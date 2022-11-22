ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Defeats Siena 74-62

Sent: Friday, November 25, 2022 4:03:50 PM (UTC-06:00) Central Time (US & Canada) Subject: Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Surges Past Siena, 74-62 Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Surges Past Siena, 74-62 Rebels Advance to Sunday’s ESPN Events Invitational Title Game. Postgame Links. Final Stats (PDF) ORLANDO, Fla. –...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Drops Close Game Against No. 17 Utah

Ole Miss women’s basketball (5-1) took their first loss of the season Wednesday night in a tightly contested matchup with No. 17 Utah (6-0), 69-67. There were eight lead changes in the contest and both teams led for at least 16 minutes of play, as the two squads went back and forth in the Bahamas.
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Camie Bianco helps feed a community

Sitting in section 14, row 3 in Swayze field, elbows resting on her knees and hands holding her face, Camie Bianco intently watches the Rebel baseball team at play. For many, Ole Miss baseball games are a mere spectacle, but, for her, they determine her family’s future. Her role...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Oxford Police Department Announces Mississippi State Game Day Plans

To ensure that everyone has a fun and safe time celebrating, we will have an increased presence in and around the downtown Square area. Our goal is to be proactive in preventing any disturbances or unsafe activities, and as always, do not hesitate to contact us should the need arise.
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

University Announces 2023 Commencement Schedule

The University of Mississippi announces the 2023 Commencement Schedule. See dates and times below for specific ceremonies. 6:00 p.m.– Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College Ceremony. Location: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Thursday, May 11, 2023. 11:00 a.m.–School of Pharmacy. Location: The Sandy and John...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

UM alum Anna Miller answers New York’s call

Internship leads to an accounting job for the 2022 Ole Miss graduate from Tupelo. During January of her last semester at Ole Miss, Anna Miller hopped on a plane to New York City with two of her best friends. She was going to intern for an accounting firm for the first three months of her senior year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy