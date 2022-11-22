Read full article on original website
How Mac Jones Reacted To Patriots’ Disallowed Touchdown
Thursday’s Patriots loss featured multiple controversial officiating decisions. Chief among them: Hunter Henry’s disallowed third-quarter touchdown. After a lengthy video review, officials ruled that Henry did not maintain possession as he hauled in a pass from Mac Jones at the goal line. The Patriots settled for a field goal to take a three-point lead, and the Minnesota Vikings went on to score 10 unanswered points to claim a 33-26 victory on Thanksgiving night.
Bill Belichick Weighs In On Controversial Calls After Patriots Loss
The Minnesota Vikings benefited from multiple controversial officiating decisions in their Thanksgiving win over the New England Patriots. Speaking with reporters one day after his team’s 33-26 defeat at U.S. Bank Stadium, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked for his take on two pivotal plays that helped swing the outcome.
Potential offensive coordinator candidates for Patriots in ’23
The current offensive coaching set up is not working for the Patriots. Who could they bring in as an actual offensive coordinator for 2023? I think this might be the top priority for the team in the offseason. Aside from perhaps adding a body or two at receiver and some depth along the offensive line, bringing in someone who is a legitimate offensive coordinator would help so much.
Edelman explains how Belichick nearly drove him to leave Patriots
If it wasn't for Tom Brady, the final eight seasons of Julian Edelman's career may have looked a whole lot different. NFL Films will spotlight the former New England Patriots wide receiver in "Julian Edelman: A Football Life," a documentary that debuts Friday at 9 p.m. ET on NFL Network.
Von Miller Reportedly Will Miss Patriots-Bills Game With Knee Injury
The Patriots likely won’t have to worry about one of the Bills’ best players when the two play next Thursday night at Gillette Stadium. Star Buffalo pass-rusher Von Miller on Thursday suffered a right knee sprain — although a more serious injury hasn’t been ruled out — during his team’s road game against the Detroit Lions, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. Rapoport later revealed that Miller almost certainly will miss the Week 13 matchup in New England — and potentially beyond.
Should Marcus Jones Have Returned That Punt? Bill Belichick Gives His Take
Four days after ending a game with a miraculous punt return, Patriots rookie Marcus Jones effectively ended one with a questionable decision in the kicking game. Jones elected to field a punt at the 1-yard line with just under a minute left at U.S. Bank Stadium on Thursday night and New England trailing Minnesota 33-26. The rookie cornerback returned it 10 yards, giving Mac Jones and the Patriots offense the ball at their 11-yard line with 53 seconds left. Three players later, the game was over.
