was accused of refusing a patron with a service animal. US Attorney Vanessa R. Waldref said in a release The...
Second Suspect in Kennewick Shooting Chased, Captured
Following a non-fatal shooting in Kennewick, now two suspects are in custody. The second suspect located, chased, and caught on Thursday. Back on October 28th, around 5:50 PM Kennewick officers responded to the 1200 block of Columbia Center Boulevard for a report of gunfire. When they arrived they found a...
When Pasco Smells Like This, Winter Has Officially Arrived
It's not the snow on the ground, since that typically comes in February. It's not that God-awful song by Mariah Carey, since that happens earlier and earlier every year. Nope, there's a better way to tell when winter has officially started in Pasco, Washington. Just step outside one of these days when it's especially chilly and trust me, you'll get punched right in the nose with an unmistakable odor.
City of Kennewick Collecting Unwanted Bagged Leaves-What You Need to Know
It's that time of year, so many leaves to rake up and get rid of. If you reside in Kennewick, it may interest you to know that Waste Management of Kennewick will take those useless leaves off your hands during your regular garbage day. What do you need to do?
Did the Boat Race Craze Start On the Snake River in Pasco During the 1940s?
In 1943, during World War II, the government launched the top-secret Manhattan Project and seized the town of White Bluffs and the land surrounding it for many miles. Over 1500 residents were put on notice to vacate their homes and businesses – many were only allowed 3 days to gather up their belongings before the government came in and leveled their homes, businesses, and area fields – then burned them. All of this was to make way for the construction of a plutonium production plant.
