Saint Petersburg, FL

Modern Globe

Hidden History: Sunken Gardens

Ruth Tuder, Betty C. and Pearl Foster looking at shrubs at Turner's Sunken GardensPhoto byCourtesy, Tampa-Hillsborough County Public Library System. Downtown St. Petersburg is going through some changes. The St. Pete Pier construction is finally finished. Rapid transit is being added. The entire southern waterfront is soon to be revitalized. However, Sunken Gardens remains an oasis of calm in the middle of a busy downtown. Learn about the Sunken Gardens history and how the four acres of gorgeous flora and fauna will remain in the heart of St. Pete for years to come.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
WFLA

Tampa Bay Weekend: Holidays abound, parades, craft festivals & more

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s time for another busy weekend in the Tampa Bay area, now that we’ve slept off the tryptophan from Thanksgiving dinner and are moving straight in to the holiday season. From Small Business Saturday markets, to millions of holiday lights twinkling in the Trop, to parades and watch parties, there’s something […]
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

Made in Tampa Bay 2022 holiday gift guide

TAMPA, Fla. - There's no better time of year to shop small and shop local than the holidays. This year, we have a gift list with something for everyone – and the products are all made in Tampa Bay. Sunshine City Colors. Sunshine City Colors started with the owner...
TAMPA, FL
ABC Action News

What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | November 25-27

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (November 25-27), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Where: Williams Park at 350 2nd Ave N, St. Petersburg. Cost: $20 (kids 13 and under get in FREE) Info: Tampa Bay's biggest watch...
TAMPA, FL
destinationtampabay.com

Tampa Bay Ice Cream Shops Scoop Up a Taste of Christmas

The artisanal ice cream movement has arrived in Tampa Bay, and it makes it feel like Christmas. Strolling through Water Street Tampa, home to Jeni’s, Chill Bros. Scoop Shop, and Bright Ice, I couldn’t help but notice that Tampa Bay has gotten serious about its ice cream. Simple chocolate and vanilla are practically a thing of the past as local ice cream makers compete to create more unique flavors. Guava Pastelito, Carmelized Bananas with Peanut Butter and Honey, Brown Sugar Whiskey Cookie Dough, Banana Pudding, Cinnamon Snickerdoodle Marshmallow. Artisanal ice cream has arrived in Tampa Bay.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

How you can hang your Christmas lights like the professionals

TAMPA, Fla. - The Thanksgiving holiday is officially behind us, which means you won't be judged for putting up your Christmas lights. As magical as the lights can be, they can also be a major pain. "Last year it was tripping so much I thought we had an electrical problem...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa's Plant High School Danceros in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

TAMPA, Fla. — It's a yearly tradition viewed every year by millions of people in person and on television — we're talking about the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. One of the most fun parts of the parade is the performances from local high schools, colleges and universities from across the country. That includes right here in the Tampa Bay area.
TAMPA, FL
tampamagazines.com

Black Friday Deals in Tampa Bay

Everybody waits all year for the unbeatable deals that businesses have to offer on Black Friday — including in Tampa Bay. We’ve rounded up the following local deals:. Café Quiquiriqui located in Hotel Haya will be offering deals on Black Friday only from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. It will have a complimentary cold brew coffee con Leche with any food or drink purchased, as well as its new menu available starting on Black Friday with seasonal pastries, roasted corn salad, Guava Pastelitos and more.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Local indigenous group observes National Day of Mourning in lieu of Thanksgiving

TAMPA, Fla. — For many, Thanksgiving is a day to spend time with friends and family. For indigenous groups and their allies, it is a day to mourn. From sunrise to sunset, the Florida Indigenous Alliance gathered outside the newly fenced-in Columbus Statue along Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa. They joined others nationwide for the National Day of Morning, a tradition that’s been going more than 50 years.
TAMPA, FL
villages-news.com

Give your name when you make a complaint

If a person has a legitimate complaint about a Villager’s home they should file it with their name attached. If it is justified the complaint is correct and the filer should not be afraid to add their name. Daniel Conklin. Village of Dunedin.
DUNEDIN, FL

