Kevin Bacon Didn't Know He Was Name-Dropped in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Until He Saw It in Theaters
One of the best running gags of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise is how Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) tells aliens about Earth actors as if they were heroes. One of the stars Peter always talks about is Kevin Bacon, who left a lasting positive impression on his mind after he watched Footloose when he was a kid. As it turns out, Bacon was unaware director James Gunn had used his name in the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 and was deeply amused when he went to theaters and discovered the reference.
How ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ Sets Up 'GOTG' Vol. 3
Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is a nifty little Christmas-time romp that offers plenty of laughs, some Yuletide cheer, and even a well-earned emotional beat or two. But if you're paying close enough attention, it also slyly sets up and expands upon some story threads that writer/director James Gunn is expected to continue exploring in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the third and final film in the trilogy, when it releases next year.
'The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special': All the Easter Eggs You Might Have Missed
Warning! The following contains spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. As a standalone special clocking in under 45 minutes, you'd think there wouldn't be a ton of room for Easter eggs in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which released today on Disney+. But writer/director James Gunn and company still manage to tuck in a number of Marvel references, sly jokes, and hidden cameos amongst all the festive chaos. Here's a list of all the eggs we found scattered throughout the special.
Marvel Can't Make a Standalone Namor Movie, 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Producer Explains
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is continuing to light up the box office in its second full week of release. There are many reasons for the Marvel sequel’s success, but one of the more villainous reasons is the film finally saw the introduction to one of the brands oldest characters, Namor, in the MCU. This underwater king, played wonderfully by Tenoch Huerta Mejía, made a big splash in Wakanda Forever as the film's main antagonist. This has led fans to wonder, given where Namor’s story ended, would Marvel Studios give the Sub-Mariner his own solo film? Sadly the answer appears to be they legally can’t.
New 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Trailer Showcases an Epic Naval Battle
As anticipation continues to grow for the long-awaited sequel, a brand-new TV spot titled "Fortress" for Avatar: The Way of Water has been revealed, which features some new footage from the film. The new clip teases the return of humanity in an epic naval showdown on Pandora. While humans may...
How James Cameron Tricked Sigourney Weaver Into Signing on for 'Aliens'
While it’s hard to imagine a version of Aliens that doesn’t involve Sigourney Weaver’s Ripley, director James Cameron had to bluff with Arnold Schwarzenegger’s agent to get her to sign for the sequel. During an interview for GQ, Cameron said that it was hard to get Weaver to join the sequel, which led him to pretend to write her character off the script.
‘Nanny’ Review: Nikyatu Jusu’s Devastating Debut Uncovers the Horrors of the American Dream
Of all the films that premiered back at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, Nanny is the one that is both more ambitious in its poetic presentation and equally humble in its narrative aspirations. This is by no means a detriment as it is actually fundamental to what makes it stand out in the memory. The experience is built around dancing between different genres in order to tell a story that observes how the everyday indignities of life can lead to even more unexpected pain and tragedy. Telling the story of a nanny trying to raise money to bring her son to America, this feature debut from writer-director Nikyatu Jusu plays both as an emotional drama and an enduringly evocative horror. Though it works better in its individual moments, there is still something stunning about how it will frequently submerge us in a more subtle and sinister sense of looming dread that soon becomes emotionally shattering.
New ‘Andor’ Images Explore All the ‘Star Wars’ Easter Eggs in Luthen’s Shop
Andor has plenty of Easter Eggs that connect the series back to the world of Star Wars, particularly back to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story where we met Diego Luna's Cassian Andor in the first place. But there also seems to be another set of Easter Eggs that we may not have seen! And that comes from Luthen Rael's store that Mon Mothma goes to visit frequently in order to check in with Luthen about the Rebellion under the guise of buying something from his shop.
‘Strange World’ Ending Explained: What IS the Strange World?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Strange World. Strange World, the 61st film from Walt Disney Animation Studios, follows the Clade family, known for their legendary explorers, such as Jaeger (Dennis Quaid) and Searcher (Jake Gyllenhaal). Strange World is a throwback to pulp comics and retro sci-fi films, a unique world full of intriguing creatures, odd lands, and, of course, family dynamics. For Disney, Strange World is stylistically different from what we’re used to from an animated Disney film, yet the heart and soul of the film remain wholly Disney.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Crosses $300 Million at the Domestic Box Office
Ahead of the Thanksgiving weekend, people were still heading out to the theaters to see Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. As Disney is setting up for a dominant holiday performance, the film garnered another $9.5 million on Tuesday, propelling it past the $300 million mark at the domestic box office to $303.7 million. It's now the seventh film to pass that mark this year, following in the footsteps of the global juggernauts including Top Gun Maverick, Doctor Stranger in the Multiverse of Madness, and Minions: The Rise of Gru.
New ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Images Show Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge on The Adventure of a Lifetime
New images for Indiana Jones 5 feature teases that Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge will get into some spelunking together for the highly-anticipated sequel. Featured in the latest issue of Empire Magazine, the new images also show how Indy will be thrown in the middle of the action for Indiana Jones 5, despite his age in the universe.
'Batman' DC Universe Animated Original Movies in Order (Chronologically and by Release Date)
As great as live-action Batman movies can be, there’s something special about his animated outings that just can’t be beaten. Whether that’s because animation can capture the spirit of comics in a way live-action rarely can, or simply because the talent involved in many of the animated films is so impressive, there’s no Batman quite like animated Batman. Batman’s animated outings span many different timelines and verses and while many of Batman’s earliest and arguably best-animated films were set in the universe of the Batman: The Animated Series television show, the majority (though certainly not all) of the films in the DC Universe Animated Original Movies line are either standalone stories or set in the DC Animated Movie Universe. Beginning in 2007, the DC Universe Animated Original Movies regularly release animated films based on DC Comics directly to streaming and DVD. A variety of actors from the late great Kevin Conroy, to Jason O’Mara, to Jensen Ackles have voiced the caped crusader in these films, each bringing their own unique take to the character.
'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery': Edward Norton & Janelle Monáe Share Favorite Moments From Rian Johnson's Script
In 2019, writer and director Rian Johnson wowed audiences with his star-studded whodunnit, Knives Out, starring Daniel Craig as the southern aristocratic Detective Benoit Blanc, earning the filmmaker his first Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay. Now, the duo return in an all-new modern mystery, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, that features an entirely different ensemble cast tasked with solving a puzzling faux murder. That is, until someone does, in fact, wind up dead. When tech billionaire Miles Bron (played by Edward Norton) invites his merry band of wealthy friends to his Greek island, Benoit Blanc returns to get to the bottom of this peculiar puzzle. The list of suspects ranges from Bron’s former business partner Andi Brand (Janelle Monáe) to his invited guests, including Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, and Leslie Odom Jr.
All For Nothing: 10 Best Movies Where No One Wins By The End
When you start watching a movie, you can be reasonably confident things will end well for the heroes. After all, a surefire way to end a story on a satisfying note is by having things turn out well for the characters we like. Plenty of good stories have their characters overcoming obstacles and making sacrifices, yet ultimately being better off at a movie's conclusion than they were at its beginning.
'The Mean One': Unofficial The Grinch Horror Film Sets December Release With Frightening New Poster
There's just over a month left until Christmas and the Grinch is getting ready to go slashing through the snow in the unofficial slasher parody The Mean One. Atlas Film Distribution revealed that the absurd horror flick featuring Art the Clown himself, David Howard Thornton (Terrifier), as the classic Dr. Seuss character will arrive with plenty of time to rack up some kills before the big day. Along with the release of a chilling new poster, the film is now set to reach theaters on December 9.
Which ‘Black Panther’ Character Are You, Based on Your Zodiac Sign?
No doubt, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been providing its viewers with great personalities ever since the very beginning. Packed with complex and interesting fictional people with intense backstories, ranging from incredible superheroes and anti-heroes straight down to villains, the beloved franchise very rarely misses on delivering compelling plots that compliment their characters.
'Wednesday' Episode 7 Recap: You Can’t Hyde From the Truth
In the previous episode of Wednesday, things took a morbid turn when Jericho’s mayor (Tommie Earl Jenkins) fell victim to a serial killer just as he was about to uncover the truth. By investigating the monster who preys on the woods around Nevermore Academy, Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) also discovered the creature was somehow related to her, as there were pictures of the goth girl hidden inside Laurel Gates' old music box. In Episode 7, “If You Don’t Woe By Now,” all the puzzle pieces fall into Wednesday’s lap. Unfortunately, the girl has trouble fitting everything together, and her impulsiveness might cause even more suffering for an innocent person.
Ryan Coogler Writes Letter Thanking Audiences for Watching 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
During Thanksgiving celebrations, Ryan Coogler has expressed his gratitude for everyone who has supported Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The director’s message was shared to Marvel Studios’ official social media platforms, including Instagram and Twitter. The director thanking audiences for supporting the superhero film. “Gratitude. That is the only...
'The Ice Storm' Is a Perfect Watch For People Who Dread Thanksgiving
If you've ever stressed about seeing older relatives during the fourth week of November, then Ang Lee’s 1997 classic, and one of his best movies, The Ice Storm is the Thanksgiving movie for you. Unlike Halloween or Christmas, there aren’t a lot of essential “Thanksgiving” movies that are required viewing every holiday season. While Planes, Trains, and Automobiles is in a class of its own kind, you’d have to stretch to call films like Hannah and Her Sisters or Nobody’s Fool “Thanksgiving classics.” But The Ice Storm is a sensitive examination of the secrets beneath the surface of an idealized suburban community – a perfect subject to explore if you find being with your relatives uncomfortable on this holiday. The Ice Storm explores the inherent issue with “familial protocol” and the inability to communicate. By refusing to talk about uncomfortable topics, families can prevent themselves from healing. The Ice Storm looks at the consequences of avoiding important conversations.
'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Ends With 30-Minute Dance Sequence
The Magic Mike franchise is one that has befuddled and delighted audiences since its inception back in 2012. The film brought Channing Tatum back into the dancing world as Mike, a handyman and carpenter who by day makes ends meet where he can. At night, he's a dancer at an all-male strip club, which highlights the joy that (mainly) bachelorette parties have in the club and thus the franchise was born.
