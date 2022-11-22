Read full article on original website
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 11/19 and 11/20The Maine WriterMaine State
Where to get a steak in Brewer & Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
A Tasty Way You Can Help Provide Heating Oil for VeteransThe Maine WriterMaine State
Where to get an Italian sandwich in Old Town, Brewer, & Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Things to Do This Weekend in Maine 11/12 and 11/13The Maine WriterMaine State
Betsy Webb, former Bangor superintendent of schools, dies
BANGOR, Maine — The Bangor community has lost a significant educational leader. According to a Friday release from the Bangor School Department, Dr. Betsy Webb, former longtime Bangor superintendent of schools has died. Webb served as the superintendent for Bangor schools for 13 years, and as a public educator...
River of Trees in Augusta is back for its 6th annual event
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The River of trees in Augusta is back for its 6th annual event. this time it is at the Augusta Teen Center. “We had it at the colonial theater for the last 5 years. and it was a great space but now they got seating in there so this space opened up and it’s perfect,” Michael Hall with Augusta Downtown Alliance said.
Small Business Saturday celebrated in Downtown Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Well don’t hang up those shopping shoes just yet, because this Saturday is also known as Small Business Saturday. On the Saturday after Black Friday, local small businesses hold their own set of sales to celebrate the season. Downtown Bangor was no exception. The day...
Woodlawn holds 1st annual “Turkey Trot”
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Folks in Ellsworth gathered at the Woodlawn Museum Friday to work off a little bit of Thursday’s Thanksgiving feast. The first annual Woodlawn Turkey Trot offered runners and walkers a one-and-a-half mile course around the trails and lower-front fields of the museum. About two dozen...
Husson University provides Thanksgiving dinners to those in need
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Surging food costs made it challenging for some Mainers to put a Thanksgiving meal on their table. For the third consecutive year, Husson University made sure Bangor area seniors and others had a hot meal. Husson University’s Dining Services partnered with the Caleb Group and Harbor...
Ellsworth Elks honor beloved Mainer in Thanksgiving tradition
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Folks in Ellsworth sat down to a Thanksgiving meal at the Elk’s Lodge, as the lodge hosted their Community Thanksgiving Dinner. But, this annual event offers more than a good meal. Kaddie Sharpe tell us how one man’s actions, turned into community tradition. It...
Lynde Lodge in Hermon hosts 14th annual Thanksgiving meal
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - In Hermon Thursday - folks were eating till their hearts were content. The Lynde Lodge brought back their traditional Thanksgiving meal, free of charge and open to everyone. This was the 14th year for the event. More than 160 meals went out the door in just...
Things to Do This Weekend 11/26 and 11/27 in Maine
If you still have relatives visiting and need something to do, or you are looking for something to do with the kids, check out all the events going on around Maine this weekend. There are tree lightings and parades, along with Santa making visits around Vacationland. Or you could do some of your holiday shopping at one of the holiday craft fairs. Have a wonderful weekend!
Yo-Yo Ma joins Wabanaki people in gratitude ceremony that dates back centuries
PORTLAND, Maine — Chris Newell, a citizen of the Passamaquoddy Tribe and former director of a museum devoted to the history and culture of native people in Maine, was checking his email one day when something caught his eye. “I read the subject line: From the Office of Yo-Yo...
United Maine Craftsmen Craft Fair returns for 47th year in Brewer
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Some were on the hunt for a locally made gift. This weekend saw the return of the annual Thanksgiving Arts and Crafts Show in Brewer. The event, hosted by United Maine Craftsmen is in its 47th year. Crafters from all over New England display and sell...
33rd Annual Thanksgiving tradition continues at Messalonskee High School in Oakland
OAKLAND, Maine (WABI) - It was the 33rd annual thanksgiving tradition at Messalonskee High School in Oakland. Much like last year, they served approximately 1500 meals Thursday including ones delivered. “We had turkey, we had stuffing, squash, mixed vegetables and then mashed potatoes,” Owen Corrigan said. Corrigan has been...
News from Augusta: A New Legislative Session
As many of us gather together this week to enjoy good food and good company, I’m reminded of how much has changed over the past three years and how fortunate I am to be able to enjoy a meal, surrounded by my family. Personally, I have much to be grateful for this year, including the birth of a new grandchild, feeling comfortable traveling again and the good health of family and friends.
Bangor firefighters will ‘Fill the Boot’ Friday for MDA
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - While you’re out doing some Black Friday shopping, be sure to be on the lookout for Bangor firefighters. Bangor Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 772 will be out at the intersection of Hogan Road and Bangor Mall Boulevard from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. to “Fill the Boot.”
Things to Do Friday, November 25th in Maine
Do you have a house full of relatives and are looking for something to do on Friday? Or maybe you are looking for something to get you into the holiday spirit. Well, no worries, because I've got you covered. There are several tree lightings on Friday, along with a few holiday craft fairs, and the kids can see Santa, as he will be making an appearance at some of the events. I will also be sending out my usual weekend things-to-do list, which will be jam-packed with holiday events to check out. Have a great weekend!
“Pop-up Shops” are back at Ellsworth’s Maine Coast Mall
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Thanksgiving being fully behind us on the calendar means it’s once again time for the pop-up shops at the Maine Coast Mall in Ellsworth. This year marks the 10th Christmas season for the craft fair at the mall. 75 vendors- some from as far as...
Lynde Lodge hosts its 13th community meal event
HERMON, Maine (WABI) -Folks looking for a traditional sit down thanksgiving meal will find it for free in Hermon Thursday. The Lynde Lodge is once again putting on its community meal. This is the 13th year for the event, and when they say everyone is invited, they mean it. Last...
Bangor businesses to celebrate “Plaid Friday”
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Are you looking to avoid the stress, traffic, and long lines at big box stores this weekend?. How about checking some items off your Christmas list by shopping at downtown Bangor businesses?. Stores will be celebrating “Plaid Friday,” a nationwide initiative that encourages shopping local on...
Congregation Beth Israel Sisterhood in Bangor hosts Hanukkah Craft Fair
'A place for all kids:' New childcare center in Brewer to focus on mental health. High pressure moves in overnight bringing one of our coldest nights of the season. Nice Thanksgiving with lots of sun & highs above freezing.
State Police, Ellis Family Market donate Thanksgiving dinners
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 40 local families now have a full dinner to serve this Thanksgiving thanks to State Police and local business. Maine State Police Troop F, along with Ellis Family Market in Patten, delivered 40 baskets to families across northern Penobscot and Southern Aroostook counties. This is a...
‘A place for all kids:’ New childcare center in Brewer to focus on mental health
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A new childcare center focused on the mental health of kids is set to open in Brewer in the coming weeks. “I’ve just always had a passion for kids with autism and kids who don’t fit the box,” explained Allyson Barnard of Brewer.
