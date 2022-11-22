ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thekatynews.com

Use this Self-Storage Provider in Santa Barbara

If you are looking for a portable and on-demand storage provider in Santa Barbara, there is really only one company you should use. Of course we are talking about Honor Storage. The number one portable storage company in Southern California. In this article we will discuss why we think this...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara’s Paseo Nuevo Mall Bids Adieu to Aloha Fun Center

Paseo Nuevo’s mall is not getting the Aloha Fun Center that had been advertised to come to Santa Barbara since last year. The roller skating, laser tag, and arcade amalgamation that was set to open on the ground floor of the former Macy’s building downtown hit multiple snags in the development process, and the owners have since let their lease expire.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Coastal View

Brass Bird Coffee has Carpinteria buzzing

New locale, Brass Bird Coffee, has Carpinterians buzzing. Al Weil calls it the “perfect way to start your day in Carpinteria (with) great coffee, lattes and breakfast choices,” while Pecos Pryor is enamored by the outdoor seating, which comes equipped with “both a fire pit and a water feature!”
CARPINTERIA, CA
Coastal View

Sea glass artists’ talent shines at arts center pop-up

Customers looking for holiday gifts popped by the Lynda Fairly Carpinteria Arts Center on Saturday to check out more than 20 vendors’ sea glass art, as part of the Santa Barbara Sea Glass and Ocean Festival’s return. The festival had gone on hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but artists returned with renewed energy to the Carpinteria market, showcasing everything from handmade sea glass necklaces to ocean-inspired paintings. A second pop-up is scheduled for Dec. 11 at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Many kickstart holiday shopping at the Camarillo Premium Outlets

CAMARILLO, Calif.- Residents up and down the coast are kickstarting their holiday shopping with Black Friday deals. Many people are visiting the Camarillo Premium Outlets in order to find heavily discounted items, from designer fashion to more practical accessories. “I was specifically looking for a leather jacket. I've been going to a lot of metal The post Many kickstart holiday shopping at the Camarillo Premium Outlets appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
CAMARILLO, CA
sitelinesb.com

Mysterious Activity at One of Montecito’s Biggest Properties

••• Are Riley and Susan Bechtel up to something at Rancho San Carlos, the 237-acre Montecito estate at 2500 East Valley Road that they bought for $63.25 million in October 2020? They have cleared many acres’ worth of fruit trees from the upper part (below); they seem to be allowing the citrus grove near East Valley Road to die; and story poles were recently visible to the west of the mansion, although I don’t recall anything coming before MBAR. Anyone recall whether there are special development restrictions on the property?
MONTECITO, CA
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in California

If you love eating seafood from time to time and you also happen to live in California, here is a list of three amazing restaurants in California that are highly praised by local people for their delicious food and impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of these seafood places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Santa Barbara Independent

Cases of RSV Up Four-Fold in Santa Barbara

As in most of the country, Santa Barbara has increasing numbers of cases of RSV, or respiratory syncytial (pronounced sync-SIH-shuhl) virus compared to last year. Nationwide, RSV arrived two months ahead of schedule. Here in Santa Barbara, Cottage Health has treated 259 cases this October and November, compared to 61 RSV cases during the same months last year, said Dr. Jenna Holmen, who is a specialist in pediatric infectious disease at Cottage.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
generalaviationnews.com

Picture of the Day: My favorite co-pilot

Susan Ray submitted this photo and note: “My daughter, Chanel Ray, and I flying over Santa Barbara in a Piper Warrior III. Doesn’t get any better than this!”. Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy