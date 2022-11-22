The Disney Princess franchise focuses on royal women, but the club is exclusive, including only 13 characters from Disney's entire catalog. The franchise has strict rules regarding who can be considered. Even so, some deserving candidates are left out. Most Disney Princesses are the leads in their films, but there is one notable exception: Jasmine (Linda Larkin). Aladdin comes from the Disney Renaissance, a period from 1989 to1999 when Disney reinvented itself. Her contemporaries are more active than the earlier princesses. In this time frame, Disney attempted to make the women more powerful, with Belle's sacrifice for her father or Mulan's courage in battle. This trend of the Renaissance princesses allowed them to take more of the focus as the princesses were more independent characters. Jasmine fits the description perfectly, despite her smaller allotment of screen time. She unquestionably fits into the Disney Princess lineup because she sets herself apart in the time she gets.

