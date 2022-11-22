ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Helping to feed every West MI child this Thanksgiving

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) –Thanksgiving is a time where we reflect on all the blessings in our lives, but it is also a time for us to give more than thanks. Hand2Hand is an organization that helps combat children hunger across West Michigan. Our children need our support now more than ever as Hand2Hand has announced that just in the last month they have seen an increase in over 701 students participating in their program, specifically their weekend food program. Did you know that the weekend is the most vulnerable time for a child whose home lacks food resources? Last month alone, Hand2Hand was able to serve 8,399 students.
The Barnyards & Farmyards of Michigan: 1890-1922

The call for the fowl to come and git it... If you grew up on a farm, you know the appeal. If you visited a relative that owned a farm, it was always fun. I always enjoyed visiting my uncle's farm, where my cousins and I would feed the chickens, pigs, horses...and just have a great time horsin' around the barnyard.
Jenison student gives Make-A-Wish child another chance to shine

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Jenison students have several experiences that shape their high school career, many of which happen inside the Jenison Center for the Arts building, but there’s a member of the student council who said giving back will be her favorite memory. Paying it forward...
‘ReThink West Michigan’ held Wednesday night

If you have family visiting looking to move back to West Michigan, ReThink West Michigan is an opportunity for job opportunities. (Nov. 23, 2022) If you have family visiting looking to move back to West Michigan, ReThink West Michigan is an opportunity for job opportunities. (Nov. 23, 2022) Storm Team...
Wind industry strikes against local zoning control in Michigan

Wind energy businesses are targeting local zoning ordinances after their campaign to coat Michigan with large vertical turbines lost four referenda and seven local government allies in this month’s election. “You ever hear that old saying about winning a battle, but losing the war? Now seems like an appropriate...
Michigan Fairgrounds: 1890s-1970s

Every summer, the Legion Hall in our small town would bring in a carnival...usually, it would take the carnies 24 hour to put everything up: games, side shows, rides, tents, and concession stands. After it's last day – Saturday – we would come back to look around and the whole thing was gone. As if a tornado came and lifted everything off the ground and whisked it all away.
Michigan's role in the processes of adoption and foster care

Southfield, MI (CBS DETROIT) - "We have about 10,000 children who are in the foster care system here in Michigan, including more than 200 children who are still awaiting a forever family through an adoption process."That's what Demetrius Starling, Executive Director of MDHHS' Children's Services Agency, says about the high need for adoptions in Michigan. Children need loving homes and to not spend their lives in the system in an endless cycle of homes."It is our priority to ensure that all Michigan children involved in our child welfare system have permanent loving homes where they can be safely supported by foster parents and adoptive parents who have really demonstrated this desire to have an integral role in their lives."Starling joined Lisa Germani on Community Connect to discuss the state's adoption processes and programs. He also discussed the differences between private and public adoption, the services provided to families after an adoption, and the need for more foster and adoptive parents in the world.Anyone interested in adopting for foster care can contact the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange at one 800-589-6273. They can also view biographies and photos of children available for adoption currently at MARE.org.Watch Community Connect, Saturday at 7am on CW50
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Page One’s Mushroom Swiss Burger is so big, it’s served with a fork

MICHIGAN CENTER, MI – Page One Bar has been the spot for locals to grab a drink after work for as long as it’s been open. The original bar opened in the late 1950s and was named The Redwood, before it was sold in the 1970s to be renamed as Page One Bar. It was then sold again to Carolyn Rushlow’s mother-in-law, who sold it off to another new owner, who was unable to keep it running. The bar then fell back into the arms of Rushlow’s mother-in-law.
Governor Whitmer Declares Small Business Saturday in Michigan

Governor Gretchen Whitmer today declared November 26 as Small Business Saturday in Michigan and urges Michiganders to buy locally this Saturday and throughout the year to support Michigan’s small businesses. “Small businesses are the backbone of our economy,” said Governor Whitmer. “Supporting local small businesses and entrepreneurs creates good-paying...
Michigan Store, Locally Owned for 24 Years, Closing for Good

It’s always bittersweet when a local Michigan store closes after many years in business. On one hand, it’s nice that the community supported that shop for so many years, and I’m sure many good memories were made. On the other, it’s sad to see a local establishment close.
Shops work together to attract customers on Small Business Saturday

Small business owners and artisans are working together to encourage West Michigan to shop local this Small Business Saturday. (Nov. 25, 2022) Shops work together to attract customers on Small …. Small business owners and artisans are working together to encourage West Michigan to shop local this Small Business Saturday....
Michigan’s famous Christmas Tree Ship sank 110 years ago this week

LAKE MICHIGAN – The shipwreck legend of Michigan’s famed “Christmas Tree Ship” remains shrouded in equal parts myth and mystery. But what we do know is this: 110 years ago this week, that worn-out schooner helmed by a man nicknamed “Captain Santa” and weighed down heavily by a load of U.P. Christmas trees bound for Chicago was fighting a mighty battle against intensifying winds and waves of a coming storm.
Maranda Weekend Fun Guide 11-23

Black Friday will be dry with sunshine. Highs will peak in the mid to upper 40s. Cloudy and mild with a few light rain showers and sprinkles tonight. Amounts for more areas will be less than a tenth of an inch. Lows will be in the mid 30s. Gov. Whitmer...
