Ruth Tuder, Betty C. and Pearl Foster looking at shrubs at Turner's Sunken GardensPhoto byCourtesy, Tampa-Hillsborough County Public Library System. Downtown St. Petersburg is going through some changes. The St. Pete Pier construction is finally finished. Rapid transit is being added. The entire southern waterfront is soon to be revitalized. However, Sunken Gardens remains an oasis of calm in the middle of a busy downtown. Learn about the Sunken Gardens history and how the four acres of gorgeous flora and fauna will remain in the heart of St. Pete for years to come.

