John Franklin Kaiser
John Franklin Kaiser, age 79, of Manhattan, died Saturday November 19, 2022 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan. John was born on May 13, 1943 in Junction City, the son of Lester C. and Jean Marie (Smith) Kaiser. He grew up in the Junction City area and graduated from Junction City High School with the class of 1961. After graduation John joined the U.S. Navy and went to Naval Photographical School in Pensacola, Florida.
Georgia Bahner
Georgia Bahner (87) passed away peacefully on November 17, 2022. at Good Samaritan Society/Valley Vista in Wamego KS. Georgia was born on October 16, 1935 in Merkel Texas to George and Nancy Bishop. Georgia is survived by her daughters: Gwendolyn Dugan (Bishop) her husband Carey of Wamego, Nancy McCarter (Bishop)...
MSG (RET) Robert Dale Robison Jr
MSG (RET) Robert Dale Robison Jr., 64, of Junction City, Kansas, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Geary Community Hospital in Junction City, Kansas. Visitation will take place Thursday, December 08, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A graveside service with full military honors will take place on Friday, December 09, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Kansas Veterans' Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Meadowlark Parkinson's Support Group, 2121 Meadowlark Rd., Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
Linda Lorraine Felber
Linda Lorraine Felber, 72, of Manhattan, died Friday, Nov. 18, at her home. Born Feb. 11, 1950, to John and Vera Schirmer in Danbury, Ct., Linda moved to Manhattan in 1973 following her marriage on Sept. 29, 1973, to Bill Felber. She was a Manhattan resident for the remaining 49 years of her life.
Isle of Lights will return to Milford State Park
Isle of Lights will return to Milford State Park for a second consecutive year. This is a drive through event scheduled Dec. 9-11 and 16-17 from 5:30 - 8 p.m. Santa Claus will be available each night from 6-8 p.m. to visit with children and there will be hot cocoa and cookies being given through sponsorship by Acorns Resort.
K-State veterinarian offers tips to prevent holiday weight gain in pets
MANHATTAN — The holiday season is filled with hearty, delicious food, visiting with friends and family, decreased physical activity, busy schedules and weight gain. According to a Kansas State University veterinarian, it is also a time for our family pets to gain weight as well. According to Susan Nelson,...
