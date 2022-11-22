Read full article on original website
GoFundMe set up for family of 11-year-old killed in Raleigh Christmas Parade
RALEIGH, N.C. — A GoFundMe is active and taking donations in honor of 11-year old Hailey Brooks. Brooks was killed last weekend when an out of control truck struck her during the Raleigh Christmas parade. WRAL News has vetted the legitimacy of the GoFundMe through the attorney for Brook's...
GoFundMe created for float driver that hit girl in Raleigh Christmas parade
A man in Ohio is organizing a GoFundMe for the driver that hit and killed an 11-year-old girl in Raleigh's Christmas parade last weekend.
‘Out of control’: 911 calls released in tragic death of Raleigh Christmas Parade performer
The Raleigh Police Department on Wednesday shared a series of five calls made to 911 during the chaotic and tragic scene during a four minute span from 10:15 to 10:19 a.m.
Girl dies in hit-and-run on Raleigh’s Hillsborough Street, police looking for suspect vehicle
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A young girl has died after she was hit by a car on Hillsborough Street in Raleigh Friday night, police confirmed to CBS 17. The crash happened in front of Ole Time BBQ near SecurCare Self Storage and the intersection at Bashford Road just after 7:30 p.m., the Raleigh Police Department also told CBS 17.
North Carolina firefighters ‘one 911 call away’ from busy Thanksgiving night, but thankful to spend holidays how they do
Ladder 35 responded to one medical call through late Thanksgiving evening. But they were always one 911 call away from a busy night.
1 arrested in connection to stabbing call with injuries in Downtown Raleigh, officers say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they responded to a stabbing call in Downtown Raleigh early Saturday morning. Officers said the call came in around 6:52 a.m. on East Martin St. One man was stabbed and sustained minor injuries, according to police. They said he was taken to...
'I never thought this day would come': Sisters thrilled for reunion decades in the making
Two sisters shared a heartfelt reunion at Raleigh-Durham International Airport in a Thanksgiving moment they'll remember for the rest of their lives. Two sisters shared a heartfelt reunion at Raleigh-Durham International Airport in a Thanksgiving moment they'll remember for the rest of their lives.
After Johnston County crash injures four people, man finds missing dog
SELMA, N.C. — Another day, Another crash. The intersection of NC-42 and Thanksgiving Fire Road was once again filled with blinking lights and smashed cars Wednesday afternoon. Officials tell WRAL News the accident happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. The T-bone crash damaged three vehicles, and injured four people, including...
One shot at N.C. car wash hours before Thanksgiving
Fayetteville police and CBS 17 responded to the Pride Auto Wash on Summerwood Drive at approximately 9:30 p.m. Wednesday to find one person that had been shot.
911 calls reveal neighbors tried to save 16-year-old shot, killed in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — McDougald Terrace resident Ashley Canady participated in a first-aid training program organized by the city and a group called Stop the Bleed. It was her way of preparing to save residents in her neighborhood in case of violence. She and another resident used that training when...
Subleasing snafu leaves Clayton family without a home before Thanksgiving
CLAYTON, N.C. — Robyn and Mike McCue found a four-bedroom home in Clayton on Airbnb and started renting the Crawford Parkway property in September through an entity called Sleep Lux LLC. In October, the McCues said Aki Stanley and Niya Chamberlain, a married couple with Sleep Lux LLC who...
More than dozen firefighters at scene of fatal overnight crash in Goldsboro
A person is dead after a crash on Rosewood Road in Wayne County overnight. The crash took place on Perkins Mill Rd. between Highwoods Dr. and Rosewood Rd. in Goldsboro. Roughly 20 firefighters were on the scene trying to help move the vehicle. One neighbor said they heard the crash...
Rocky Mount police: Rise in car thefts at start of holiday season
Police say south Rocky Mount is seeing a significant increase in car thefts in the weeks leading up to the holiday season. Police say south Rocky Mount is seeing a significant increase in car thefts in the weeks leading up to the holiday season.
Drag show ramps up security amid backlash in Southern Pines
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. — A drag show planned next weekend in Southern Pines is prompting big reaction from critics. WRAL News obtained a letter sent by Calvary Christian School in Southern Pines to businesses in the town sponsoring the event. “The LGBTQ forces are coming to Southern Pines and...
After Hedingham shooting took his fiancée, Raleigh man turns mourning to motivation
Robert Steele has turned his mourning into motivation, using a platform he never wished to have to address escalating gun violence.
