Judge sets deadline for plea in case of teenage girl charged with shooting at deputies

Suspect engages in standoff with Orange County deputies
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A person has been arrested after a standoff Friday morning, Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators said the incident happened near Chickasaw Trail and Turkey Drive. Deputies said they had approached a sexual battery suspect at a home near Pigeon Circle around 3 a.m.,...
villages-news.com
Motorcyclist convicted in woman’s death at notorious intersection back in jail
A 64-year-old man convicted in a motorcycle crash that claimed the life of his girlfriend in 2016 at a notorious intersection has landed back behind bars. Bryan Robert Barnash was being held without bond at the Lake County Jail after violating his probation on a charge of driving under the influence-manslaughter. Details of the probation violation were sealed in Lake County Court.
villages-news.com
Summerfield man tracked down in theft of couple’s belongings from storage unit
A Summerfield man has been tracked down and arrested in the theft of a couple’s belongings from a storage unit. The couple, in the process of moving to a new home, discovered that $7,984 worth of items stored in a unit in Ocala had disappeared, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Video surveillance from the storage facility showed a silver Toyota Tacoma pickup back up to the storage unit and a man loading up the items, placing a mattress over the top of them. The man driving the pickup used a unique code to enter the facility, indicating he was also a customer. The rented Toyota Tacoma was traced to a man who said he had loaned it to 45-year-old Joseph Carter, whose storage unit was not near the unit of the couple whose items had been stolen. The couple said they did not know Carter.
WESH
Man stabbed in Ormond Beach, police say
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Ormond Beach police are investigating a stabbing that sent a man to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. Police said it happened in the 100 block of Tomoka Avenue, just south of Granada. The victim was stabbed in the stomach and taken to the hospital. Police say...
villages-news.com
Villager locks herself in bathroom and dials 911 to escape attack
A Villager locked herself in her bathroom and dialed 911 to escape an attack in her home. The woman arrived about 2:30 p.m. this past Sunday at her home on Del Toro Drive in the Village of Del Mar and began to unload groceries, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Nicholas Basil Ricci, 30, who also lives at the home, began to help her, but she noticed his “attitude was off.”
Florida man found dead behind bloody apartment door: report
Deputies in Seminole County investigated a homicide after a man was found dead in an apartment Tuesday night.
fox35orlando.com
Six teens taken into custody after armed robbery in Sanford
SANFORD, Fla. - Six teens were taken into custody in connection to an armed robbery and a stolen car. It’s just another instance of violent crime in the city involving teens over the last two weeks. "Yet again we’re responding to another call with juveniles," said Sanford Police PIO...
Children among 6 detained by police after manhunt in Sanford
SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford police officers said they detained six people, including a number of children, after a search Tuesday night. Officers said they were initially called in for a reported robbery. A lieutenant driving an undercover car happened to be nearby and was able to pick up the car the group was driving, which was believed to be stolen.
Florida man accused of starving 4 dogs to death; 39 others rescued
A Florida man was arrested after deputies found four dead dogs and over three dozen dogs in poor health in his home, according to officials.
Missing 5-year-old Florida boy found dead, officials say
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement confirmed a 5-year-old boy has been found dead hours after he was reported missing from his home in Orange County.
villages-news.com
Summerfield man nabbed on DUI charge after getting impatient at red light
A Summerfield man was nabbed on a drunk driving charge after getting impatient at a red light. Daniel Tyler Barber, 25, was driving a black Chevrolet pickup Monday night when he drove through a red light at Sunset Harbor Road and U.S. Hwy. 441, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
villages-news.com
BMW driver apprehended with drugs after swerving all over roadway
The driver of a BMW was apprehended with drugs after swerving all over a roadway in Wildwood. Joseph Antony Gootee, 34, of Summerfield, was at the wheel of the black BMW sedan at 5:50 a.m. Tuesday westbound on State Road 44 when his swerving vehicle was spotted by a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy. The BMW turned north onto County Road 475 and a traffic stop was initiated at County Road 475 and County Road 231.
Human remains, firearm found in wooded area of Orlando
Fla. — Orlando police are investigating a suspicious death in the wooded area of the 4200 block of South Semoran Boulevard. Human remains and a firearm have been discovered at the scene. Homicide, crime scene investigation and the medical examiner are on scene. The investigation is ongoing. No...
fox35orlando.com
Man killed after crashing head-on into concrete pole in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man died after troopers said he crashed into a concrete pole on Thanksgiving. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the 33-year-old man from Tallahassee was driving down State Road 44 toward Spring Garden Ave. in Volusia County around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday. For an unknown reason, he lost control and ran off the roadway, hitting a concrete pole head-on.
villages-news.com
Fruitland Park woman jailed on felony charge after caught behind wheel of car
A Fruitland Park woman was jailed on a felony charge after she was caught behind the wheel of a car in Lady Lake. Danielle Nichole Holdway, 37, of Fruitland Park, was driving a blue Chrysler on Saturday morning on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Griffin View Drive when an officer noticed the license plate and vehicle were registered to a driver with a suspended license, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
WESH
Missing 5-year-old Orlando boy found dead
ORLANDO, Fla. — Deputies said early Thursday that missing 5-year-old Aaron Pena had been found dead. "It’s with a heavy heart that we must report that Aaron Pena was found, deceased, in a body of water not far from his home. We are grieving his loss and our prayers are with his family," the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.
WESH
Deputies: Man dies in Volusia County after getting pinned under tree limb
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said a man died after getting pinned under a tree limb. Deputies said on Monday, a man from DeLeon Springs, 71-year-old Gary Clancy was cutting trees in DeLand on Covey Hill Way. A resident in the area found Clancy under...
leesburg-news.com
Firefighters extricate seriously injured patient after crash on Thanksgiving Day
A two-car collision on Thanksgiving Day in Leesburg resulted in serious injuries to one occupant. The seriously injured patient was extricated from a red Toyota which was involved in a crash with a Ram pickup truck on Citrus Boulevard. Leesburg Fire Rescue units and EMS responded to the accident scene...
Maitland police officer repeatedly caught sleeping while on duty
MAITLAND, Fla. — A Maitland police officer is off the job after he was repeatedly caught sleeping while on duty. Officer Jermaine Grace was caught sleeping on the job by other officers several times. During an internal affairs interview, Grace admitted to falling asleep on duty at least 10...
villages-news.com
Man wanted on aggravated battery warrant nabbed in vehicle with heavily tinted windows
A man wanted on an aggravated battery warrant was taken into custody after he has pulled over while driving a vehicle with heavily tinted windows. David Wallace IV, 20, of Summerfield, was driving a black Honda at about 1 p.m. Thursday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Lakeview Street when an officer noticed the vehicle’s windows that had a “dark non-transparent tint,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
