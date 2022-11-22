Read full article on original website
Andrew William Powell
Andrew William Powell, age 26, of Manhattan, died November 17, 2022, at Ascenion Via Christi Hospital from brian cancer. He was born November 24, 1995, in Wichita, Kansas, the son of Carlton Vinsick and Jessica Joy Powell. Andrew worked as a cook in several restaurants including Popeyes, Early Edition and...
John Franklin Kaiser
John Franklin Kaiser, age 79, of Manhattan, died Saturday November 19, 2022 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan. John was born on May 13, 1943 in Junction City, the son of Lester C. and Jean Marie (Smith) Kaiser. He grew up in the Junction City area and graduated from Junction City High School with the class of 1961. After graduation John joined the U.S. Navy and went to Naval Photographical School in Pensacola, Florida.
Linda Lorraine Felber
Linda Lorraine Felber, 72, of Manhattan, died Friday, Nov. 18, at her home. Born Feb. 11, 1950, to John and Vera Schirmer in Danbury, Ct., Linda moved to Manhattan in 1973 following her marriage on Sept. 29, 1973, to Bill Felber. She was a Manhattan resident for the remaining 49 years of her life.
Isle of Lights will return to Milford State Park
Isle of Lights will return to Milford State Park for a second consecutive year. This is a drive through event scheduled Dec. 9-11 and 16-17 from 5:30 - 8 p.m. Santa Claus will be available each night from 6-8 p.m. to visit with children and there will be hot cocoa and cookies being given through sponsorship by Acorns Resort.
K-State veterinarian offers tips to prevent holiday weight gain in pets
MANHATTAN — The holiday season is filled with hearty, delicious food, visiting with friends and family, decreased physical activity, busy schedules and weight gain. According to a Kansas State University veterinarian, it is also a time for our family pets to gain weight as well. According to Susan Nelson,...
Junction City Public Works releases sanitation schedule
There will be no trash/garbage pick-up by the City of Junction City on Thursday, November 24th due to the Thanksgiving Holiday. However, trash/garbage pick-up will be picked up the next workday as follows:. Thursday’s pickup day will be Friday, November 25th. Friday’s pickup day will be Saturday, November 26th...
