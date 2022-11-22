David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, announced that on Monday, November 21, 2022, Third Circuit Judge Stephanos Bibas, sitting by designation in the District of Delaware, sentenced Omar Morales Colon to 45 years of incarceration for conspiracy to commit money laundering, conspiracy to distribute cocaine, and various other drug and money laundering offenses. The Court acknowledged that Colon was one of the biggest drug traffickers in the history of the State of Delaware and that Colon stood ready to use violence if necessary to protect his drug business.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO