Read full article on original website
Related
wymt.com
Pikeville business donates 20 percent of Black Friday proceeds to emergency shelter
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Appcycled is a small, locally-owned and operated business in downtown Pikeville with a mission to support their community. “If you’ve ever come in, everything in the store either has some sort of philanthropy behind it, or a mission, or supports local artists, or artisans, or musicians, etcetera, things like that,” said owner Jasmine Meade.
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. school district delivers more than 1,000 meals to people in need
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - While many people were enjoying their Thanksgiving mornings at home, Perry County Schools staff, church groups and other volunteers were preparing and delivering meals to those in need. “If you would go with them and see where the need is and how appreciative people are...
wymt.com
One Church serves more than 12,000 Thanksgiving meals
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One Church of Eastern Kentucky gathered at the Appalachian Wireless Arena on Thanksgiving Day to prepare and serve more than 12,000 meals for people in need. “One Church is an organization of different churches, and different denominations, all coming together with a single purpose of feeding...
wymt.com
Locals show off talents at The Festival of the Mountain Masters
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - From food to carved wood, people got a chance to look at Appalachian creativity on Friday. “This is a rusted cheese grader, and this was a plant pot. A plastic plant pot, and I turned it into something pretty,” local vendor Heather Maggard said. Some...
wymt.com
Kentucky’s First Family launches toy drive for Eastern Ky. children impacted by historic floods
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear said they are launching a toy drive for children impacted by flooding in late July. “I want to make sure these kids know that even if Christmas looks a little different this year, Santa will still be coming to visit them,” the First Lady said. “So just like last year in Western Kentucky, I am announcing a toy drive where people from around our commonwealth – and country – can donate gifts.”
3 more students released from hospital after, Magoffin County, Kentucky, school bus crash
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Three more students have been released from the hospital since Monday after a school bus crash in Magoffin County, Kentucky, last week. According to Magoffin County Schools, one student was released as of Tuesday, Nov. 22, and two more students have been able to come home since Tuesday. MCS did […]
wymt.com
Petition started to rename Paintsville Lake State Park after Loretta Lynn
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Loretta Lynn fans started a petition to rename a state park after the Queen of Country Music. Loretta’s daughter, Peggy Lynn Marchetti, chimed in on the petition. She said 25,000 signatures are needed so they can ask Governor Andy Beshear for the state’s consideration in...
wymt.com
Mental health, recovery specialists give tips for people struggling during the holidays
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - When many of us think of the holiday season, we may get excited at the thought of spending time with loved ones or attending holiday gatherings. But for some people, the holidays cause more stress and anxiety, especially for those in recovery or people battling mental health issues.
Fire departments fight wildfire in Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Fire departments are fighting a wildfire in the Duffield area of Scott County, Virginia on Thursday evening. According to Chief Roger Carter with the Duffield VFD, the fire is around 230 acres. Carter said fire crews have lines around the fire and it is currently under control. This story is […]
wymt.com
Prestonsburg merchants spotlight shopping small this season
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - After filling their plates for Thanksgiving, many people will be preparing to fill their carts and marking items off of their holiday shopping lists. So, the merchants with Shop Prestonsburg are hoping to see business in their downtown stores. Many shops are opening Thursday night, some...
wymt.com
Black Friday shoppers brave the rain in Pikeville looking for deals
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Black Friday sales are underway across the region and the lines started forming well before the doors opened. JCPenney in the Coal Run community of Pike County opened at 5 a.m., but people started lining up before 3 a.m. WYMT’s Buddy Forbes talked to some...
thebigsandynews.com
Five from Big Sandy region graduate from KSP Academy
FRANKFORT — Thirty-eight new Kentucky State Police cadets from Class 102 graduated from their training academy Friday, including three from Lawrence County and two from Floyd County. Chase Coverdale, Brett Criswell and Zachary Wright, all of Louisa; Christin Mitchell of Prestonsburg; and Jacob Williams of Harold completed more than...
thebigsandynews.com
Grandsons honor late doctor with Marshall scholarship
LOUISA — The grandsons of a Wayne County resident honored their late grandfather with a new scholarship at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. Samuel D. Wellman Jr., M.D., class of 1983 and a neonatologist (specializes in treating critically ill newborns) in Hickory, N.C.; Marc A. Workman, M.D., class of 1986 and a family medicine physician in Louisa; and James F. Spears II, M.D., class of 1987 and an independent contractor in family practice/urgent care in Huntington, W.Va., created a scholarship to carry on the legacy of their grandfather and Wayne County, W.Va., native Roy Wellman, a release by Marshall University said.
A proposed prison in Letcher County reopens old divides
After revoking the initial version of the project in 2019, the federal Bureau of Prisons plans to revisit the process.
WTVQ
EXCLUSIVE: 18-year-old paralyzed in Magoffin County bus crash last week
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Nov. 14, a Magoffin County school bus went off the roadway, over an embankment and crashed, injuring 18 students on board and the driver. The injuries varied from minor to severe. However, 18-year-old Kelly Adams’s injuries are life-changing. His family member tells us...
Knox County teen reported missing
HAVE YOU SEEN HER? Bethany Cureton, 14, has been reported missing from her Knox County home.
Kingsport Times-News
Police investigating fires at Norton, Coeburn Dollar General stores
NORTON — Police in Norton and Coeburn are investigating two Friday fires at Dollar General stores. A 12:51 p.m., an emergency call brought Norton police and firefighters to a blaze inside the Dollar General on West Park Avenue.
thebig1063.com
Family of missing Norton Virginia man asking for public's help
From WCYB - Police in Norton, Virginia are asking for your help in finding a man who went missing the week of November 14th. 41-year-old Jason Mullins is 5’10 with black hair and brown eyes. He's described as having an athletic build and a full beard. Family members tell WCYB it's out of character for Mullins to not stay in contact with them.
thelevisalazer.com
Lawrence County, Ky Court Docket for the week of November 20-25
FAILURE OF OWNER TO MAINTAIN REQUIRED INSURANCE/SECURITY 1ST. 22-T-00408 COMMONWEALTH VS. CHRISTIAN, EMILY LAUREN MAE. 22-T-00415 COMMONWEALTH VS. LOVELY, JUSTIN RAY,BOYD,FLEMMINGS. (ARRAIGNMENT) 22-T-00416 COMMONWEALTH VS. TACKETT, CHARLENE NONE. (ARRAIGNMENT) 22-T-00425 COMMONWEALTH VS. FUGETT, CRYSTAL GAYLE. (ARRAIGNMENT) 22-T-00426 COMMONWEALTH VS. MILLS, ASHLEY JORDAN. (ARRAIGNMENT) 22-T-00454 COMMONWEALTH VS. MARCUM, ANNA. (ARRAIGNMENT) 22-T-00457...
Kentucky coal miner wins $176k playing lottery
PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—An Eastern Kentucky coal miner won more than $176,000 playing the lottery. According to the Kentucky Lottery, Barry Jewell, of Pinsonfork, wagered two dollars on the Bank Buster Jackpot last Thursday and won the money instantly. “I sat my phone down when the next thing I saw on the screen was ‘Jackpot […]
Comments / 2