Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Defeats Siena 74-62
Sent: Friday, November 25, 2022 4:03:50 PM (UTC-06:00) Central Time (US & Canada) Subject: Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Surges Past Siena, 74-62 Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Surges Past Siena, 74-62 Rebels Advance to Sunday’s ESPN Events Invitational Title Game. Postgame Links. Final Stats (PDF) ORLANDO, Fla. –...
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Drops Close Game Against No. 17 Utah
Ole Miss women’s basketball (5-1) took their first loss of the season Wednesday night in a tightly contested matchup with No. 17 Utah (6-0), 69-67. There were eight lead changes in the contest and both teams led for at least 16 minutes of play, as the two squads went back and forth in the Bahamas.
hottytoddy.com
No. 20 Ole Miss Falls Short to Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl
No. 20 Ole Miss falls to in-state rival Mississippi State 24-22 in the Egg Bowl on Thursday night. Ole Miss (8-4, 4-4 SEC) had a chance to knot the game at 24-24 in the final two minutes, but came up short on a two point play on a rainy night.
hottytoddy.com
No. 20 Ole Miss Welcomes Mississippi State into the Vaught for the Egg Bowl
No. 20 Ole Miss will welcome into the Vaught in-state rival the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Thanksgiving night for the annual Egg Bowl. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. and can be seen on ESPN. Ole Miss (8-3, 4-3 SEC) is coming off a 42-27 loss on the road to...
hottytoddy.com
Camie Bianco helps feed a community
Sitting in section 14, row 3 in Swayze field, elbows resting on her knees and hands holding her face, Camie Bianco intently watches the Rebel baseball team at play. For many, Ole Miss baseball games are a mere spectacle, but, for her, they determine her family’s future. Her role...
hottytoddy.com
Oxford Police Department Announces Mississippi State Game Day Plans
To ensure that everyone has a fun and safe time celebrating, we will have an increased presence in and around the downtown Square area. Our goal is to be proactive in preventing any disturbances or unsafe activities, and as always, do not hesitate to contact us should the need arise.
hottytoddy.com
University Announces 2023 Commencement Schedule
The University of Mississippi announces the 2023 Commencement Schedule. See dates and times below for specific ceremonies. 6:00 p.m.– Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College Ceremony. Location: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Thursday, May 11, 2023. 11:00 a.m.–School of Pharmacy. Location: The Sandy and John...
hottytoddy.com
UM alum Anna Miller answers New York’s call
Internship leads to an accounting job for the 2022 Ole Miss graduate from Tupelo. During January of her last semester at Ole Miss, Anna Miller hopped on a plane to New York City with two of her best friends. She was going to intern for an accounting firm for the first three months of her senior year.
hottytoddy.com
Welcome the holiday season with Oxford Civic Chorus and ‘Wintertide Awakes’
The pumpkins have been pied, and the Square is festooned with lights — ready or not, the holidays are here, and Oxford Civic Chorus has a few musical events planned to get you in the spirit. At 3 p.m. on Dec. 4 at David H. Nutt Auditorium, “Wintertide Awakes”...
Comments / 0