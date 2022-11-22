ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Burgers in Nashville, TN

If you love Detroit-style pizza and comfort food, Emmy Squared burger in Nashville, TN, is a must-try. With two dry-aged beef patties, American cheese, greens, and Emmy sauce, this burger will win you over. The interior of the restaurant is casual and cozy. The menu offers an array of comfort food favorites to satisfy any craving.
NASHVILLE, TN
treksplorer.com

The Gulch, Nashville: What to See & Do and Where to Eat, Drink & Stay

Cosmopolitan, chic, and oh-so-cool, The Gulch is a trendy neighborhood in Nashville where the cool kids stay and play. Home to high-end fashion boutiques, elegant hotels, and contemporary restaurants, there’s plenty of action to keep you busy in The Gulch, Nashville. The once-abandoned industrial district is now a wonderful,...
NASHVILLE, TN
budgettravel.com

4 Star Nashville Hotel - $108

Minutes from the airport and downtown Nashville, this Provenance Hotels hideaway is a conveniently located home base for style, comfort and warm Southern hospitality. Stay for two in a deluxe king room, deluxe double-queen room, premium king room, or premium double-queen room. Kids 16 or younger stay free. $10.93 Daily...
NASHVILLE, TN
matadornetwork.com

8 Nashville Bars Where You Can See the Next Big Country Star

Nashville is called Music City because this city’s musical legacy stretches back over a hundred years and has hosted all types of music, from gospel to jazz to, of course, country. And the best Nashville bars all honor that legacy. Nashville’s music history starts in earnest with the Fisk...
NASHVILLE, TN
wilsoncountysource.com

Downtown Nashville’s Fifth + Broadway Purchased for $715M

Real estate investment firm Northwood Investors LLC announced its acquisition of Fifth + Broadway, a newly developed 6.2-acre mixed-use, open-air center in downtown Nashville. According to Nashville Business Journal, a deed shows the mixed-use development sold for $714,999,999. The property was developed and operated by Brookfield Properties, which completed construction...
NASHVILLE, TN
matadornetwork.com

Every Celebrity-Owned Honky Tonk in Nashville, Ranked

Country music and Nashville, Tennessee, have long gone hand-in-hand. While many flock to the Tennessee to catch a live music at one of Nashville’s iconic venues, the very superstars they’re seeing have likely been discovered in one of the many Nashville honky tonk bars around town. Country artists...
NASHVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

WVLT’s Amanda Hara leaving to anchor at Nashville sister-station

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Amanda Hara, anchor of WVLT’s evening newscasts, will be taking on a new role within Gray Television. Hara will join WSMV 4 News as Morning Co-Anchor and Director of Digital Content. Amanda started at WVLT in 2012. She has spent the last decade covering some...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

THP working to identify bicyclist hit on I-24

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is working to identify a man who was hit by a truck Saturday morning on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is working to identify a man who was hit by a truck Saturday morning on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County. How Nashville...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Reporter Dragged From Meet Sues TN Justice

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., — A journalist has filed a lawsuit against Tennessee’s chief justice alleging that he conspired to have him falsely imprisoned and arrested covering a judicial conference. David Tulis of NoogaRadio Network and 96.9 FM is demanding a jury trial in U.S. District Court in Nashville to...
TENNESSEE STATE
iheart.com

This Is The Best Cake Shop In Tennessee

Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply treating yourself to a sweet dessert, a slice of cake is the perfect addition to any meal. LoveFood searched the country to find the best cake shops around, compiling a list of the top bakery in each state. According to the site:
NASHVILLE, TN
WDEF

Lauren Alaina announces her engagement from Opry stage

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Tennessee Valley native Lauren Alaina announced her engagement over the weekend. And she picked the Grand Ole Opry as the place to do it. The reality TV and country music star is a proud Opry member. On Saturday night, she told the crowd “I was...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Experts explain risks of hiking after Vanderbilt student found dead

Experts explain risks of hiking after Vanderbilt student found dead. Experts explain risks of hiking after Vanderbilt …. Experts explain risks of hiking after Vanderbilt student found dead. Woman killed after being hit by car. Woman killed after being hit by car. Metro police identify man shot and killed near...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols receive great news the day before matchup with Vanderbilt

The Tennessee Vols received some great news the day before taking on the Vanderbilt Commodores in the regular season finale. 2023 five-star defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs announced his commitment to Tennessee on Friday. Hobbs, 6-foot-4/270 lbs from Concord, NC (Jay M Robinson), is ranked by On3 as the No. 3...
KNOXVILLE, TN

