Mid-Michigan mom didn’t hesitate to help with aftermath of Hurricane Ian
Here are the top stories we're following today. The East Side Soup Kitchen in Saginaw hosted its annual Thanksgiving feast Thursday. First Alert Weather Update: Thursday evening, Nov. 24. Updated: 22 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Kyle Gilette has your evening forecast!. TV5 News Update: Thursday evening, Nov. 24. Updated: 22...
East Side Soup Kitchen serves up annual Thanksgiving feast
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The East Side Soup Kitchen in Saginaw hosted its annual Thanksgiving feast Thursday. While some sang Christmas carols outside, volunteers were busy spreading holiday cheer inside by providing heaping helpings of food and fellowship. There were about 40 volunteers including Saginaw Mayor Brenda Moore. “Today is...
Flint community gives back to those in need on Thanksgiving
Meteorologist Kyle Gilette has your evening forecast!. Here's a look at some of our top stories. Did you know the train that is the inspiration for the Polar Express resides here in Mid-Michigan at the Steam Railroading Institute in Owosso? In this edition of the TV5 Vault, we go back to 1993 where Mark Lyman introduces us to the Pere Marquette 1225 Steam Locomotive.
Delta College hosting day-camp on Black Friday
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Delta College is hosting a fall day-away camp for children on Black Friday. Parents can drop off their 5 to 12-year-old children from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Activities will include pool time, crafting and games to name a few. Children need to bring a...
TV5 News Update- Saturday morning, November 26
Local businesses are hoping to strike gold on Small Business Saturday. Mid-Michigan mom didn’t hesitate to help with aftermath of Hurricane Ian. It was one of the toughest decisions Jennifer Gruesbeck has ever had to make - should she put her life in mid-Michigan as a mom and Covenant medical assistant on hold and head to Florida to help with Hurricane Ian relief or not?
Small business hoping for big business on Small Business Saturday
Flint Small Business Saturday promises centralized, fun shopping experience
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Diverse business industries and entrepreneurs will be selling their goods in one place during a neighborhood shopping event on Small Business Saturday. The marketplace is called Flint Small Business Saturday. Ebonie Gipson, founder of I’m Building Something Consulting, saw a need to centralize the shopping experience for Flint entrepreneurs and their customers during the busiest shopping weekend of the year. Flint Small Business Saturday is now in its sixth year.
Flint doctor gives tips on how parents can protect kids from RSV
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - As families and friends gather for the Thanksgiving holiday one uninvited guest could be in attendance: Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV. “Snotty nosed kids that are kind of rubbing their nose and then hugging grandma and grandpa. That’s kind of a risk there,” says Flint physician, Dr. Bobby Mukkamala.
Grand Blanc condo residents unsure of damage from fire
Families and friends are uniting for Thanksgiving and with it comes holiday gatherings inside people’s homes. However, the night before Thanksgiving is known as one of the busiest bar nights of the year, which could lead to some making the poor decision to drink and drive. |. Scoutmaster Doran...
TV5 News Update: Wednesday evening, Nov. 23
Residents at a Grand Blanc Township condo are hoping to salvage what’s left of what was damaged by a fire on Tuesday, Nov. 23. Families and friends are uniting for Thanksgiving and with it comes holiday gatherings inside people’s homes. However, the night before Thanksgiving is known as one of the busiest bar nights of the year, which could lead to some making the poor decision to drink and drive.
Sheriff: Be smart on one of the busiest bar nights of the year
Genesee Co., Mich. (WNEM) - Families and friends are uniting for Thanksgiving and with it comes holiday gatherings inside people’s homes. However, the night before Thanksgiving is known as one of the busiest bar nights of the year, which could lead to some making the poor decision to drink and drive.
TV5 News Update: Thursday Morning, Nov. 24th
Did you know the train that is the inspiration for the Polar Express resides here in Mid-Michigan at the Steam Railroading Institute in Owosso? In this edition of the TV5 Vault, we go back to 1993 where Mark Lyman introduces us to the Pere Marquette 1225 Steam Locomotive. |. Residents...
Thanksgiving morning vehicle crash in downtown Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw Police and Saginaw Fire Department responding to a vehicle crash in Downtown Saginaw this morning. It happened around 7:20 a.m. at Franklin St. and Johnson St. , just around the corner from the TV5 Saginaw station. The truck had flipped onto its roof. The driver...
Investigators: Dog found with gunshot wound in jaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Saginaw County Animal Care and Control are asking for the public’s help after a dog was dropped off with a gunshot wound in her jaw. Investigators said she was shot sometime in the evening on Nov. 23 in the area of Meade St. near Patton St.
Police: Family dispute leads to gunfire, arrest
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw woman has been arrested for assault with intent to murder and brandishing a firearm in public, police said. A family dispute between Tanara Williams, her cousin, and her uncle happened on Nov. 22 at a residence nearby Van Etten Street in Saginaw. The argument...
Fires at CMU prompt warning about lithium-ion batteries
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Two recent fires at Central Michigan University have prompted Mount Pleasant Public Safety to remind people about the dangers of lithium-ion batteries. Those are the batteries used in such consumer electronics as smartphones, electric bikes and electric vehicles. Two caught fire Tuesday morning in separate dormitories...
Ottawa Lake Whiteford defeats Ubly in state championship
DETROIT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Ubly Bearcats had an amazing football season that took them all the way to Ford Field for the state championship. The Bearcats were undefeated heading into the game on Friday, Nov. 25. Unfortunately, their winning streak came to an end. The Bearcats lost to the...
