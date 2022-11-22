ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Jackson’s Estate Reveals Confidential Lucrative Secret Project In The Works

By Ryan Naumann
 3 days ago
Michael Jackson s estate is close to signing a lucrative deal for the late pop legend that his children appear to have signed off, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the estate, run by John McClain and John Branca , has informed the court of a potential new income revenue.

McClain and Branca filed a petition seeking approval of a business transaction they are hashing out. The two need the court to sign off on deals before moving forward. This has been the process since Jackson’s death in 2009. McClain and Branca explained that the sole beneficiary of Michael Jackson’s estate is his trust, The Michael Jackson Trust. However, the beneficiaries are his children Paris-Michael, Prince, and Blanket — along with his mother Katherine.

The new filing contains redacted lines that block out the details of the deal.

Since the pop icon’s death, the estate has put together a variety of projects that brought in millions for Jackons’s children. They point to the This is It film released shortly after Jackons’s death along with a Cirque de Soleil show, an arena touring show, “Michael Jackson THE IMMORTAL World Tour,” a recent Broadway show co-produced by the estate which premiered in February 2022 and continues its run on Broadway with additional companies planned for a national US tour beginning in summer 2023 and the West End in early 2024.

In regard to the new potential deal, the executors said they have an “opportunity which they believe is to the substantial advantage of the Estate and in the best interest of the beneficiaries.”

The estate has requested permission to move forward with the deal. The judge has yet to rule on the matter.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the estate is currently involved in a bitter court war with LaToya Jackon’ s ex Jeffré Phillips . They accuse him of taking MJ’s property from the house he died in.

They said Jeffré and LaToya were at the home in the days after Michael passed. The estate believes Jeffré took items with the intention of hawking them to collectors. He has denied the accusations that he intended to sell the property and said Michael’s mom Katherine instructed him to take the items from the home.

“Given the high-profile nature of this case, in conjunction with my portrayal in the media, I am extremely concerned about my personal safety,” Phillips recently said in court.

The fight is ongoing .

