Thousands more in Social Security coming to Chicago residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Migrants bused from Texas enjoyed their first-ever Thanksgiving feast in ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Received 32 Migrants This Week From Governor AbbottTom HandyChicago, IL
4 Chicago-area Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close by the end of the yearJennifer GeerChicago, IL
New $500 Stimulus Check For Illinois ResidentsC. HeslopChicago, IL
To The Mysterious Illinois Man Who Disturbed Me In My Sleep, Why?
You've probably seen Ring Doorbell footage of strangers knocking on peoples' front doors at all hours of the night - even if they're harmless intentions, it's a very terrifying experience. I would know. It happened to me just a few nights ago. It was around 11:30pm on a Wednesday, I...
Super Cool! Illinois Woman Stars In New Domino’s Pizza Commercial
This Rockford native has been acting for years and just landed a huge role in a National Domino's Pizza commercial. Our entire lives growing up, my sisters and I have always strived to be the best in everything we do. I usually don't get this personal, but right now I have very good reason to!
WIFR
Be a Santa to a senior this holiday season
NORTHERN ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Be a Santa to a Senior is back this holiday season, and gift trees are up across the area now through December 19. Be a Santa to a Senior is a great way to spread holiday cheer with those who may be feeling isolated this time of year.
ABC7's Great Chicago Light Fight 2022
The Great Chicago Light Fight is back! Bragging rights are again up for grabs as we showcase local homeowners showing off their holiday spirit.
GORGEOUS! This Illinois City Has Charming Airbnb With A Fairytale Gazebo
Ever catch yourself scrolling through rentals for your next vacation that are so out of your price range? It's so fun, it's like house hunting without the mortgage. This beautiful Airbnb in Rockford, Illinois is a 'Spanish Style Villa' that has a beautiful enchanted Gazebo you'll love! If you've never seen this place, check it out below.
WATCH: This pretty kitty is such a sweetie
Meet Celia! She is a friendly 3-year-old loveable cat who loves to hop up onto a warm lap and curl up for pets. This beauty loves treats and has the softest “meow”, which she’ll happily show in appreciation for some delectable treats.
Illinois’ Best Burger? Foodie Website Says Go Here
According to some new research, burgers are the go-to food ordering choice for 20% of Illinoisans. The average Illinois resident chows down on burgers about 5 times per month, which means we eat, on average, 60 burgers per year, per person, here in Illinois. My own take is that even...
seniorresource.com
Assisted Living Near Chicago: Top 10!
At SeniorResource.com, we believe knowledge is power. But we also recognize that time is fleeting and precious, especially in your golden years. Why waste another second on a fruitless internet search when you have us? We’ve rolled up our sleeves, scoured the web, and uncovered the top 10 highest-rated assisted living communities near Chicago. Keep reading to find out more about these great facilities!
Dramatic Video Shows Illinois Police Rescue Child from Icy Pond
If you've never learned the lesson that you don't play on an icy pond, this should be a teachable moment. There's new dramatic video showing Illinois police rescuing a child and an adult that tried to save them from a frozen pond. There are actually multiple reports from different locations...
Two Wisconsin Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
This Huge Drive-Through Light Show in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an easy way to get into the holiday spirit, you might want to try going to a holiday light show!
Arlington Heights Welcomes Sailors Away From Home on Thanksgiving
Veterans and volunteers from the Arlington Heights American Legion Post 208 welcomed 45 sailors for a Thanksgiving meal Thursday. The young men and women are doing their U.S. Navy Basic Training at the Great Lakes Recruit Training Center in Illinois. For eight weeks, this group has been away from their...
Central Illinois Proud
Disability Parking stings planned for Black Friday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Secretary of State Police will be conducting disability parking stings in Peoria this Black Friday. According to an Illinois press release, Secretary of State Jesse White announced that the Secretary of State Police will be conducting parking stings at shopping malls across the state to enforce the Illinois Parking Program for Persons with Disabilities.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Rollover in Boone County
Lived in a haunted house? Saw a mysterious creature?. If you are searching for a specific incident. My opinion on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has been currently provided to Rockford Scanner:. One vehicle rollover accident In Boone County. It happened this evening near...
Your Illinois License Plate Gets Stolen–Are You In Trouble?
You'd think that this would be an easily answered question. If my plate, or plates were stolen, I'd probably think of myself as being the victim in that scenario. However, an Aurora man found out that things sometimes are just not that clear-cut. Welcome to the weird world of license...
Garage sale held for late Rockford Speedway owner
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The family of the late owner of the Rockford Speedway is holding a garage sale on Friday. It will take place at Loves Park’s Forest Hills Lodge. Jody Deery passed away back in June. She was a big collector of nativity scenes. She would open up her house every year so […]
Chicago and four IL towns make ‘Best Cities for Breakfast Lovers’ list
CHICAGO — It’s long been said that ‘breakfast is the most important meal of the day’ and that’s apparently very true in Chicago!. The Windy City is ranked No. 3 on “2023’s Best Cities for Breakfast Lovers” by Lawn Love. Researchers looked...
Central Illinois Proud
Rainfall Forecast: Widespread rain headed to Central Illinois this weekend
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — A strong storm system currently bringing heavy rain and snow to Texas and New Mexico is set to bring much needed rain to Central Illinois Saturday night and Sunday. While Saturday will remain dry during the day, clouds are expected to gradually increase across the...
How much is an Illinois speeding ticket?
(WTVO) — Every driver fears seeing the red and blue lights in their rearview mirror, but how much do drivers in Illinois have to shell out if they are found to be speeding? While the ticket itself can be expensive, what it does to a person’s insurance rates can really be what hurts their wallet. […]
