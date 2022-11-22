Southfield, MI (CBS DETROIT) - "We have about 10,000 children who are in the foster care system here in Michigan, including more than 200 children who are still awaiting a forever family through an adoption process."That's what Demetrius Starling, Executive Director of MDHHS' Children's Services Agency, says about the high need for adoptions in Michigan. Children need loving homes and to not spend their lives in the system in an endless cycle of homes."It is our priority to ensure that all Michigan children involved in our child welfare system have permanent loving homes where they can be safely supported by foster parents and adoptive parents who have really demonstrated this desire to have an integral role in their lives."Starling joined Lisa Germani on Community Connect to discuss the state's adoption processes and programs. He also discussed the differences between private and public adoption, the services provided to families after an adoption, and the need for more foster and adoptive parents in the world.Anyone interested in adopting for foster care can contact the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange at one 800-589-6273. They can also view biographies and photos of children available for adoption currently at MARE.org.Watch Community Connect, Saturday at 7am on CW50

