Goose Creek, SC

live5news.com

Local barber transitions business to mobile after COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - People across the country are counting their blessings and giving thanks this holiday season. Most people’s list includes family, friends, health... But Robert Platt, who owns Charleston Mobile Barbershop, says he’s thankful for his job and the ability to adapt to help those in the community.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Black Friday brings shoppers together in the Lowcountry

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Black Friday is always a hit across America for shoppers ahead of the holiday season, and Friday was no different in the Lowcountry. Lines began as early as 4 a.m. at Tanger Outlets in North Charleston with shoppers searching and hoping to find the best deals possible.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

S.C. loaded with potholes, national study says

A new study reveals what South Carolina drivers have long known – Palmetto State potholes are among the worst in the country. The new study by QuoteWizard found that South Carolina ranks as having the 14th worst pothole issues in the United States. The company, an insurer, obtained this data by tracking and analyzing the search data of pothole-related complaints and repairs for each respective state for the last year.
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

Veterinarian in Charleston, South Carolina Implements Laser Surgery Only Practice

Hampton Park Veterinary Center (627 Rutledge Ave, Charleston, SC 29403) recognizes that cats and dogs come into the practice because their owners bring them. The veterinary staff emphasizes the owner's well-being and experience alongside that of the pet.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Local organization stresses the importance of helping the homeless year-round

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Members of Uplift Charleston spent their Thanksgiving giving out truckloads of donations to the homeless community and others in need. The organization set up on a street in North Charleston with blankets, clothing, pillows, hygiene products and handwarmers. Uplift Charleston Founder, Aaron Comstock, says they try...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Lose work because of Hurricane Ian? Some SC coastal residents can apply for disaster unemployment assistance

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolinians who lost work or became unemployed because of Hurricane Ian in September can apply for disaster unemployment assistance. The Federal Emergency Management Agency identified people living or working in Charleston, Georgetown, and Horry counties as being potentially eligible to receive funds through the Disaster Unemployment Assistance for the period […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Over 2,000 people helped from N. Charleston food and supply giveaway

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Cars lined the entire block of Whipper Barony Lane in North Charleston on Wednesday to receive food and supplies from multiple charities ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The North Charleston Police Department, Community Resource Center, Carlos Dunlap Foundation, CBA Community Project and the family of Walter Scott organized the giveaway. “It’s […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston leaders to vote to replace streetlights with LEDs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Streetlights in Charleston will soon be replaced with LEDs. On Tuesday, Charleston City Council voted to approve an agreement with Dominion Energy to replace the city’s HID light fixtures with LED lights. According to Jason Kronsberg, the Director of the Parks Department for the City of Charleston, more than 6,800 cobra-style […]
CHARLESTON, SC
cbs17

SC parents left toddler alone while on trip to New York, police say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston Police Department on Monday arrested two people for leaving their two-year-old child alone while on a trip to New York. According to police, officers were called to a Folly Road apartment complex around 2 p.m. on Nov. 17 after someone reported a toddler alone in an apartment. A witness told officers that the child’s father, 24-year-old Donald Gekonge, sent a text saying he was in New York for business.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Coalition calls on SC Gov. to investigate BCSD firings

Moncks Corner, S.C. (WCBD) – A newly-formed coalition of teachers, parents, clergy, and community members is speaking out against the abrupt firing of the Berkeley County School District superintendent. “I stand here today on behalf of many of the voiceless in the Berkeley County School District who are afraid to speak up and voice their […]
MONCKS CORNER, SC
WSAV News 3

President Biden declares coastal SC disaster area after Ian

COLUMBIA,, S.C. (AP) — Three coastal counties in South Carolina have been declared disaster areas from damage from this fall’s Hurricane Ian, allowing people to get federal money for repairs and assistance. President Joe Biden approved the disaster declaration this week for Charleston, Georgetown and Horry counties after a request from Gov. Henry McMaster. The announcement allows […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Coastal Observer

Committee rejects restaurant’s request for restrooms on Marshwalk

A request by a Murrells Inlet restaurant for tourism tax money to build restrooms near the Marshwalk has sparked a debate about using public funds for projects on private property. The owners of the Wicked Tuna asked Georgetown County for $251,240 in accommodations tax funds to construct a concrete building...
MURRELLS INLET, SC
iheart.com

Former CEO Of Palmetto State Bank Found Guilty In Federal Bank Fraud Trial

(Charleston, SC)- The former CEO of Palmetto State Bank is now a convicted criminal. Fifty-one-year-old Russell Laffitte was charged with conspiracy to commit wire and bank fraud, bank fraud, wire fraud, and three counts of misapplication of bank funds. The charges stem from an alleged scheme in which Laffittee allegedly...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Dorchester Paws ‘urgently’ seeking fosters

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester Paws in Summerville is urgently looking for fosters this holiday season. The shelter said they are at risk of shutting their doors because they’re running out of space for popup kennels. “We have been doing our best to be there for our community, but...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WSAV News 3

SC program aims to boost ranks of Black teachers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — After a student in his classroom had yet another outburst, Tyler Wright couldn’t bear to see him get written up again. Wright, then a student teacher at a Charleston elementary school, led the child out to the hallway for a chat. Within minutes, the student started crying. “He was telling me […]
CHARLESTON, SC

