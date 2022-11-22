ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

WRAL

After Johnston County crash injures four people, man finds missing dog

SELMA, N.C. — Another day, Another crash. The intersection of NC-42 and Thanksgiving Fire Road was once again filled with blinking lights and smashed cars Wednesday afternoon. Officials tell WRAL News the accident happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. The T-bone crash damaged three vehicles, and injured four people, including...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WRAL

911 call shows residents tried to save murdered 16-year-old in Durham

McDougald Terrace resident Ashley Canady participated in a first-aid training program organized by the city and a group called Stop the Bleed. It was her way of preparing to save residents in her neighborhood in case of violence. She and another resident used that training when 16-year-old Reginald Parker was shot last Tuesday night.
DURHAM, NC

