Judge sets deadline for plea in case of teenage girl charged with shooting at deputies

A Summerfield man has been tracked down and arrested in the theft of a couple’s belongings from a storage unit. The couple, in the process of moving to a new home, discovered that $7,984 worth of items stored in a unit in Ocala had disappeared, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Video surveillance from the storage facility showed a silver Toyota Tacoma pickup back up to the storage unit and a man loading up the items, placing a mattress over the top of them. The man driving the pickup used a unique code to enter the facility, indicating he was also a customer. The rented Toyota Tacoma was traced to a man who said he had loaned it to 45-year-old Joseph Carter, whose storage unit was not near the unit of the couple whose items had been stolen. The couple said they did not know Carter.

SUMMERFIELD, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO