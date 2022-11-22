ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knott County, KY

wymt.com

Pikeville business donates 20 percent of Black Friday proceeds to emergency shelter

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Appcycled is a small, locally-owned and operated business in downtown Pikeville with a mission to support their community. “If you’ve ever come in, everything in the store either has some sort of philanthropy behind it, or a mission, or supports local artists, or artisans, or musicians, etcetera, things like that,” said owner Jasmine Meade.
PIKEVILLE, KY
wymt.com

One Church serves more than 12,000 Thanksgiving meals

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One Church of Eastern Kentucky gathered at the Appalachian Wireless Arena on Thanksgiving Day to prepare and serve more than 12,000 meals for people in need. “One Church is an organization of different churches, and different denominations, all coming together with a single purpose of feeding...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Locals show off talents at The Festival of the Mountain Masters

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - From food to carved wood, people got a chance to look at Appalachian creativity on Friday. “This is a rusted cheese grader, and this was a plant pot. A plastic plant pot, and I turned it into something pretty,” local vendor Heather Maggard said. Some...
HARLAN, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky’s First Family launches toy drive for Eastern Ky. children impacted by historic floods

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear said they are launching a toy drive for children impacted by flooding in late July. “I want to make sure these kids know that even if Christmas looks a little different this year, Santa will still be coming to visit them,” the First Lady said. “So just like last year in Western Kentucky, I am announcing a toy drive where people from around our commonwealth – and country – can donate gifts.”
KENTUCKY STATE
WJHL

Fire departments fight wildfire in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Fire departments are fighting a wildfire in the Duffield area of Scott County, Virginia on Thursday evening. According to Chief Roger Carter with the Duffield VFD, the fire is around 230 acres. Carter said fire crews have lines around the fire and it is currently under control. This story is […]
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
wymt.com

Prestonsburg merchants spotlight shopping small this season

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - After filling their plates for Thanksgiving, many people will be preparing to fill their carts and marking items off of their holiday shopping lists. So, the merchants with Shop Prestonsburg are hoping to see business in their downtown stores. Many shops are opening Thursday night, some...
PRESTONSBURG, KY
thebigsandynews.com

Five from Big Sandy region graduate from KSP Academy

FRANKFORT — Thirty-eight new Kentucky State Police cadets from Class 102 graduated from their training academy Friday, including three from Lawrence County and two from Floyd County. Chase Coverdale, Brett Criswell and Zachary Wright, all of Louisa; Christin Mitchell of Prestonsburg; and Jacob Williams of Harold completed more than...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
thebigsandynews.com

Grandsons honor late doctor with Marshall scholarship

LOUISA — The grandsons of a Wayne County resident honored their late grandfather with a new scholarship at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. Samuel D. Wellman Jr., M.D., class of 1983 and a neonatologist (specializes in treating critically ill newborns) in Hickory, N.C.; Marc A. Workman, M.D., class of 1986 and a family medicine physician in Louisa; and James F. Spears II, M.D., class of 1987 and an independent contractor in family practice/urgent care in Huntington, W.Va., created a scholarship to carry on the legacy of their grandfather and Wayne County, W.Va., native Roy Wellman, a release by Marshall University said.
LOUISA, KY
thebig1063.com

Family of missing Norton Virginia man asking for public's help

From WCYB - Police in Norton, Virginia are asking for your help in finding a man who went missing the week of November 14th. 41-year-old Jason Mullins is 5’10 with black hair and brown eyes. He's described as having an athletic build and a full beard. Family members tell WCYB it's out of character for Mullins to not stay in contact with them.
NORTON, VA
thelevisalazer.com

Lawrence County, Ky Court Docket for the week of November 20-25

FAILURE OF OWNER TO MAINTAIN REQUIRED INSURANCE/SECURITY 1ST. 22-T-00408 COMMONWEALTH VS. CHRISTIAN, EMILY LAUREN MAE. 22-T-00415 COMMONWEALTH VS. LOVELY, JUSTIN RAY,BOYD,FLEMMINGS. (ARRAIGNMENT) 22-T-00416 COMMONWEALTH VS. TACKETT, CHARLENE NONE. (ARRAIGNMENT) 22-T-00425 COMMONWEALTH VS. FUGETT, CRYSTAL GAYLE. (ARRAIGNMENT) 22-T-00426 COMMONWEALTH VS. MILLS, ASHLEY JORDAN. (ARRAIGNMENT) 22-T-00454 COMMONWEALTH VS. MARCUM, ANNA. (ARRAIGNMENT) 22-T-00457...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Kentucky coal miner wins $176k playing lottery

PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—An Eastern Kentucky coal miner won more than $176,000 playing the lottery. According to the Kentucky Lottery, Barry Jewell, of Pinsonfork, wagered two dollars on the Bank Buster Jackpot last Thursday and won the money instantly. “I sat my phone down when the next thing I saw on the screen was ‘Jackpot […]
KENTUCKY STATE

