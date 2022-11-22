Read full article on original website
Daily Nexus
University scrapped decades-old housing plans for Munger Hall, documents reveal
Two decades ago, UC Santa Barbara set out to plan the future of its campus and student housing, envisioning the construction of new residential structures and redevelopment of existing buildings that would vastly remake the university. Ultimately, UCSB didn’t execute the bulk of the campus development plan that it spent...
thekatynews.com
Use this Self-Storage Provider in Santa Barbara
If you are looking for a portable and on-demand storage provider in Santa Barbara, there is really only one company you should use. Of course we are talking about Honor Storage. The number one portable storage company in Southern California. In this article we will discuss why we think this...
Santa Barbara Junior High Principal returns to campus following racial slur incident
Santa Barbara Junior High School Principal Daniel Dupont returned to his position after a brief leave of absence following an incident where Dupont was documented using a racial slur. The post Santa Barbara Junior High Principal returns to campus following racial slur incident appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara’s Paseo Nuevo Mall Bids Adieu to Aloha Fun Center
Paseo Nuevo’s mall is not getting the Aloha Fun Center that had been advertised to come to Santa Barbara since last year. The roller skating, laser tag, and arcade amalgamation that was set to open on the ground floor of the former Macy’s building downtown hit multiple snags in the development process, and the owners have since let their lease expire.
Restaurants on the Central Coast make the Michelin Star List in time for Thanksgiving
Restaurants on the Central Coast made it to the Michelin Star List Guide for best places to eat -- including two restaurants in Solvang. The post Restaurants on the Central Coast make the Michelin Star List in time for Thanksgiving appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Coastal View
Brass Bird Coffee has Carpinteria buzzing
New locale, Brass Bird Coffee, has Carpinterians buzzing. Al Weil calls it the “perfect way to start your day in Carpinteria (with) great coffee, lattes and breakfast choices,” while Pecos Pryor is enamored by the outdoor seating, which comes equipped with “both a fire pit and a water feature!”
Coastal View
Sea glass artists’ talent shines at arts center pop-up
Customers looking for holiday gifts popped by the Lynda Fairly Carpinteria Arts Center on Saturday to check out more than 20 vendors’ sea glass art, as part of the Santa Barbara Sea Glass and Ocean Festival’s return. The festival had gone on hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but artists returned with renewed energy to the Carpinteria market, showcasing everything from handmade sea glass necklaces to ocean-inspired paintings. A second pop-up is scheduled for Dec. 11 at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.
New arcade opens at Santa Maria Mall
Visitors to the arcade can find games like Tron, Air Hockey, Centipede, Halo, Pinball and much more.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did the 6 most expensive homes sell for in Santa Barbara the week of Nov. 13?
A house in Santa Barbara that sold for $6.2 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Barbara in the last week. In total, 7 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $3.5 million. The average price per square foot was $1,168.
Many kickstart holiday shopping at the Camarillo Premium Outlets
CAMARILLO, Calif.- Residents up and down the coast are kickstarting their holiday shopping with Black Friday deals. Many people are visiting the Camarillo Premium Outlets in order to find heavily discounted items, from designer fashion to more practical accessories. “I was specifically looking for a leather jacket. I've been going to a lot of metal The post Many kickstart holiday shopping at the Camarillo Premium Outlets appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
The Santa Maria Town Center is ready for Black Friday crowds
The Santa Maria Town Center is ready for the Black Friday crowds to return this year. The shopping center is extending its hours for the holiday.
Lompoc encouraging people to shop small this Saturday
Multiple Lompoc businesses are offering discounts and special offers on Saturday, and shoppers who visit select stores have a chance to win raffle prizes.
Ventura, November 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Ventura. The Newbury Park High School basketball team will have a game with Buena High School on November 25, 2022, 19:00:00. The Simi Valley High School basketball team will have a game with Buena High School on November 26, 2022, 15:00:00.
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Lamborghini Driver Turns Highway 154 into His Personal Speedway
It’s that time of the year when our thoughts turn to gratitude, and we at Noozhawk are enormously grateful for your loyal readership and support for our mission. Whether you’ve been with us from the start 15 years ago or just discovered us last week, thank you. Our...
NBC Los Angeles
‘Every Child Deserves a Nice Christmas': How to Help Children of Farmworkers
Farmworkers and their families in Oxnard are feeling the squeeze of inflation like many across the nation, and a nonprofit in California is trying to ease the burden by gathering donations ahead of Christmas, which otherwise might be very bleak. “Families are in great need,” said Magybet Mendez, one of...
sitelinesb.com
Mysterious Activity at One of Montecito’s Biggest Properties
••• Are Riley and Susan Bechtel up to something at Rancho San Carlos, the 237-acre Montecito estate at 2500 East Valley Road that they bought for $63.25 million in October 2020? They have cleared many acres’ worth of fruit trees from the upper part (below); they seem to be allowing the citrus grove near East Valley Road to die; and story poles were recently visible to the west of the mansion, although I don’t recall anything coming before MBAR. Anyone recall whether there are special development restrictions on the property?
3 Great Seafood Places in California
If you love eating seafood from time to time and you also happen to live in California, here is a list of three amazing restaurants in California that are highly praised by local people for their delicious food and impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of these seafood places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
Hundreds of families line up for holiday food distribution in Santa Maria
The Food Bank of Santa Barbara County gave out chicken, eggs, cheese, produce, and larger families received a whole turkey.
Santa Barbara Independent
Cases of RSV Up Four-Fold in Santa Barbara
As in most of the country, Santa Barbara has increasing numbers of cases of RSV, or respiratory syncytial (pronounced sync-SIH-shuhl) virus compared to last year. Nationwide, RSV arrived two months ahead of schedule. Here in Santa Barbara, Cottage Health has treated 259 cases this October and November, compared to 61 RSV cases during the same months last year, said Dr. Jenna Holmen, who is a specialist in pediatric infectious disease at Cottage.
generalaviationnews.com
Picture of the Day: My favorite co-pilot
Susan Ray submitted this photo and note: “My daughter, Chanel Ray, and I flying over Santa Barbara in a Piper Warrior III. Doesn’t get any better than this!”. Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form.
