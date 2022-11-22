ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

WNEM

TV5 News Update- Saturday morning, November 26

Local businesses are hoping to strike gold on Small Business Saturday. Mid-Michigan mom didn’t hesitate to help with aftermath of Hurricane Ian. It was one of the toughest decisions Jennifer Gruesbeck has ever had to make - should she put her life in mid-Michigan as a mom and Covenant medical assistant on hold and head to Florida to help with Hurricane Ian relief or not?
SAGINAW, MI
The Saginaw News

High temperatures could disappoint in next 2 days, here's why

A gradual warm-up is definitely on the way for all of Michigan. In some areas, you won’t warm up as much as earlier forecasts from some weather apps showed. There is a reason for the sluggishness to warm up in some parts of Michigan. It is caused by the 2 feet of fresh snow. It takes a lot of energy to warm up that much fresh snow. As warmer air gradually moves over Lower Michigan, the warmth will be used to melt the snow.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Small business hoping for big business on Small Business Saturday

SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Wednesday evening, Nov. 23

Residents at a Grand Blanc Township condo are hoping to salvage what’s left of what was damaged by a fire on Tuesday, Nov. 23. Families and friends are uniting for Thanksgiving and with it comes holiday gatherings inside people’s homes. However, the night before Thanksgiving is known as one of the busiest bar nights of the year, which could lead to some making the poor decision to drink and drive.
GRAND BLANC, MI
MLive

Small Business Saturday 'Winter Wonderland' event set to take place in Flint

FLINT, MI - For those looking for some holiday shopping, downtown Flint will be the place to be this weekend. The first “Small Business Saturday Winter Wonderland” will take place on behalf of the Metro Community Development along with the Flint Downtown Development Authority (DDA), the city of Flint and the Flint & Genesee County Chamber of Commerce.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Thursday Morning, Nov. 24th

Did you know the train that is the inspiration for the Polar Express resides here in Mid-Michigan at the Steam Railroading Institute in Owosso? In this edition of the TV5 Vault, we go back to 1993 where Mark Lyman introduces us to the Pere Marquette 1225 Steam Locomotive. |. Residents...
OWOSSO, MI
WNEM

Mid-Michigan mom didn't hesitate to help with aftermath of Hurricane Ian

Here are the top stories we're following today. The East Side Soup Kitchen in Saginaw hosted its annual Thanksgiving feast Thursday. First Alert Weather Update: Thursday evening, Nov. 24. Updated: 22 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Kyle Gilette has your evening forecast!. TV5 News Update: Thursday evening, Nov. 24. Updated: 22...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Grand Blanc condo residents unsure of damage from fire

GRAND BLANC, MI
WNEM

Sheriff: Be smart on one of the busiest bar nights of the year

Genesee Co., Mich. (WNEM) - Families and friends are uniting for Thanksgiving and with it comes holiday gatherings inside people’s homes. However, the night before Thanksgiving is known as one of the busiest bar nights of the year, which could lead to some making the poor decision to drink and drive.
wcsx.com

Michigan Will Soon Have a New Largest Indoor Waterpark

A favorite Michigan lodge has announced a massive $80 million expansion to help add a waterpark. Not only that, but this new waterpark will mark the largest indoor waterpark in Michigan. The fact it’s indoor obviously makes it ideal for Michigan’s cold winter months. That lodge is the...
FRANKENMUTH, MI
1470 WFNT

Why Is This Popular Grand Blanc Restaurant Closing for Four Days?

It's not uncommon for businesses in Genesee County to close on Thanksgiving. As a matter of fact, it's almost impossible to find anything open aside from gas stations. In the past, many retailers would open their doors on Thanksgiving in anticipation of Black Friday shopping. However, that trend has shifted a bit since the pandemic.
GRAND BLANC, MI
The Saginaw News

Family restaurant's beloved pie recipes are 30-year tradition in small Michigan town

FREELAND, MI — There’s a popular family-owned restaurant in a small Michigan town that has been serving made-from-scratch pies to loyal customers for 30 years. From the best-selling and eye-catching coconut cream with its lofty meringue topping to fall favorite pumpkin crunch, Shirley Zeilinger’s recipes, many of them committed to memory by the kitchen staff, are still in use daily at Riverside Family Restaurant. On an average morning, 30 pies in various flavors come out of Riverside’s kitchen. And for Thanksgiving, they bake many more, just like Zeilinger used to do.
FREELAND, MI
MLive

Curbside yard waste pickup in Saginaw, Thomas Township ends Dec. 2

SAGINAW, MI — The week of Monday, Nov. 28, will mark the end of curbside yard waste collection for Saginaw and Thomas Township 2022, Mid Michigan Waste Authority officials announced. Residents in those two communities, whose neighborhood’s yard collection day was scheduled on Fridays, will provide the last round...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Delta College hosting day-camp on Black Friday

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Delta College is hosting a fall day-away camp for children on Black Friday. Parents can drop off their 5 to 12-year-old children from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Activities will include pool time, crafting and games to name a few. Children need to bring a...
BAY COUNTY, MI
owossoindependent.com

It's Always About the Glow in Owosso… Owosso Preps for the Upcoming Holidays

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford) The Owosso community is preparing for another busy holiday season, which will include a number of festive Glow Owosso happenings and other seasonal fun. The annual Glow Owosso events will kick-off in downtown Owosso on Friday, Nov. 25. Glow Owosso organizers have been busy planning a number...
OWOSSO, MI

