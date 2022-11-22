ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

10 best ways to repurpose Thanksgiving leftovers, according to Reddit

The best part about Thanksgiving is undoubtedly the leftovers. From heaping bowls of mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce to platefuls of sliced turkey and stuffing, a hearty Thanksgiving feast is bound to leave behind extras. Sure, leftovers can simply be warmed in the microwave and eaten the following days. But...
WFMZ-TV Online

3. Thai Style Leftover Turkey Green Curry

This warming and hearty turkey green curry recipe from Straight to the Hips Baby is full of delicious herbs and spices like lemongrass, coriander, basil, and lime leaf for a sweet and herby flavor.

Comments / 0

Community Policy