John Franklin Kaiser, age 79, of Manhattan, died Saturday November 19, 2022 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan. John was born on May 13, 1943 in Junction City, the son of Lester C. and Jean Marie (Smith) Kaiser. He grew up in the Junction City area and graduated from Junction City High School with the class of 1961. After graduation John joined the U.S. Navy and went to Naval Photographical School in Pensacola, Florida.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO