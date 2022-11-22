Read full article on original website
live5news.com
Local barber transitions business to mobile after COVID-19 pandemic
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - People across the country are counting their blessings and giving thanks this holiday season. Most people’s list includes family, friends, health... But Robert Platt, who owns Charleston Mobile Barbershop, says he’s thankful for his job and the ability to adapt to help those in the community.
live5news.com
Black Friday brings shoppers together in the Lowcountry
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Black Friday is always a hit across America for shoppers ahead of the holiday season, and Friday was no different in the Lowcountry. Lines began as early as 4 a.m. at Tanger Outlets in North Charleston with shoppers searching and hoping to find the best deals possible.
Charleston City Paper
S.C. loaded with potholes, national study says
A new study reveals what South Carolina drivers have long known – Palmetto State potholes are among the worst in the country. The new study by QuoteWizard found that South Carolina ranks as having the 14th worst pothole issues in the United States. The company, an insurer, obtained this data by tracking and analyzing the search data of pothole-related complaints and repairs for each respective state for the last year.
charlestondaily.net
Veterinarian in Charleston, South Carolina Implements Laser Surgery Only Practice
Hampton Park Veterinary Center (627 Rutledge Ave, Charleston, SC 29403) recognizes that cats and dogs come into the practice because their owners bring them. The veterinary staff emphasizes the owner’s well-being and experience alongside that of the pet. …Friday, November 25th 2022, 6:53 AM CSTHampton Park Veterinary Center recognizes that cats and dogs come into the practice because their owners bring them. The veterinary staff emphasizes the owner’s well-being and experience alongside that of the pet.
live5news.com
Local organization stresses the importance of helping the homeless year-round
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Members of Uplift Charleston spent their Thanksgiving giving out truckloads of donations to the homeless community and others in need. The organization set up on a street in North Charleston with blankets, clothing, pillows, hygiene products and handwarmers. Uplift Charleston Founder, Aaron Comstock, says they try...
Lose work because of Hurricane Ian? Some SC coastal residents can apply for disaster unemployment assistance
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolinians who lost work or became unemployed because of Hurricane Ian in September can apply for disaster unemployment assistance. The Federal Emergency Management Agency identified people living or working in Charleston, Georgetown, and Horry counties as being potentially eligible to receive funds through the Disaster Unemployment Assistance for the period […]
Over 2,000 people helped from N. Charleston food and supply giveaway
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Cars lined the entire block of Whipper Barony Lane in North Charleston on Wednesday to receive food and supplies from multiple charities ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The North Charleston Police Department, Community Resource Center, Carlos Dunlap Foundation, CBA Community Project and the family of Walter Scott organized the giveaway. “It’s […]
Charleston leaders to vote to replace streetlights with LEDs
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Streetlights in Charleston will soon be replaced with LEDs. On Tuesday, Charleston City Council voted to approve an agreement with Dominion Energy to replace the city’s HID light fixtures with LED lights. According to Jason Kronsberg, the Director of the Parks Department for the City of Charleston, more than 6,800 cobra-style […]
Charleston City Paper
Wednesday headlines: Laffitte guilty on six federal fraud counts in Murdaugh scheme
A federal jury in Charleston deliberated almost 11 hours Tuesday before finding former Hampton banker Russell Laffitte to be guilty on six federal fraud counts for aiding former lawyer Alex Murdaugh in a financial scheme that plundered client accounts of millions of dollars. Laffitte is expected to appeal the verdict...
cbs17
SC parents left toddler alone while on trip to New York, police say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston Police Department on Monday arrested two people for leaving their two-year-old child alone while on a trip to New York. According to police, officers were called to a Folly Road apartment complex around 2 p.m. on Nov. 17 after someone reported a toddler alone in an apartment. A witness told officers that the child’s father, 24-year-old Donald Gekonge, sent a text saying he was in New York for business.
Banker for Alex Murdaugh convicted of bank fraud charges
Former Palmetto State Bank CEO Russell Laffitte was allowed to remain free on bail as he awaits sentencing at a later date. Each of the six charges he was convicted of in federal court carry a maximum sentence of up to 30 years in prison.
Coalition calls on SC Gov. to investigate BCSD firings
Moncks Corner, S.C. (WCBD) – A newly-formed coalition of teachers, parents, clergy, and community members is speaking out against the abrupt firing of the Berkeley County School District superintendent. “I stand here today on behalf of many of the voiceless in the Berkeley County School District who are afraid to speak up and voice their […]
blufftontoday.com
Murdaugh case: Attorneys, writers weigh in on former Palmetto Bank CEO guilty verdict
Former Palmetto State Bank CEO and alleged Richard "Alex" Murdaugh co-conspirator Russell Lucius Laffitte was found guilty on all six federal criminal charges after a late-night jury session Nov. 22. Laffitte was found guilty of bank fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit fraud, and three counts of misapplication of bank...
President Biden declares coastal SC disaster area after Ian
COLUMBIA,, S.C. (AP) — Three coastal counties in South Carolina have been declared disaster areas from damage from this fall’s Hurricane Ian, allowing people to get federal money for repairs and assistance. President Joe Biden approved the disaster declaration this week for Charleston, Georgetown and Horry counties after a request from Gov. Henry McMaster. The announcement allows […]
Coastal Observer
Committee rejects restaurant’s request for restrooms on Marshwalk
A request by a Murrells Inlet restaurant for tourism tax money to build restrooms near the Marshwalk has sparked a debate about using public funds for projects on private property. The owners of the Wicked Tuna asked Georgetown County for $251,240 in accommodations tax funds to construct a concrete building...
iheart.com
Former CEO Of Palmetto State Bank Found Guilty In Federal Bank Fraud Trial
(Charleston, SC)- The former CEO of Palmetto State Bank is now a convicted criminal. Fifty-one-year-old Russell Laffitte was charged with conspiracy to commit wire and bank fraud, bank fraud, wire fraud, and three counts of misapplication of bank funds. The charges stem from an alleged scheme in which Laffittee allegedly...
live5news.com
Dorchester Paws ‘urgently’ seeking fosters
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester Paws in Summerville is urgently looking for fosters this holiday season. The shelter said they are at risk of shutting their doors because they’re running out of space for popup kennels. “We have been doing our best to be there for our community, but...
wpde.com
Puppy with burns, 'grave injuries' found abandoned at West Ashley apartment complex
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Animal Society (CAS) is searching for answers after a puppy with second and third degree burns was found abandoned in a crate at Palmilla Apartments, according to a social media post made by the shelter Wednesday evening. CAS says a police officer found the...
SC program aims to boost ranks of Black teachers
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — After a student in his classroom had yet another outburst, Tyler Wright couldn’t bear to see him get written up again. Wright, then a student teacher at a Charleston elementary school, led the child out to the hallway for a chat. Within minutes, the student started crying. “He was telling me […]
Community Resource Center to host ‘major’ toy collection in Summerville
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Resource Center will be collecting toys this Sunday. Community Resource Center is partnering with Dorchester County officials for one of three major toy collections. Toys will be collected at 116 West Second North Street this Sunday, November 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
