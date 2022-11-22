ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

butlerradio.com

Philly Man Pleads Guilty To Drug Charges

A Philadelphia man has entered a guilty plea to federal drug charges connected with an incident in Butler in 2020. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 23-year-old Zion Elam-Sturgis admitted to conspiring to possess with intent to distribute 28 grams or more of a substance containing cocaine in June of 2020.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WPG Talk Radio

NJ Officer Admits Using Potato Chip Bags to Smuggle Drugs

A Monmouth County correctional officer has admitted to smuggling drugs into jail, hidden in bags of potato chips, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced on Wednesday. Bryant Mack, 54, of Shamong, pleaded guilty on Friday in Monmouth County Superior Court to second-degree conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance. In...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

NJ Real Estate Developer, Attorney Admit Multimillion-dollar Mortgage Fraud Scheme

A New Jersey real estate developer and an attorney each have admitted to conspiring to orchestrate a mortgage fraud scheme that led to over $3.5 million in losses. 63-year-old Victor Santos (a.k.a. Vitor Santos) of Watchung and 69-year-old Fausto Simoes of Millington each pleaded guilty to count one of an indictment charging them with conspiracy to commit bank fraud.
WATCHUNG, NJ
firststateupdate.com

Bear Man With “Underground Grow Operation” Gets 45 Years In Federal Prison

David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, announced that on Monday, November 21, 2022, Third Circuit Judge Stephanos Bibas, sitting by designation in the District of Delaware, sentenced Omar Morales Colon to 45 years of incarceration for conspiracy to commit money laundering, conspiracy to distribute cocaine, and various other drug and money laundering offenses. The Court acknowledged that Colon was one of the biggest drug traffickers in the history of the State of Delaware and that Colon stood ready to use violence if necessary to protect his drug business.
DELAWARE STATE
CBS Philly

Teenage girl shot in Southwest Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 16-year-old girl was shot in Southwest Philadelphia on Friday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 6700 block of Linmore Avenue just before 8 p.m.Police say the girl was shot once in the back. She was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and placed in stable condition.No weapons were recovered, and no arrests have been made at this time, authorities say. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WPG Talk Radio

77-year-old Man Facing 5 Counts of Arson in Ocean County, NJ

Authorities in Ocean County say a 77-year-old man is facing five counts of aggravated arson for a series of incidents earlier this year. Nicholas Depalma of Whiting surrendered to the Manchester Township Police Department on Wednesday. An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office determined that, "Depalma was responsible for...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Police in Montco. on hunt for apologetic bank robber

WHITPAIN TWP., Pa. — A man who robbed a bank in Montgomery County at gunpoint on Tuesday apparently expressed remorse for his actions. The holdup happened shortly after 11 a.m. at the Santander Bank at 1770 Dekalb Pike (Route 202) in Whitpain Township, near Blue Bell, according to a news release from the FBI.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Two killed in separate shootings in Philadelphia

Two people were killed in two separate shootings on Wednesday night, according to police. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that the first of two men killed was a 53-year-old man outside on the 1200 block of West Allegheny Avenue. The man was shot several times just after 7:10 p.m., and rushed by police to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 7:33 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WPG Talk Radio

5 Arrested, Drugs Seized Along Atlantic Ave. in Atlantic City, NJ

A surveillance operation along the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City Wednesday evening resulted in the arrest of five people and the recovery of drugs and cash. Sergeant Christopher LoDico observed several individuals loitering in front of a business taking part in several suspected illegal narcotics transactions. One female, Amanda Santiago, walked away from the area after partaking in a suspected CDS transaction. Santiago was stopped by Sergeant LoDico in the first block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and found to be in possession of two wax folds of suspected heroin. She was taken into custody without incident.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
