butlerradio.com
Philly Man Pleads Guilty To Drug Charges
A Philadelphia man has entered a guilty plea to federal drug charges connected with an incident in Butler in 2020. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 23-year-old Zion Elam-Sturgis admitted to conspiring to possess with intent to distribute 28 grams or more of a substance containing cocaine in June of 2020.
NJ Officer Admits Using Potato Chip Bags to Smuggle Drugs
A Monmouth County correctional officer has admitted to smuggling drugs into jail, hidden in bags of potato chips, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced on Wednesday. Bryant Mack, 54, of Shamong, pleaded guilty on Friday in Monmouth County Superior Court to second-degree conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance. In...
Thanksgiving Ends in Murder Charge for Woman in Camden, NJ
CAMDEN — A city woman has been charged with murdering a man on Thanksgiving. Police say Laquanda Jones, 27, fatally stabbed the victim, who police found unconscious and not breathing when after they were called 3:05 p.m. to the 1300 block of Princess Avenue. Bernie Marshall, 55, was pronounced...
NJ Real Estate Developer, Attorney Admit Multimillion-dollar Mortgage Fraud Scheme
A New Jersey real estate developer and an attorney each have admitted to conspiring to orchestrate a mortgage fraud scheme that led to over $3.5 million in losses. 63-year-old Victor Santos (a.k.a. Vitor Santos) of Watchung and 69-year-old Fausto Simoes of Millington each pleaded guilty to count one of an indictment charging them with conspiracy to commit bank fraud.
How Pa.’s incarcerated are doing their part to fight gun violence from the inside out | Opinion
Tens of thousands of Americans with criminal records are fighting to restore dignity to their communities. The post How Pa.’s incarcerated are doing their part to fight gun violence from the inside out | Opinion appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Atlantic City anti-violence worker among four charged in stabbings at Harrah’s
Four men are charged in a melee at Harrah’s Atlantic City that led to three people being stabbed. One of the victims is among those charged, and has been released on a summons.
‘Biggest cocaine trafficker in Delaware’ sentenced to 45 years in prison
A Delaware judge has sentenced Omar Morales Colon to prison for 45 years for conspiracy to commit money laundering, conspiracy to distribute cocaine, and various other drug and money laundering offenses. Court documents referred to Colon, 45, of Bear, Delaware, as the “biggest cocaine trafficker” in the state. He was...
Man charged in string of home invasion robberies near Pa. university
A Philadelphia man has been charged 15 counts of robbery for his involvement in a series of home-invasion robberies near Temple University, according to a story from the Philadelphia Inquirer. Nasir Johnson, 25, was arrested on the 4900 block of Royal Street at 7:40 p.m. on Monday after officers spotted...
Fight leads to stabbing inside Acme in Upper Darby
Authorities say the stabbing happened inside the store at about 5 p.m.
firststateupdate.com
Bear Man With “Underground Grow Operation” Gets 45 Years In Federal Prison
David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, announced that on Monday, November 21, 2022, Third Circuit Judge Stephanos Bibas, sitting by designation in the District of Delaware, sentenced Omar Morales Colon to 45 years of incarceration for conspiracy to commit money laundering, conspiracy to distribute cocaine, and various other drug and money laundering offenses. The Court acknowledged that Colon was one of the biggest drug traffickers in the history of the State of Delaware and that Colon stood ready to use violence if necessary to protect his drug business.
Teenage girl shot in Southwest Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 16-year-old girl was shot in Southwest Philadelphia on Friday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 6700 block of Linmore Avenue just before 8 p.m.Police say the girl was shot once in the back. She was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and placed in stable condition.No weapons were recovered, and no arrests have been made at this time, authorities say.
Philadelphia Parking Authority officer shot while on duty
Police are investigating after a Philadelphia Parking Authority officer was shot while on duty in the city's Frankford neighborhood.
N.J. man headed to federal prison after lying to get $942K in COVID loans and benefits
A New Jersey man was sentenced to nearly 3 1/2 years in federal prison after fraudulently obtaining $942,141 in COVID loans and unemployment benefits in the first year of the pandemic. In addition to paying restitution, Stephen Bennett, 46, of Berlin, was fined $15,000 and will be subject to five...
fox29.com
Officials: South Philadelphia barricade situation ends with 1 man in custody
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - A man is in Philadelphia police custody after he reportedly barricaded himself inside a residence, during a domestic dispute. Officials say the incident happened Friday, about 3:15 in the afternoon, on the 2000 block of South 23rd Street. Police were called to a residence on the report...
77-year-old Man Facing 5 Counts of Arson in Ocean County, NJ
Authorities in Ocean County say a 77-year-old man is facing five counts of aggravated arson for a series of incidents earlier this year. Nicholas Depalma of Whiting surrendered to the Manchester Township Police Department on Wednesday. An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office determined that, "Depalma was responsible for...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police in Montco. on hunt for apologetic bank robber
WHITPAIN TWP., Pa. — A man who robbed a bank in Montgomery County at gunpoint on Tuesday apparently expressed remorse for his actions. The holdup happened shortly after 11 a.m. at the Santander Bank at 1770 Dekalb Pike (Route 202) in Whitpain Township, near Blue Bell, according to a news release from the FBI.
Atlantic City Anti-Violence Program ‘Big’ Embarrassment For ‘Small’
This is a follow-up to our coverage from yesterday, regarding the multiple stabbings that took place at Harrah’s Casino Resort Atlantic City in the early morning hours of Thanksgiving, November 24, 2022. If you missed it, here is a link to our breaking news report from yesterday:. Atlantic City...
Atlantic City, NJ, Police: Wanted Man Flees, Surrenders After Standoff
The Atlantic City Police Department says a wanted man surrendered after fleeing from detectives and then refusing to leave an apartment. 22-year-old Kenneth Marlow of Atlantic City was wanted for a shots-fired incident, where no one was injured, that occurred earlier this month. He has now been charged with unlawful...
Two killed in separate shootings in Philadelphia
Two people were killed in two separate shootings on Wednesday night, according to police. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that the first of two men killed was a 53-year-old man outside on the 1200 block of West Allegheny Avenue. The man was shot several times just after 7:10 p.m., and rushed by police to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 7:33 p.m.
5 Arrested, Drugs Seized Along Atlantic Ave. in Atlantic City, NJ
A surveillance operation along the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City Wednesday evening resulted in the arrest of five people and the recovery of drugs and cash. Sergeant Christopher LoDico observed several individuals loitering in front of a business taking part in several suspected illegal narcotics transactions. One female, Amanda Santiago, walked away from the area after partaking in a suspected CDS transaction. Santiago was stopped by Sergeant LoDico in the first block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and found to be in possession of two wax folds of suspected heroin. She was taken into custody without incident.
