Saint Peter's men's basketball defeated SUNY Old Westbury, 98-51, on Wednesday at the Run Baby Run Arena, pushing the Peacocks' record over the .500 mark. Saint Peter's (3-2) allowed SUNY to get their only lead of the game with under three minutes of play in the first half as they led 6-4. Saint Peter's proceeded to go on a 9-0 run over the following two and a half minutes and was in control for the remainder of the game.

OLD WESTBURY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO